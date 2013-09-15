Homeless Good Samaritan Returns Backpack Full Of Cash, Passport

BOSTON (CBS) — A homeless man turned in a backpack with $2,400 in cash, $39,500 in travelers checks and a passport that he found at South Bay Mall in Dorchester.

Boston Police officers at South Bay Mall were flagged down by the man in front of the TJ Maxx Store.

The man said he found a black backpack that contained a large sum of money and a passport in the front of the store.

Update BPD To Honor Homeless Man Who Returned Cash-Filled Backpack

Officers took the backpack and its contents.

The Good Samaritan could only provide officers with his name and the address of the shelter where he currently lives, Boston Police said.

Officers notified store security at the South Bay Mall about the backpack.

Later Saturday night, police were contacted by an employee of Best Buy who said a customer lost his backpack.

The passport matched the customer’s identity and his backpack was returned to him.