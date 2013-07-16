WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Boston Marathon Bombings Suspect Featured On Rolling Stone Cover

July 16, 2013 11:59 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Rolling Stone is stirring up controversy with its new cover.

The August issue of the music magazine features a photo of Boston Marathon bombings suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on the cover.

The magazine did a feature story on Tsarnaev with a headline of “The Bomber.”

According to Rolling Stone, the story, written by contributing editor Janet Reitman, delivers “a riveting and heartbreaking account of how a charming kid with a bright future became a monster.”

Rolling Stone put out the cover on its Facebook page and it has already received thousands of negative comments.

A separate Facebook page was created overnight – Boycott Rolling Stone Magazine For Their Latest Cover.  It had generated more than 54,000 “likes” by Wednesday afternoon.

Dzhokhar, and his brother Tamerlan, allegedly put two bombs near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April. Three people were killed and hundreds were injured when the bombs detonated seconds apart.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karen Twomey reports

Authorities also say the Tsarnaevs killed MIT police officer Sean Collier days after the bombings. Tamerlan died after a gunfight with police officers in Watertown.

Tsarnaev has pleaded not guilty to 30 federal charges including using a weapon of mass destruction to kill.

He could face the death penalty if prosecutors choose to pursue it.

