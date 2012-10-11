Upton Landlord Charged With Spying On Female Tenants Free On $5,000 Bail

MILFORD (CBS) – The Upton landlord accused of spying on his female tenants with a hidden video camera was released on $5,000 bail Thursday.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mark Katic reports
Forty-two-year-old James Hill was arraigned in Milford District Court. He was ordered to stay away from his home and the three tenants – Christine Safstrom, Shelli Stoddard and Stoddard’s 17-year-old daughter.
Police say Hill was using a pinhole-style camera attached to a handheld computer to record the women in his duplex.
They had been living there for a month when Stoddard found a hidden camera in their bathroom Monday.
The judge denied a motion to place a monitoring device on Hill but ordered Hill stay away from the duplex until the women find another place to live.
In the meantime, Hill will stay with his parents.
Prosecutors say it will take months to analyze all of the electronic equipment found in the duplex.
Hill is due back in court November 30th.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mark Katic contributed to this report.
