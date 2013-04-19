WBZ4[1]
Bombing Suspects’ Uncle: They Do Not Deserve To Live On This Earth

April 19, 2013 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon Bombings, Dzhokar Tsarnaev, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Ruslan Tsarni, Tamerlan Tsarnaev

BOSTON (CBS) – The uncle of the two men suspected in the Boston Marathon bombings says they had lived together in Cambridge for about a decade.

WBZ-TV spoke with the suspects’ uncle, Ruslan Tsarni.

Tsarni says Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev immigrated to the United States around 2000 or 2001, and have lived at the same Cambridge address since that time.

According to Tsarni, Dzhokhar completed high school in Cambridge and was attending college somewhere outside of Boston.

Tsarni, who says he hasn’t been in touch with the brothers since around 2009, tells WBZ-TV he believes that the brothers’ parents may have moved back to Russia.

He described Tamerlan as a “loser.”

Tsarni was shocked when he was informed of the unfolding situation that left Tamerlan Tsarnaev dead in a shootout.

“He deserved his. He absolutely deserved his,” Tsarni said. “They do not deserve to live on this earth.”

Later in the morning, Tsarni held an impassioned news conference that began with him offering condolences to “those who’ve been murdered, those who’ve been injured.”

Tsarni noted that his family had not been in touch with the family of the suspects for a number of years, but still, he expressed shame.

“My family has nothing to do with that family… Of course we’re ashamed. We’re ashamed. They’re children of my brother,” he said. “Somebody radicalized them, but it’s not my brother… He spent his life working.”

Tsarni called on his nephew to turn himself in. When asked why the suspects may have committed what Ruslan described as “an atrocity,” he said simply it was because they were losers.

“Being losers, hatred to those who were able to settle themselves; those are the only reasons,” he said. “Anything else to do with religion, with Islam, it’s a fraud; it’s a fake.”

Ruslan told reporters that the two bombing suspects wasted an opportunity for a great life.

“This is the ideal micro-world in the entire world,” he said of the United States. “I respect this country. I love this country; this country which gives chances to everybody else to be treated as a human being.”

