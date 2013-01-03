Elizabeth Warren Sworn In As First Female Senator From Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has been sworn in as the state’s newest U.S. Senator, the first woman from Massachusetts to hold the office.
The Democratic lawmaker took the oath of office during a ceremony Thursday in the Senate chambers in Washington, D.C.
Vice President Joe Biden administered the oath.
Moments before the swearing-in, Warren sent an email to supporters thanking them for their help in last year’s election.
Warren is planning to hold a reception and re-enactment of her swearing in ceremony on Saturday at Roxbury Community College in Boston.
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will perform the mock swearing-in.
Kagan, the former dean of Harvard Law School where Warren taught, briefly became an issue during the election that propelled Warren into the Senate and ousted former Republican Sen. Scott Brown.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.
One Comment