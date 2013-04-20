CBS News: FBI Interviewed Tamerlan Tsarnaev 2 Years Ago

April 20, 2013 12:37 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Slain Boston Marathon bombings suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev had spoken to investigators prior to Monday’s bombing and subsequent manhunt.

CBS News correspondent Bob Orr first reported, the FBI interviewed Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the elder brother of Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, in 2011 at the request of a foreign government to see if he had any extremist ties, but failed to find any incriminating information.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was arrested Friday night after a violent manhunt in Greater Boston.

The Tsarnaev brothers were legal residents of the United States.

CBS News correspondent John Miller reports Tamerlan Tsarnaev was likely questioned because of suspected ties to Chechen extremists.

Miller says Tamerlan Tsarnaev had a sit-down interview where they likely asked him questions about contacts and surroundings.

CBS News reports although the FBI initially denied contacting Tsarnaev, the brothers’ mother said they had in an interview with Russia Today.

Zubeidat Tsarnaeva said her son got involved in “religious politics” about five years ago, and never told her he was involved in “jihad.”

Tamerlan Tsarnaev died after a violent shoot out and chase with police Thursday night. His brother continued on the run until his capture in the backyard of a Watertown home.

