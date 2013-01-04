Celtics’ Melo Suffers Concussion After Walking Into Doorway

BOSTON (CBS) – Following a string of dominating performances for the Maine Red Claws of the NBADL, it turns out the only thing that can slow down Boston Celtics rookie Fab Melo is a doorway.

Melo suffered a concussion last weekend after bumping his head on a doorway at a Sioux Falls hotel room. He was held out of the Red Claw’s game on Monday, and was recalled by the Celtics on Wednesday so that team doctors could evaluate the seven-footer.

Melo said he was still suffering from headaches earlier this week, and took to twitter for all those questioning how he could walk into a doorway.

“If you stand under 7feet don’t ask me how I did it,” he tweeted out on Wednesday.

http://twitter.com/Fabpmelo/status/286654625954811904

Melo expects to be back with the Red Claws on Friday.

The bump on his head must not be too bad, as Boston head coach Doc Rivers had some fun earlier in the week at Melo’s expense

“I think, what did you have? Manny being Manny?” Rivers said in reference to former Boston Red Sox Manny Ramirez. “Five years when Fab’s playing terrific for us here, we’re going to have some Fab being Fab moments. He just took kind of a head start… Literally.”

The concussion brought a halt to a monster streak by the 22nd-overall pick in last year’s draft. Melo filled out the stat sheet on December 22 against the Eerie Bay Hawks, scoring 15 points, pulling down 16 rebounds and blocking 14 shots for one of the more impressive triple-doubles. He followed that up four nights later by dropping 32 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks against the Idaho Stampede. He continued his success with solid — but human — performances in two straight games against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, but his run-in with the doorway has since slowed him down.

In 12 games with the Red Claws this season, Melo is averaging 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks. He has yet to play for the Celtics this season.