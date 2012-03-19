NH Woman Sued For Planting Flowers In Her Front Yard

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – Kimberly Bois’ tiny front yard garden isn’t much to look at right now. But in a few weeks, it’ll be in full bloom, and every blossom will cost her dearly.
Even though she says her builder gave her permission to do a little planting, the current condo board now says she’s in violation.
They’re charging the Portsmouth, New Hampshire homeowner $50 a day for being so petal pushy. That fine has reached close to $6,000, plus the board’s legal fees.
“It’s just not a happy place to live anymore for me,” says Bois, who planted the small flower bed with the help of her mother, who has since passed away.
She says, “It just feels like we’ve been bullied and really all we wanted to do was have a conversation to figure out how this can benefit all of us.”
A new certified letter arrives every month, ordering Bois to uproot her garden and keeping track of her fines.
It got so bad, she contacted a Realtor friend of hers to talk about just selling the place that she has owned since 2008.
That’s when she got the real shock: the board put a lien on her townhouse for their fines.
Bois says the whole situation has, “gotten out of control.”
She even offered to pull up the flowers and pay part of the board’s legal fees a couple of weeks ago – an offer she says was refused.
The association’s bylaws don’t expressly forbid planting flowers on your property, Bois explains, nor do they explicitly allow it.
Board members have told Bois they just want all the units to look the same.
“Now we’ve gone down a rabbit hole that I just can’t seem to get out of and it’s very sad, and it’s upsetting,” she says.
WBZ reached out to the attorney who represents the condo association, but he did not respond our request for comment.
And we wonder why there are wars?? When people cannot add a little beauty to a sometimes ugly world without being FINED, we have really disintegrated as human beings…..The people responsible for these so called RULES should be ASHAMED of themselves!!! I hope when they die, NOT ONE FLOWER IS LEFT ON THEIR GRAVE!!!
BEWARE OF THIS: IT’S more DASTARDLY than you could believe. HOA’S and their trigger happy attorneys are doing this all over the country. Filing some bogus “fine/complaint” and letting the bill run up… then FORECLOSING ON THE UNIT!! This is a SCAM…but it’s being done everywhere. I’d love to see some champion of the people takes this HOA on and because there was NOTHING EXPLICIT about planting flowers – take them apart. AND HOA members? Do not be smug, you will be next. This has been going on since early 90’s and is epidemic.
I think you are on to something. It sounds plausible. Look at the all the thieving lawyers in Washington
Associations started out as a good thing for property values and they were a guarantee that your neighbor’s property would not look like a city dump. However they are now out of control crazy.
Yes, hire an attorney ASAP. They are after your house. This is happening all over the country. It’s a HUGE scam.
http://hoareformcoalition.org/2011/09/30/hoa-fraud-nevada. There are investigations into a massive scheme to stack homeowners association boards. HOA’s have an extraordinary amount of power and can take your house. This may or may not be your situation. Have an attorney look into it.
Stuff like this has been happening all the time. How did we ever get to this point of no common sense. Its flowers, not garbage, but flowers something that will probably even look nice.
ATTORN-ey
Attorn – to turn over; to transfer money and goods; to assign to some particular use or pupose.
Black’s Law Dictionary 6th edition and so many here dare to trust [turnover to] an attorn-ey
The people must learn their language first in order to preserve/restore their rights.
Success will return to common law venue and repudiate all re-venue and usury schemes first.
If your on a jury do not follow the judges dictates you are a JUROR!
If you do not act as a juror. Why would you claim damages against a private person when they do not harm or damage property or person?
Our HOA in Alpharetta GA threatened the same thing because we painted the finial on our black wrought iron mailbox gold to match the gold numbers. We wrote them a scathing letter saying our paint job was an improvement and not “in poor repair” as their letter claimed. We also notified them of several other violations throughout the subdivision, including mailboxes that were literally being propped up. We did not hear back, so we’re assuming nothing further will come of it. Thanks for the heads up. Sounds like a land grab to me.
Well – sort of.
These people all signed on to these HOA rules. I don’t like them so I don’t buy into HOA neighborhoods. I’d rather be neighborly and if someone’s yard is getting out of hand go over and see if they need help rather than calling the HOA board and getting them to send a strongly worded letter.
To me the bigger picture is that these people all willingly gave up freedoms for a sense of security (security that everything looks the same and their property values stay high).
When you give up freedom for security, it won’t be long until you figure out that you have neither.
LIVE FREE OR DIE….What a joke. I think even the privledge of the 2nd amendment is a joke when we think that the only thugs and gangsters are the ones wearing hoodies and living in the ‘hood.’ Thug lawyers and policy makers are the one who terrorize and steal vis-a-via public policy. Would the men named gave the motto to this state LIVE FREE OR DIE would have tolerated such insidious behavior from white collar mosters? Hell no…..They would have broke out the Tar and Feathers in a New York minute. Liberals know we have become cowards. Stand up and start shoving back……
I got fined by my HOA for leaving trash cans out after the trash pick up day. The fine was never paid and they filed to foreclose on my house to recoup the fine. The problem was I was in Afghanistan and obviously the trash wasn’t being taken out by the trash gremlins.
Luckily I had someone checking on my house who was able to let the HOA know I was deployed. They stop the legal action but still claim I left my trash cans out!!!
They will stop when the shootings start and no sooner.
Yes, it is going on everywhere. I had monthly payment lost in mail. When I tried to pay it the HOA mgt company would not accept it as “we have to add late fees”. The delays were so long I was worried and tried to get them to take the money. They DID put a lein on my property and I had to go to court. It ended up costing me $8000 dollars for “late fee”. The attorneys they use are no better than robbers and they are doing this very frequently since it is working well for them. The HOA’s love these law firms.
I’m pretty sure there’s not a conspiracy to force foreclosures. Who wants a community loaded with foreclosed homes, where nobody is paying the condo fees, and with homes that could languish on the market for months or even years?
its just like unions. they start out to protect something, and then grow and grow until they become monsters worse than what they were created to prevent.
