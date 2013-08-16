WBZ4[1]
Jerry Remy’s Son Charged With Killing Girlfriend In Waltham

August 16, 2013 2:20 PM
Filed Under: CBS Boston, Doug Cope, Jared Remy, Jennifer Martel, Jerry Remy, Karen Anderson, Sera Congi, Stabbing, Stearns Hill Road, Waltham, WBZ, Windsor Village Apartments

WALTHAM (CBS) – Jared Remy, the son of Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy, was ordered held without bail Friday, charged with the brutal murder of his girlfriend in Waltham.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports

Jared Remy Charged With Murder

playpause

Remy, 34, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Waltham District Court on murder and assault and battery charges in the death of 27-year-old Jennifer Martel.

Jared Remy in Waltham District Court, Aug. 16, 2013. (WBZ-TV)

Jared Remy in Waltham District Court, Aug. 16, 2013. (WBZ-TV)

According to WBZ-TV’s Karen Anderson, Remy came into court looking angry and showed no remorse as Prosecutor Lisa McGovern revealed grisly details about the attack.

Police were called to a home on Stearns Hill Road in the Windsor Village apartment complex around 9 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person stabbed.

Jennifer Martel was found stabbed and bleeding on this patio. (WBZ-TV)

Jennifer Martel was found stabbed and bleeding on this patio. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators say there was a long, protracted struggle in Remy’s townhouse that went through the kitchen, stairs, living room and outside onto the patio.

Several people who heard the fight called 911.

Witnesses told officers they saw Remy on the patio stabbing Martel repeatedly with a knife. One person tried to help break up the struggle, but Remy allegedly swung the knife at him.

McGovern said Remy was covered in blood when police arrived at the scene.  According to court documents, he also had a diamond ring in a sunglasses case.  The couple reportedly got engaged in 2009 and had been together for seven years.

Remy’s attorney claimed cuts on Remy’s head and hands were “defensive wounds.”

Jennifer Martel. (Facebook Photo)

Jennifer Martel. (Facebook Photo)

According to the police report, Martel, who was found bleeding heavily outside the home on the patio, had stab wounds to her shoulder and neck. She had no shirt on and there was a blue cloth covering her face.

Investigators were at the apartment through the night and the medical examiner’s office removed her body from the scene around 3 a.m.

Martel and Remy’s four-year-old daughter was in the apartment at the time of the attack and was not hurt.

Jared Remy was charged with assault and battery just three days ago after police said he pushed Martel into a mirror in a bathroom in the home. He was arrested, arraigned on Wednesday and released on personal recognizance.

“She was a good, loving person. She was a happy-go-lucky girl. She worked hard,” said Martel’s grandfather Richard Martel.

Martel told WBZ-TV he had not seen his granddaughter in more than a year, but he had heard that she was going to leave Remy because they were having troubles.

Watch: Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan News Conference

There has been no comment yet from Jerry Remy or the Red Sox.

Jerry Remy was not in court for his son’s arraignment.

Their attorney Peter Bella said the Remy family is “devastated.”

One of Jerry Remy’s associates Tweeted a brief message on Remy’s Twitter account late Friday morning.

Jerry Remy’s employer, The New England Sports Newtork (NESN), released this brief statement Friday afternoon:

“This morning, we learned of a terrible tragedy. All of us at NESN and the Red Sox, along with Jerry Remy, are filled with grief for everyone involved, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Jennifer Martel.”

According to WBZ NewsRadio 1030, Jared Remy has 15 criminal complaints against him since 1998. Six are for assault and battery.

According to court documents obtained by WBZ, Remy was charged with assault and battery on three other women in 2005, 2003 and 1998.

He once worked for the Red Sox in security, but was fired in 2008 in a steroid investigation, according to a Boston Globe report.

