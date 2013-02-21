North Andover Wrestler Is First Girl To Win High School State Championship

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS/AP) — For the first time in the history of Massachusetts high school wrestling, a girl has won an individual state championship.

North Andover senior Danielle Coughlin won in the 106-pound weight class at Wednesday’s Division 2 state tournament in Marshfield.

“I actually like almost cried. That was probably the best moment of my life,” Danielle told WBZ-TV.

Her victory also helped North Andover win the team title for the fourth consecutive year –a team she co-captained, thanks to votes of confidence from her male teammates.

“Mentally and physically tough,” is how Coach Carl Cincotta describes her. “She’s kind of soft spoken I guess, but when it comes to the work ethic, that speaks for itself.”

When Danielle arrived at North Andover High her freshman year, Cincotta told her to expect no preferential treatment – which was just fine by her. “I would be offended if he treated me, if he went easy on me because I was a girl.”

Danielle says most girls don’t want to wrestle because they have to go up against boys, but she says it’s something she is now used to.

“I don’t think of my gender as a disadvantage in any way,” she said. “In the 106 weight class I think it’s more just skill, whoever’s better.”