There are now more attorneys per capita in this country than at any time in history and they all need to make a living and how is that done? By viciously bringing suits multiplied by more suits. Patty, you are absolutely correct. All of the federal regulations which are estimated to cost the nation 66 billions dollars are all bones thrown to the american trial attorneys association who are big donors to the Democrat party and the Obama reelection campaign and the various pacs. We are a nation being destroyed by attorneys, those in and out of the White House.
There’s no problems though! I’m setting in a Math Lab on an Illinois campus typing this. We now live in a society of young people that want free handouts which require bigger government. I’m an Air Force retiree attending school on the GI Bill (that I paid for). These students thoughts of our country and government scare me. If you readers aren’t prepared for another 4 years, which will change the face of our nation forever, you better be standing up and letting your voice be heard and getting on your knee’s at night and pray that God opens blind eyes.
I took on the HOA where I own property who assumed my property was part of the association–which it was not and never was, which was the primary reason we chose that particular property.. But “the powers that be” thought it SHOULD be. Oops, wrong answer.
After hiring a very well known, high power attorney, and he conducted an in-depth investigation and indeed verified our property was never part of the association and was never intended to be. When they sent us an assessment to cover THEIR legal fees, the gloves came off. We had our attorney send them a letter telling them in clear, concise language that if they tried to lien our property or threaten us in any way, they would be sued both individually and as an association. Evidently their pathetic excuse for an attorney (cheap) told them to leave us be unless they decided to take us to court where they stood an above average chance of losing not only the money in association funds, but all the community property.
Needless to say, I am not easily intimidated. It cost me in excess of $20,000.00 but worth every penny.
The worst part is the individual that started it all was a friend until she got herself elected president and instantly decided she was going to change everything. A female Hitler who threatened us with arrest if we did not comply. Like I said, I do not intimidate easily and will not stand for threats, especially from low life dictator wannabes.
A word to the wise. Do NOT consider buying property in any development if they have a homeowners association. It is not worth the aggravation.
These people that sit on these HOA boards get a little “power” and it goes to their heads. They act like they’re senators or congressmen/women! I agree with Patty Henry, above, that since the bylaws doesn’t expressly “prohibit” planting flowers, the HOA doesn’t have a leg to stand on. I hope the ACLJ (lawyers) will take this case on pro-bono, and put these people in their place. In fact, I’m going to write, specifically, to Jay Sekulow (who often appears on Fox News) and ask him if he would be willing to get involved in this case just as a matter of getting these HOA’s off their power-hungry authority…and ruining people’s lives. In fact, I’m going to start a letter writing campaign for this woman right now, and hope others will do the same. Surely SOMEONE with some clout will take on this HOA!
OH PLEASE!!!!! AT A TIME WHEN THERE IS SO MUCH GRAFFITTI, TRASH THROWN WILLY-NILLY, AND HOME OWNERS WHO JUST DO NOT CARE, A FLOWER GARDEN, DONE IN GOOD TASTE MAY BE JUST WHAT THE HOMEOWNERS ASSO NEEDS TO “BRIGHTEN UP” A BIT. LEAVE THE POOR WOMAN ALONE, TAKE THE LEIN OFF HER HOME. WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE THIS LADY!!! SHAME ON THE HOA!!
“DEATH TO TYRANTS” comes to mind.
I’ve been house-hunting, any place with an HOA is not even in consideration. There’s no rhyme or reason to their actions, except if you are in the same clique as those who sit on the board. Then you don’t get harassed.
lawyers have to eat too. they have found a weal link and are probably giving professional seminars or webinars to teach the process
Sounds just like the dimocrats in Washington.
The condo association has argued that landscaping is to be performed only by a company hired by the board to ensure a standard look. STANFORD ROBERTS, a lawyer for the condo association, and JEFF DAVIS, the president of the ATLANTIC POINTE board, did not return messages seeking comment.
Patty is right – I’ve seen these kinds of things off and on during my tenure as a Realtor. The HOA become nasty little NAZI cells and their attorneys are the Gestapo. Caveat Emptor! (I hope she finds a way to sue the pants off of them!)
Welcome to Utopia on a local level.
This is actually a HOA issue which are not directly politically motivated, although buyers beware, Most HOA do reflect the majority political philosophies of the region. When I moved to my current home I was happy to learn that this neighborhood did not have a legal HOA. Do your homework before you buy.
I bought my home 17 years ago, I told my reality agent ” the first home you show me with a HOA will be the last home you show me”.. I Didn’t want to look at a home with a HOA and like it just to find out there was an HOA, I was building most of these homes and had already heard the horror stories..
She should get an attorney, if her HOA agreement doesn’t clearly state ” You Can Not Plant Flowers” then they have no leg to stand on, plus the lien would be illegal !!!
Exactly. If the by laws do not state landscaping must be cleared by the HOA she can do any landscaping on her property. I would take them to court and counter sue.
The property does not belong to her. She only owns the condo and only the inside of that. And what would be the basis for the counter suit?
If the property is owned by all, or is common property, then she owns it, no? it belongs to all the homeowners.
Too right dirtyrob. No sympathy here for the petal pusher. When she purchased the condo she knew there was an association and she decided to engage in a beautification project she knew would be rejected. When I was looking to buy a home in 2004, as soon as the realator said “home owners association” I was out of there.
It is a Sad and Sorry day when you can get fined for planting flowers in your front yard……It’s a crazy world that we live in,and it’s getting crazier.The Loons are taking over…….
Have a look at the boards of these HOA’s and you’ll quickly see a common theme. HINT: They aint Sctottish !
It’s not her front yard. It belongs to the condo association.
JEFF DAVIS, the president of the ATLANTIC POINTE board, is he the same Jeff Davis that was arrested a few years ago for soliciting a prostitute? I wondered what happened to him – he hired an attorney to make the charges go away so no one would find out. The prostitute was almost a child. Nice guy. lol
Stanford Roberts couldn’t return calls because he was probably out drinking. If you see him driving after dinner, call the cops to stop him. I doubt he’d pass the sobriety test.
Brenda Harbaugh, are you the same Brenda Harbaugh that got arrested for prostitution a few years back? Since you slept with the DA, you got off. And he was only 17! See how easy that is?
