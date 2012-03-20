WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Reebok Pulls Ad Urging People To “Cheat On Your Girlfriend, Not On Your Workout”

March 20, 2012 1:23 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Canton-based Reebok has pulled a controversial ad that said “cheat on your girlfriend, not on your workout.”

Dan Sarro, a spokesperson for Reebok, told CBSBoston.com the ad was not part of a global marketing campaign and appeared in just one market: at a local gym partner in Germany.

But, a photo of the ad popped on social media websites in the United States.

“We regret that some offensive Reebok materials were recently printed,” Sarro said on behalf of Reebok, in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“The signs were removed as soon as we were made aware of them. I can assure you that Reebok does not condone this message or cheating in any way. We apologize for the offensive nature of these materials, and are disappointed that they appeared at all,” the statement continued.

What do you think of the ad? Comment below!

Comments

One Comment

  1. HeathHarder says:
    March 20, 2012 at 1:59 pm

    While I believe this ad is offensive in the American market, it may not be viewed that way in other markets. Reebok has every right to place it in locations such as the mentioned German gym if that is what proves effective. Ethically, it is not a good message, but maybe that sort of thing works elsewhere. I’m sure Reebok did not want it to reach the U.S.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. dms says:
      March 20, 2012 at 4:37 pm

      People overseas don’t cheat more or less than people in the US. They just have a better sense of humor and realize that this is meant to be a funny ad and not a recommendation from your therapist.

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Mea says:
    March 20, 2012 at 4:21 pm

    This kind of stuff happens every day in America. We just don’t talk about it. I recently blogged about a man on the train who was trying to continue to hide his girlfriend from his wife! ( http://hertrainstories.blogspot.com/2012/03/meet-mistress-phone-guy.html ) -Mea

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Christine says:
    March 20, 2012 at 4:22 pm

    I mean it’s an ad! Who gives a crap! It’s not like some dude is going to be like “Reebok told me to cheat on my girlfriend so now I am going to!” The world should be worried about the important things like the war that is going on right now. Not the fact that Reebok said to cheat on your girlfriend not on ur workout… it is just a quirky message that people think is funny.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. sean says:
    March 20, 2012 at 5:32 pm

    People need to lighten up, it was a funny ad. If anyone takes it seriously then they’re just dumb. People are so quick to complain about something they find offensive these days.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Hall Pass says:
    March 20, 2012 at 5:54 pm

    I guess you could look at it that way Heather. Good thing it wasn’t a country that eats puppies and it’s ok…just sayin’

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Hall Pass says:
    March 20, 2012 at 6:00 pm

    And if you are an international company, you need to be sensitive to the fact that your marketing campaigns will without question be seen by your other markets. It’s careless to act otherwise.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. FireGuyFrank says:
    March 21, 2012 at 6:44 am

    The reason this is a bad ad is that it makes us that much more numb to immoral behavior. If Germans want to run around cheating on each other, that doesn’t make cheating right. Maybe Reebok ought to have made the ad say, “You shouldn’t cheat on your girlfriend; don’t cheat on your workout.”

    And, BTW, just because someone is trying to hide a girlfriend from his wife on a train does NOT make infidelity right.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. dms says:
      March 21, 2012 at 9:23 am

      Germans don’t cheat any more or less than Americans and BTW, If the ad had read “cheat on your boyfriend, not your workout” it would not have gotten any attention.

      Reply | Report comment
  8. Dave_D says:
    March 21, 2012 at 8:20 am

    H-U-M-O-R.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. tsal-kv says:
      March 21, 2012 at 2:48 pm

      and yet so hard for some to see :)

      Reply | Report comment
  9. fred says:
    March 21, 2012 at 3:53 pm

    It’s really not that funny anyway.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. T says:
    March 21, 2012 at 7:31 pm

    you people need to get a life……. its called humor

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Willow says:
    March 21, 2012 at 8:01 pm

    Is there anything that can be done or said today that won’t offend someone, somewhere?

    Reply | Report comment

