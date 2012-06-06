Thieves Now Stealing Cooking Grease For Easy Money

QUINCY (CBS) – Thieves looking to make a quick buck have found a new target on the black market – cooking grease.
Quincy police say two men pulled up to the Cathay Pacific Restaurant on Hancock Street early Saturday and siphoned the grease from two large containers behind the building.
“They had their own unmarked car and they hopped in their car and took off,” Quincy Police Detective Leo Coppens told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.
The estimated value of the stolen grease was between $450 and $500.
Apparently it is valuable as an ingredient in bio-diesel fuel.
“This is all new, (a) new type of crime to us. So I guess we’ll be watching out for unmarked cube vans filled with Crisco,” Coppens said.