Wars are started because people expect others to be tolerant of their wishes and behavior when in fact they are being intolerant toward others themselves.
Your wrong to decide what is beautiful for all others in the complex. Others in the complex might want a nice clean uniform look and that is why they moved into a condo complex. Done correctly, the overall appearance of the complex can be very stylish and have nice even flow to the place. That look is not for everyone and if that look is not her thing, I suggest she move.
Uh, let me see. You know already that everyone in the complex wants yards without flowers. It appears if you read and understand the article, she offered to get back in line and was refused. She can’t sell and move without leaving the HO
A with a lot of her cash in liens. How many buyers will put down the money to buy into a condo with a HOA board like this one?
there you go . to live in this world I, me & mine must become we, us & ours or the verdict is GET OUT. and, by the way, WE have the authority to ruin you to get OUR way. lovely world we have concocted isn’t it? why not try living your own life, to your own benefit, for your own purpose????
I would suggest if you do not like HOAs do not purchase a home that is governed by one.
“Your” wrong———- Really? You must be a lawyer.
I have a better solution.
I am sure there are counties in Texas or Arizona or Utah with about 10 persons per acre. The folks of the US need to all throw in a dime to buy a county, enclose it with 10 foot barbed wire fences and throw every attorney in the country inside the fence! Let’s help the environment by making buzzards happy.
I have known 30 lawyers in my life on a first name basis, and there have been less than 5 that were worth “pouring’ [if you get my drift] water on if they were on fire.
“Others in the complex might want a nice clean uniform look” Good grief! I do not have a problem with a city ordinance which says you cannot butcher an animal in your back yard, a practice I have actually witnessed, Or a law prohibiting a meth lab. BUT, “Others in the complex might want a nice clean uniform look” needs to be met universally with, GFY.
Like Astonished said. “THE LOONS ARE TAKING OVER.” Look what we have for politicians!
Agreed!! I live in a villa/condo complex without rules here, it would be chaos!! Everyone by law has to be given condo documents before they buy. IF they don’t like the rules DON’T buy. I moved into my complex because of it’s upscale reputation, if owners started changing things to THEIR liking…including planting flowers I wouldn’t like it! Condo complexes have a big population, have to maintain the areas and buildings properly. One story of a man not allowed to put a flag pole up stirred up controversy, if that flag is allowed then everyone from other countries could display their flags or some type flag that is offensive. Gotta follow rules or don’t move in!!
I am sure at this point she would love to move but easier said than done. In case you’ve missed it home sales are at an all time low. If she does find a buyer the association will not allow the sale to go through unless they are paid off. I would love to see the clause where it states she cannot plant flowers. Of course the association can now add that to the By-Laws but if this goes to court it will hinge on what she agreed to or signed upon purchase.
Baaaaah, baaaaaah, you’re a good little sheep Kay.You shouldn’t think for yourself, just follow the rules of your master and all will be wonderful. I’m sure you can find a lovely neighborhood in North Korea where every home looks the same, everyone waers the same drab clothes and everyone cries on cue when Dear Leader dies.
Kay;, don’t be bothered by Quilvio. He can’t dispute you. He can only call you names.
@Georgiasaraann- yeah, keep supporting these phuckstains and just wait for the bullets to fly. THEN you can whimper to yourself “why??” THIS is why, jack ass!
Lance, dispute my points. You got nothing! You cannot debate. And while you are at it, answer me this: How did this story get in the news? Come on, anybody? The source is Ms. Buis. She did so because she does not want to pay her legally assessed fees and fines and you all lapped it up. This is not a little guy vs big guy story. This is about a woman who sat on her fat ass and stubbornly refused to get her plantings off condo assoc. land. She ignored the situation and now she has a lien. Please anybody tell me where I am wrong.
Is that the same Jeff Roberts that was arrested for solicitation of a prostitute a few years ago? He looks like the same guy – he hired an attorney to make the charges go away so no one would find out about it.
She needs to counter sue for intering with her quiet enjoyment of her home. There is no rule against having flowers in the yard and therefore this is just harassment. File a suit for legal fees, Loss of enjoyment in the home, tarnished memories and so and and so forth. Name a large sum of moneyl. This is America afterall and I did not see anything in the article that said she has given over her rights to some board to tell her what she can and can not do with her property
Re: “…she has given over her rights …what she can and can not do with her property”. Indeed she has. When she purchased her home. A condominium owner owns NO property -just the inside surface of the enclosed rooms an the space contained within. Sure, the Board’s actions have been both dumb and oppressive. There is no By-law addressing outside planting here; there should be. Well-run HOAs avoid these nasty headline-grabbing situations, by having in place, Architectural and Landscaping Committees made up of owners, to set policy advise the Board, and meet with owners to discuss their wishes. The errant homeowner in this case was also at fault for not going to the Board in advance of her planting, and if rebuffed, in not collecting petitions, running for a position on the Board and establishing those committees and policies. The present Board let this get way out of hand; they should be replaced. Both the management of this association and their attorney, should be fired for mismanagement and failure to fulfill their roles in guiding and advising this HOA. An all-too commonplace occurrence. The HOA concept itself is not at fault; like any governmental body, it requires common-sense leadership.
If there is nothing in the documents specifically prohibiting the action then it is not supported by the courts. Restrictive covenants must be unambiguous and clearly state what is being prohibited. If they are trying to enforce a non-existent or an ambiguous covenant, take their slap happy butts to court. And then go after the individual members of the board. Yeah, those won’t get very far but it will make them think twice before pulling this crap again.
Please post HOA name, HOA direcors names and phone numbers. Please post attorneys Legal Firms name and attorneys name phone number and fax number.
All of us need to contact them daily and begin a dialogue with them.
I totally agree..what a bunch of jerks with nothing better to do. I would certainly call them up and harass them as they are doing to that woman.
Harass them for what? Deciding what can be put on their own property? Is that how you decide things? The condo owner signed a contract, then violated it. She was properly notified. Many times. She does not own the land. She needs to pay the fines and fees which she clearly ignored.
