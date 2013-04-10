NightSide – Leroy Velasquez From SeekingArrangements.com

BOSTON (CBS) – We all know that the cost of college has skyrocketed in recent years. Many students leave school with close to or more than one hundred thousand dollars in debt. This may be one of the reasons that the “sugar daddy” arrangement is becoming more common among college girls struggling to pay their bills. Leroy Velasquez, Public Relations Manager for the website SeekingArrangement.com, joins NightSide to talk about why more and more girls are pursuing this route as a way to make money. What do you think about these types of arrangements? Are these girls free to make their own decisions or do you think this is pushing the line too far?

Originally broadcast March 29th, 2013.