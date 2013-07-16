Boston Marathon Bombings Suspect Featured On Rolling Stone Cover

BOSTON (CBS) – Rolling Stone is stirring up controversy with its new cover.

The August issue of the music magazine features a photo of Boston Marathon bombings suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on the cover.

The magazine did a feature story on Tsarnaev with a headline of “The Bomber.”

According to Rolling Stone, the story, written by contributing editor Janet Reitman, delivers “a riveting and heartbreaking account of how a charming kid with a bright future became a monster.”

Rolling Stone put out the cover on its Facebook page and it has already received thousands of negative comments.

A separate Facebook page was created overnight – Boycott Rolling Stone Magazine For Their Latest Cover. It had generated more than 54,000 “likes” by Wednesday afternoon.

Dzhokhar, and his brother Tamerlan, allegedly put two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April. Three people were killed and hundreds were injured when the bombs detonated seconds apart.