Georgiasaraann is a moron. Fo guck yourself.
Lance, tell me where I am wrong.
@georgiassaraan-You want it pointed out where you are wrong? Answer this, if there is no specific bylaw forbidding the flowers, how is she in violation?
Because she planted on property that she did not own. You all need to understand that you do not have to have every situation spelled out in a contract. Can I come over and dig up your yard? Do you have it in writing that I can not do that?
Another example of the commies that have infiltrated our government..I’m glad that I got the hell out of the homeowners associated home I bought.
An example of a rule in place to protect homeowners going AMUCK ! This is another example of a HOA board out of control. The board is driving the values of homes in your neighborhood to the ground with this nonsense which means their intolerance is now incompetence.
They should have never voted Morty Sienfeld out as Association President, he would have never allowed this to happen!
I live in a development in Florida and I thought the story was about where I live. These people on the committees are so ego driven hungry for whatever power they can influence over others it’s pathetic. I do believe that it stems from them once having positions and titles of importance but when they retired they have found the void very unsettling. Where once they were important now they are impotent. They do not know how to handle this new position. Good luck!
I used to live in a community with an HOA. Enough of the residents became fed up with the board and their behavior that they formed an alternate board and sued and replaced the existing board. Once they got in and looked at the books, the new board started suing the previous board members as individuals. HOAs are a microcosm of government. The most unfit are often the only ones who want the position.
I agree. When a child I read again and again that one-half of all the lawyers in the world were in America. I also read that some believed the Constitution was not the solution but the problem because common law was better than the political ambitions of, often, lawyers. The big time liar Clinton failed in business but has reaped many, many millions by dishonest statements: ‘the worst economy in 50 years” Remember his ‘ depends on what is, is’
And now we have endless liars (from my view and I am certainly among the worse) such as John Edwards, another pile of slime. I vote for decimating that community.
I don’t know if NH has public assisted housing (here in California referred to as “Section 8”). If they do, you may want to use it as a weapon against the HOA.
A similar episode happened with my 76 year old mother when she lived in a gated community of townhomes. She contacted the State Of California and asked them if they would be interested in renting the property and then went to the next HOA meeting and told them the state would be making her property available to low income families. It was close to schools, the ferry to San Francisco, two major freeways, shopping, etc and was filled with yuppie lawyers and doctors.
Needless to say she got an apology and they backtracked so fast you could have gotten a serious case of whiplash.
Hilarious! Your mom’s got some big balls!
Georgiasaraann,
I’ll make this my last reply to you. You may have the last word if you so desire.
It is you, my dear, who has failed to substantiate her position. I have asked you to provide documentation supporting your position. You have failed to do so, and have instead supplied your own speculation.
Each point I have made to you has not been addressed, instead it has been summarily dismissed by you, and not refuted by evidence. Contrary to each of my responses to you.
Your last response was quite shrill.
You are worse than Lance and Quilvio. These two people know something is wrong, and are able to express it only in the most base of terms. They’re just missing the book learning to be able to coherently put forth their thoughts.
You, my dear, simply couch your position in seemingly reasonable, but completely irrational, language.
Homeowners Exemptions and Land Patents are central to this case. Few property owners understand their true rights and responsibilities. When anyone obtains land, one should file for a land patent. When anyone obtains real estate as a primary residence, one should file a Homeowners Exemption.
If you want to go one step further, one should incorporate with a LLLP (Limited Liability Limited Partnership) and transfer title into a trust and lien one’s own property to void these types of nonsensical activities being carried out by these predatory organizations.
Do yourself a favor, and stop relying on your own preconceived notions as the sum of all human knowledge. Do some studying. Learn. It sounds like you won’t like what you learn, but this nation was built on personal liberties, personal responsibilities, and private property rights.
Collectives, which is what an HOA is, do not work. Period. Many of the earliest colonies in what would become the USA were collectives. They ALL failed.
I’ll recommend a book for you to start with. A RENEGADE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES by Thaddeus Russel.
Best wishes to you.
An informative and intelligent post. Thank you Gunman. I will also get the book your recommended.
Yes Gunman. I got the last word because you are unable, once again to explain what property rights were taken from this woman. It’s just that simple. You can not do it. You bring up obscure land patent nonsense that has nothing to do with this case. Then you expect me to argue an issue that is off the rails. You are a big supporter of personal responsibility. Yet you support this woman who signed a contract with an HOA and does not hink she has to honor what she agreed to.. You support property rights but again, you can not state what rights of hers were violated. That is the issue. You lost sweetheart.
It isn’t her land. She owns the condo, not the common area around it. It is not her yard. It is the condo associations. That was left out of story. Whenever you all see a story like this, just google it. This was such an obviously slanted story.
So attach her flower boxes to the side of HER building and tell the HOA to cram it
Umm, they are not flower boxes. It would be attaching about a 8 x 10 box to the outside of the condo, which she also does not own. Why don’t you try disputing my points without telling anybody to cram it?
Cram it and fo guck yourself, Georgiasaraann.
Lance, you just conceded the argument to me. When you can not win a debate, name calling tells everyone you lost.
She does not own the land. Only the condo. She ignored at least six certified letters. Now she has a lien on her property and she wants to get out of paying the fines and attorneys fees. Can I come over to your house and start planting whatever I feel like?
Stop posting the same thing over and over. You were wrong the first time and you don’t become less wrong by repetition. Flowers. Oh the horror!
Sweetheart, depending on the state, if she files a land patent claim she could conceivably own all of the land comprising the development and demand the removal of every other building on it. At the bare minimum, she should file the paperwork for a Homestead Exemption.
You are an example of why this country is in this state. Very few are capable of reasonable discourse and even fewer are able to conduct their affairs based on simple common sense.
Honeybunches, land patent is so far fetched, why did you even bring it up. This is a corporation. Pretty sure they researched titles before the acquisition. And what have I stated that was incorrect? The reason the country is in the state it is in is because people say they want to engage in reasonable discourse then don’t do it. This story is so simple. I have to repeat it for folks like Quilvio who can’t dispute anything, just say I am wrong. Now you tell me, what have I said that was incorrect? You have such abundant common sense. It should be very easy for you.
