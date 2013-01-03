WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: High Wind Warning Until 7 pm | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Elizabeth Warren Sworn In As First Female Senator From Massachusetts

January 3, 2013 12:30 PM
Filed Under: CBS Boston, Elizabeth Warren, Jon Keller, Massachusetts, Oath Of Office, Senator, Swearing In, WBZ

BOSTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has been sworn in as the state’s newest U.S. Senator, the first woman from Massachusetts to hold the office.

The Democratic lawmaker took the oath of office during a ceremony Thursday in the Senate chambers in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Joe Biden administered the oath.

Moments before the swearing-in, Warren sent an email to supporters thanking them for their help in last year’s election.

Warren is planning to hold a reception and re-enactment of her swearing in ceremony on Saturday at Roxbury Community College in Boston.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will perform the mock swearing-in.

Kagan, the former dean of Harvard Law School where Warren taught, briefly became an issue during the election that propelled Warren into the Senate and ousted former Republican Sen. Scott Brown.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia