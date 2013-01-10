NH Man Arrested After Police Find 35 YouTube Videos Detailing Pot Growing Business

AUBURN, N.H. (CBS) – A 40-year-old Auburn, New Hampshire man is accused of growing marijuana in his home.

Kyle Berry allegedly made 35 videos of his grow operation and published them on YouTube.

A tipster told authorities about the videos and investigators raided Berry’s apartment this week.

They found 16 marijuana plants and about one pound of loose marijuana.

Berry is charged with two felonies of illegal manufacture of a controlled drug and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

In most of the videos Berry cannot be seen, but his reflection can be made out in one of the shots, police said. He also allegedly used his initials in his YouTube channel name “beginnergrowerKTB1.”

“He’s not the brightest person in the world,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Michael Downing. “There’s indications that he was selling the product. This isn’t the first grow he’s had.”

Berry was bailed out of jail by his mother but there was no sign of him at his basement apartment.

The neighbor upstairs says he never saw or smelled anything suspicious.

“I don’t know anything about it,” said neighbor Wayne Haggie. “I’ve known him for seven years.”

In the videos, the narrator proudly shows off the equipment, lights and air filters. He also talks about the plants, the seeds he imports from the United Kingdom, and the fertilizers and chemicals used.

Investigators are testing the chemicals and depending on how hazardous they are, Berry could face more charges.

Authorities say Berry is “well-known” by law enforcement and has a lengthy criminal record which includes arrests for shoplifting and driving without a license.

According to court documents obtained by WBZ-TV, Berry told investigators he had been growing marijuana for about 8 months.