Sweetheart,
Read the news article. Nothing in the codes and covenants restricts residents from engaging in her activities. You’ve conveniently ignored that one simple fact. You’ve not said anything that is incorrect on its face, but you’re basing your argument on facts not in evidence.
As far as a land patent is concerned, they are enforceable. Courts and counties hate them, and try and discount them at every turn, but often can not because if they do….it opens them up to a whole lot of problems.
Title searches do not ensure one’s LAND is not encumbered. Remember Real Estate is not FEE SIMPLE LAND.
Georgiasaraann, you myopic hassole. Pull your head out of your but for a moment and THINK about the matter before spewing forth your idiotic “law is law” carp. It is closed minded retards like your dum bass that is phucking this country up. Fo guck yourself, hassole.
Lance, you have not refuted a single thing I have posted. THINK about a response. I grew up in a large family. I also worked with the public. You can not call me anything I have not already been called 50 times over. It won’t even register with me. You are making yourself look bad. No civil discourse here. You have been sucked into the condo owners bogus story. Admit when you are wrong. Put your big boy pants on and be a man.
Gunman darling. Read the source for what is allowed by HOA code. It came from the condo owner, did it not? Talk about basing your argument on facts not in evidence. You completely swallowed her story. You take her words as facts in the case.. And please do not bring up land patents. You yourself state that depending on the state….You have not even researched land patents yourself as it applys in NH. Come back with some facts, not some farfetched idea that has nothing to do with the case at hand.
Sweetcheeks Sara Ann,
Why don’t you post this particular establishments CC&Rs so that we all have the facts as apparently you have set yourself up as the final arbiter.
I’m fairly sure you can not, so stop trying to deflect the issue.
As far as New Hampshire Land Patents: New England Town surveys. Land Records 1641-1679 found with Massachusetts land records. The State Archives, 71 South Fruit Street, Concord, NH 03301, (603) 271-2236, has early land records 1679-1769. First counties were formed in 1769 and land records are found in the counties after that date. You can also check here: http://www.sos.nh.gov/archives/
Looks to me the State Of New Hampshire still recognizes Land Patents, otherwise they would not maintain such extensive records.
Sounds like you are not a fan of personal and private property, dear.
Gunman don’t worry your pretty little head about property rights because you clearly do not understand the condo owner does not own the land she planted on. Also, you have failed to establish what land patents have to do with this case. Honeycakes, you are ;the one trying to deflect the issue. You have not been able to deny anything I have said. And sweetbutkins, you are the one accepting the condo owner’s word about what is and is allowed. She got a lien on her property so someone else, besides me, was the arbritrator. Sweetbottomhoneycakes, you need to learn not to swallow everything written in an obviously one sided newsstory. And butterbeancakes tell me this. Where do you think this story came from?
One other thing, sweetheart. Tell me what property rights the condo owner has that were violated? HMMMM? I’ll be waiting for your respnse. Probably for a long time widdle wee wampams.
When you live in a socialist world, everyone is to be equal, no matter how more skilled or intelligent, or hard working. Socialists believe that hard workers can’t be alllowed to succeed and be rewarded or else the non-performers get their feelings hurt. If you think that is not the case, look at chidlrens sports teams that award everyone just for showing up, whether they put in effort or not.
I agree. This is a deliberate attempt by the HOA to acquire the property. This is evident by their refusal to deliberate with the homeowner. All they see is a piece of property that can be foreclosed on and resold. The board members will then split the profits to fatten their own bank accounts. She needs a lawyer that will take this as far as it needs to go for her to keep her house and FLOWERS. There are no rules against them. There is just an unreasonable desire that all the houses look the same. I think the HOA has some power issues. They are excercising their power for one reason…..because they can.
Well their ‘refusal’ to work with her on this may very well turn out to be extremely costly for them, not her. She needs to talk with an attorney, and think strongly about a multi-million dolllar counter-suit due to criminal intent on their part to cause her harm. She needs to do it while citizens in this country still have any rights though, so talk to that attorney now.
HOA will not acquire the property. The lender will. And boy will they be happy. Yippee! Another foreclosure! To add to the pile of foreclosures they already have.
Anyone who surrenders their property rights to a home owners association board should memorize “caveat emptor”. These associations are typically staffed with retired middle management types who never achieved any position of authority during their careers. Most then engage on power trips that never seem to have an end.
It’s not just plausible it is happening and with regularity. HOA have the most power than any other governmental group at a local level. When I lived in Kingwood, TX a bunch of retired oil company employees made up the ‘compliance team’ of our local HOA…they would have lawns cut for owners who were in violation of Home Owner’s restrictions, then place a lien on the property and then promptly sue…people would lose their homes for not cutting their grass…
its not the word that is ugly its the peoploe that live on it that makes it seem ugly
Freedom in the us? Nope!
“they” will impose absurd fines for everything “they” decide is just.
“they” will tie those fines to everything in your life so you cannot simply refuse to pay absurd fines.
the only solution is to burn the entire strata to the ground.
Don’t ever buy into anything like that where some hen, or council of hens, have given themselves “authority” over you.
Just need to take out the members of the board, one at a time. Kill them all, let God sort them out
how did they get a lien without due process?
YES! I agree!
I have a solution: The board just wants to look all the condos the same.
So, plant MORE flowers EVERYWHERE.
In Texas there are more HOA’s than there are cities! Most of them here seem to be filled with retired military and people who do not have a life. They are too busy involved in what we are doing/not doing.
MMM what if everyone starts planting flowers what will they do then???? That’s the stand your neighbours should take coz this is plain ridiculous
That is rediculous. If it doesnt say you cant , then she should sue them for harrassing her and making her sick. There is a woman in Doylestown, PA, which is Bucks County, a rather affluent area, who put out colored Christmas light. The home ASSociation fined her every day she had them lit. The Assoc wanted only white lights. She won hands down. Absolutely rediculous. I have a friend who put mulch down and her assoc, made her take it up because it wasn the same color.
