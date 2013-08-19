Dookhan Wants Statements To Police Tossed In State Drug Lab Probe

BOSTON (AP) — The former Massachusetts state chemist accused of faking drug test results and tampering with evidence wants statements to police in which she allegedly admitted wrongdoing tossed out.
Annie Dookhan’s attorney has filed a motion claiming she never got a Miranda warning and her right against self-incrimination was violated.
Dookhan’s motion says the police statement she signed and a follow-up call happened under circumstances where a reasonable person “would not have felt free to end the interrogation.”
In the statement, Dookhan allegedly admitted making negative samples positive for narcotics, and “dry labbing,” or testing some samples for drugs and assuming others were positive.
She has pleaded not guilty after a 27-count indictment.
Authorities say Dookhan tested more than 60,000 drug samples at Hinton state lab, which they shut down last summer.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.