I hope someone can help her pro bono to fight this BULLYING!!
It’s also ‘ridiculous’!
…but it is the law don’t believe in the merits of the law?
Too bad citizen you will comply or we will jail you and take your property from you for we server the King and his will is law.
It’s not all ‘her’ property. She only owns the inside and pays fees for the outside maintenance. If she had pulled them up the first time she got a letter, she could have then attacked the condo association without fear of additional fees. Instead, she decided to not do anything. While I don’t agree with the merits of this, she made choices and now must be willing to accept the punishments for her risks.
Nothing to see here .. move along.
Thsi why socialism sucks. Anyone who really wants government in their lives should consider this as a mini example of what “group think” is all about.
Vicous and cruel, crushing individualism. Yes it is stupid. Yes it is small minded. The point is that is the nature of commun(istic) societies. This is our furture if you give up “freedom.” Yes they will force the women to pay because they can, just like government forces you to obey the laws they chose to enforce, because they can.
It’s more an example of what happens when sociopaths seek and gain power. Evil is the result
From “Live Free or Die” to “March in Lockstep at Our Command”
This is a warning never to buy property in an association. The board members may have out of control egos and the homeowners end up footing the bill. She should ask to view the assoc. financial records. When you see this type of bullying it usually goes hand in hand with misappropriation of the homeowner funds.
Couldn’t agree with you more. The character of the people on the board is exposed by their harsh, unjustified treatment of this woman. To think they’re skimming homeowners’ common charges and taking money under the table from service providers is hardly a stretch. I would say they most likely are a bunch of crooks. Honest boards don’t mete out harsh punishments for something as innocent as planting flowers, especially when the by-laws don’t address the matter.
No, it happens in isolated incidents and the media blows it out of proportions. Most HOAs are very good and are very peaceful.
‘Most HOAs are very good and are very peaceful.’ HAHAHAHAHHA Sure they are. Homes that are not part of an HOA sell at a premium.
no, most HOAs are control freaks that have nothing better to do than mind every body elses business. However, most folks know this already.
ive read many stories like thi sit is bull never live in one of thesedumps own your own land do what you want this is theft stealing this womans money over a small flower bed
And this is why they are commonly known as ‘Yard Nazis’.
Actually it happens all the time. Being a Board member is a license to steal and if you happen to be an honest member of the Board, the dishonest ones will make your life so miserable that you’ll resign. I’ve seen Boards come and go where I live over the past 12 years. Oftentimes the first thing a new Board will do is fire the current property management company (with no community debate or input allowed) so they can say they can’t access old financial records — and, in so doing, hide the chicanery that the former Boards engaged in. It’s a neat trick. If owners should insist on an investigation, the Board will then hire an attorney and/or investigator who will be paid via the Board with the community’s reserve fund. The investigator will do as the Board asks, which is part of the selection process. And the investigation will go nowhere. I’ve heard of former Board members serving a term or two and then buying nice, expensive homes out of state. Gee, how did they go from condo living to living the life of Riley? I can only wonder because any forensic accounting investigation will prove expensive and, ultimately, fruitless. People who live in condo complexes as owners — and similar communities — need to get it through their heads that if their Board is behaving badly in its treatment of decent residents (intimidation, excessive fines, unreasonable liens, etc.) and/or failing to be transparent in their dealings with vendors, it’s most likely a gang of theives.
Request the books and you can do a little of yur own forensic accounting. Review all the bank statements and make sure you see the the checks. If a check written to a company seems odd, check out the company.
How is a $6,000 dollar and growing fine for violating a by law that doesn’t exist be remotely considered as blown out of proportion?
James- you must be on a homeowner’s board or you are one of those homeowners who love to harass their neighbors.
When my daughter needed a heart transplant and I had to have a relative come to take care of my house because we had to be in another state for 3 months, my homeowner’s association fined us for every time they parked on the street and every time they left the trash can out overnight after the trash was collected.
I had neighbors who were wonderful but I also had a neighbor who would leave nasty notes on my car. We knew who it was, they were very new to our community and negative little jerks. We live in the mountains and most of our neighbors have their trashcans out all the time and park their cars where they can. No one says a thing. I will never and I mean NEVER live where there is an HOA AGAIN!
HA! I have dealt with a couple of them in the course of operating my business. The one stiffed us for almost $1000, and the other could never make up their minds, always changing detail after detail. They are pathetic excuses for people!
Absolutely right ,I discovered the board stole thousands of Dollars from the community while intimidating, and been vindictive to anyone they suspected knew what they were doing. They just gave those peoples name to the attorney and they started the clock with filing frivolous law suits while delaying them with endless motions just to keep milking both sides endlessly.
Wow you wouldn’t live in Alpine Haven Resort by any chance? The only thing is we know that certain board members have stolen over $600, 000 and everyone (well most everyone) is afraid to get on their bad side because they have witnessed what happens to homeowners that do not go along with the program. I had a puppy stolen because we put in wells in on both our properties and refused to be a part of their water coop. The stories of abuse are endless and we cannot get help from the State Atty as they say it is a private matter.
This is exactly why I won’t buy in an HOA environment.
Why are you all attacking the board? You people are slandering them and you dont know what the hell your talking about! I served as VP and President on a HOA for 5 years. You serve because you want the place to be nice. I received no money or benefits. There is no way to sue the officers they are protected as this is a incorporation so the officers are protected. Additionally she can not pick and choose what rules she will follow. Initially she was not wrong but once the Board decided she is in violations she should have stopped, got a lawyer taken the HOA to court and she might have won. Now it will be a long costly affair, she can not sell, the condos loose money. Read your contract, you vote the board in so you agree to follow the rules if you dont this happens.
She is not in the WORNG AT ALL!
She planted flowers ffs! She wasn’t building a nuclear reactor in her yard.
People like you who create these “rules” for others and then fine them for said flowers should be lined up and shot in your smug mouths.
Is the 6k and counting in “fines” justified for some pretty flowers?
If you think it is…then maybe 6k for your head is also justified to some.
People like you that run around and shout, “well, she broke the rules…too bad”…are what makes neighborhoods ugly.
While anyone who buys into a situation where a hen like you can raise her chin in the air and pronounce rulesover others, is foolish…people like you who get off on holding up pathetic nonsence like this as if it were somehow just, should be muzzled.
Flowers! Lets not lose sight of the great crime that was committed here…the planting of flowers.
Hey me…you really want people shot? Really? How about I come over to your yard and erect a statue of my dog? Would you object? Really? Why? Maybe because I don’t own the property? Same thing here. Explain to me how someone can go on property that they do not own and put whatever they want on it. Don’t you believe in property rights? What is smug about standing up for what belongs to you? She does not own the land. Get that into your head before you start calling any one else names.
complete BULL$hit! yet, there are repeat offender drunk drivers still on the road and who is fining them?? This world needs an enema.
Nothing said she could not plant flowers. She should sue them and then move take her flowers and move out. we wonder why the world is in such turmoil. Thank you Kimberly for bringing beauty into this world
I agree. From the picture it looks very nice
They want all the units to look the same? Liberals want everybody to be equal. It is all about equality. Equally ugly in this case.
You’re an idiot. Of course you would bring politics into this and prove your true lack of knowledge of what it means to Conservative or Liberal or even what it means to be a human. Go eat a twinkie jerk
Why do you assume the Board is filled with liberals? There are more Republicans in NH than there are Democrats. It’s traditionally a libertarian state. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_party_strength_in_New_Hampshire
You’re just chompin’ at the bit, looking to blame liberals for everything. Nice attitude “Usedtovotedemocratic”. Try educating yourself next time.
I am a right wing conservative. That is why I keep posting on this site. This is a story about property rights. Not some idiot condo owner who ignored certified attorney letters until the situation reared up and bit her on her fat ass. The HOA owns the land. She is trespassing. You don’t get much more southern gun toting property protecting than me. So what is northern liberal about that? Explain to me why she has the right to dig up property that does not belong to her.
Ouch.
Imagine one of the last things you and your mom did before mom died was plant this flower garden. Caring for it would be a beautiful way to remember your mom. They want to destroy it, and now she’s just trying to move? How evil. It’s so petty and wicked.
I agree that this kind of behavior often coincides with financial shenanigans.
The land of the FEE ! Truly sad situation. Our rights as humans are being taken away in every nook and cranny, a small amount at a time. No longer are we free to enjoy our properties. This is looking more and more like Eastern Europe during the dark years. Very sad. The land of the Fee, home of the Bullied.
The land of the FEE ! I love it. Their motto can be ‘To Serve and Collect’.
Cookie-cutter crazies. Who fines a person the same amount as a used car for planting flowers?
Human nature and a little power are such a dangerous mix! What is it with HOA’s though? They bring out the Tyrant in the bored, retired, nosey Board members! Get a LIFE! They use the rules as a hammer and the law as a gun, stealing money and property from those who dare question their authority! Liberal progressives, I’m sure.
Well you can all change your license plates to: Pay fee or die.
NH has become a nannystate. It’s probably from bordering Massachuckbuckets for too long and having nannyman Mitt running lose as gov.
I agree! One of MANY reasons I will NOT support Mr. Romneycare! Great choices we have in this country! President Marxist Obama or Gov. Marxist-lite Romney!
Not exactly sure how one could call NH a nanny state, I believe last year (2011) it was found to be the most free state in the union, as well as in 2007 and 2009.
Granted, our ratings on personal freedoms as a subcategory is notably lower, around 11th this last cycle. Considering our regional location and influx of liberal neighbors (from as you eloquently put it, ‘Massachuckbuckets), I’d say we’ve remained firmly rooted in our state motto. I’ve yet to find a personal right or ambition inhibited by state law (Town ordinances are another story).
While this story is most unfortunate, it is a beast born of HOAs, not the state. Don’t obfuscate the real issue with a broad wave of the hand and a safely defensible stab at big government. Sometimes the problem is in the hands of the people (i.e. homeowners and HOAs), and takes a little more effort to fix than yelling at your government.
You are totally confused. The whole reason Gov. Romney is running for President is to restore the freedoms Obama/Pelosi/Reid are stripping from us. Romney’s election was the only pro-freedom event to have happened in Massachusetts in the past 15 years. But with a legislature 87% comprised of liberals, there were limits on what he could do.
This is why people snap. The Board deserves to have a little bit of fear visit them over this.
Amen.
I moved out of an HOA neighborhood just because of the nonsense and Little General mentality. I was fined for parking my custom Harley Davidson on My Sidewalk next to the driveway….not the sidewalk by the street but the walkway that went to my front door. I told them to kiss my A$$ and didn’t pay….I was renting!!!!!
I thought New Hampshire is the “Live Free Or Die” State.
We have no freedoms left.
That was before the Massachusetts Marxists swarmed north across the border.
PS: Those same Marxists finally drove me out of the People’s Republic and down here to sunny, no-5.3%-income-tax Florida in October, ’09. I’m pleased that I participated in Taxachustts’ losing another Congressional seat and Florida picking up two. :-D
I hope my Mass daughter never meets you or any other NH PINHEAD. She & her husband are a police officer and teacher who work damn hard for NH and don’t need to be insulted!
Rosie,
People have a right to criticize policies & the people who support them. Your daughter and son-in-law’s careers and feelings have nothing to do w/anything. Get a grip, mama.
Poor stupid Rosie. Watch the people leaving, Rosie. Your hard-working children will leave someday too, because they must. You will live to see the day.
@Rosie
In other words, two government employees. Two blood-sucking parasites on the taxpayer system.
It takes a really perverted mindset to consider the government a viable place of employment.
That’s tragically ironic…. I guess these rabid dogs think that it’s time that freedom and free people die.
It still is…
This happens in nearly all states. Whether it is a veteran being fined for flying his flag (Ohio), a man’s Ford Truck no being allowed in the driveway, but Lincoln Trucks are (Texas), Requiring DNA samples from your dog so they can fine you for leaving poop (Florida). A quick Google search will find you plenty of frivolous HOA claims in ANY state. No matter how free we perceive that state to be.
It isn’t a symptom of the state, it is a symptom of the HOAs. Focus on the problem.
hoa’s are no more than little legal dictator ships should be stopped and made illegal
What is the name of the place that is doing this to her? That should be a BIG part of this story so others do not spend their money there!!! Please post the name of the condo ass, I mean association. Do not protect them!
I can remember when “Live Free Or Die” was more than a NH slogan. Sad.
F__K the Condo Gestopo. Why anyone would live in a place that tells you what you can do with your property is beyond me. I guarantee that where this me, that Board would regret the day they made that Stupid ruling.
My Uncle Vito would be glad to go pay these board members a visit and help them see the errors of the ways. This is the only language these rats understand.
weneed more “uncle vito’s”…..
enos33 – Get a life
This is a tired argument. She bought the Condo knowing the rules. If the HOA made an exception, they would loose their ability to enforce any of the yard rules.That’s how the law works….. I am sure many feel as the readers, but they are there to enforce the rules…. You own the inside walls of a condo…that is all. If the owners got together and changed the rules, there would not be a problem….but guess what, they all want the rules. If you want a yard…get a house.
Did you read the article?
“The association’s bylaws don’t expressly forbid planting flowers on your property, Bois explains, nor do they explicitly allow it.”
If this is indeed accurate, what exactly is your point?
Did you read what you yourself posted? The owner said “The associations bylaws don’t expressly forbid planting flowers on your property” This came from Bois. Not the association. Why would you take her word for it when she does not even know she doesn’t own the property?
Sounds like there was NO rule against this until they decided they didn’t like her doing it.
Every other article searched online named the condo association except this article.
Their name is Atlantic Pointe condos, Portsmouth, NH. Give em h*ll.
If the bylaws don’t forbid it, she needs to sue their pants off.
Anyone catch the name of the condo? This should be made public for any prospective buyers…
At the same time, that would make it that much more difficult for her to sell and move out of there, if that were her plan.
Atlantic Pointe condos
“The association’s bylaws don’t expressly forbid planting flowers on your property, nor do they explicitly allow it.”
So the Association can fine you if you fart on your porch each Tuesday — because the bylaws don’t “explicitly” allow it.
The board members will need to swallow some lead, if they do not pay this woman every penny they’ve tried to extort from her.
May be cheaper to plant flowers in front of all the units, then they would ‘all be the same’.
Bunch of jerks. What can you say? Take the lien off, the flowers are not actually costing the association anything, it’s an arbitrary fine and could be thrown out in court. Then, let her sell the place and move to a non-communist area.
What a bunch of goof-balls.
I lived in one that forced you to park in your garage. They actually inspected to see if you had two cars in the garage if you had a 3rd in the driveway. If someone spent the night you had to call this security agency and get approval to park on the street….I SWEAR TO GOD I’m 40 years old and calling to ask permission to have a guest over. Needless to say I moved. Anyone who agrees to this is a fool and deserves what they get. This lady should stop paying her mortgage since it is obvious that any profits will go to the HOA. She paint flowers on the side of her house and stay until the cops come and make her leave. She should also put huge pictures of the HOA members in her windows for all to see.
“I SWEAR TO GOD I’m 40 years old and calling to ask permission to have a guest over.”
MADE ME SERIOUSLY LOL!! Don’t blame you for moving!!
We need to plant more flowers! And more trees to hang stupid people, like those controlling this home owners association, who seem to make life miserable for the rest of human civilization!
I want the name of the board members and attorney and their address,
“they want all the units to look the same”. Jeez, homogenized America, soon they will want us to “look all the same” what, wear uniforms? Paint our homes the same color, all drive black cars, chant in unison. Screw them.
We’ve had this sort of thing here in England. Council house tenenat were expected to conform to many a ridiculous rule—this is the 1950s I speak of—and not unnaturally they were branded as “little Hitlers” and “vest-pocket Stalins”. I remember one case where a tenant said he wanted to plant shrubs in his garden. What kind of shrubs, he was asked? He submitted a long list of long Latin names, and they said OK. Little did they know that he was planting a whole lot of otherwise well-known weeds!
She should hire a lawyer and sue the board.
Condo boards and homeowners associations, ultimate bastion of the Busybody.
Thank God I live in Germany, a country that knows all too well the dangers inherit in a state where the police overstep their mandate to trample on the happiness, well-being and livelihood of the common man. The state looks after its people whilst allowing them to live as they see fit without undue interference. The US however seems more and more to be following a fascist route; as its influence diminishes around the world, it seeks to enforce its dominance upon its own people. There doesn’t appear to be any hope given the general decline in its education system and completely ignorant, unqualified people who run for office and are given headlines due to notoriety rather than experience and ability. What a dystopia the US has become, and we in Europe, grateful for the US of three generations ago, can only shake our heads and bemoan the loss of a former model and friend.
Really? Well that’s refreshing. Many on this side of the pond get the impression that Europeans think many in the U.S. are idiots for not welcoming Govt into every aspect of our lives — and that the black jesus who temporary lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave in D.C. is adored globally.
And of course we had to have the Klan enter the discussion…Racist piece of trash…
You’re missing the point. This is not about the U.S. becoming a police state or about the police overstepping anything.. This is about the U.S. being a LAWYER state. What we are talking about is a civil dispute between private parties. – although it is debatable as to how “civil” it is.
You did know that it is illegal to homeschool your children in Germany, right?
Thy Obamessiah commandeth thee to destroy thy blossom.
if she votes for democrats…SHE DESERVES IT! Only a democrat would put in such a regulation.
This is the HOA, NOT the city council. Political parties are irrelevant in this case.
I find out where these board members live in the complex and their condos would have a visit from me & Mr chain saw…..I can’t have any flowers? You can’t have any shrubs!
Do not give in. Abusive “condo” and “homeowner” associations have been known to levy ludicrous and unpayable fines so they can lien and seize the properties. It’s happened before.
Contact an attorney.
Someone should post the names and contact information for the HOA board members. They should explain their actions and be held accountable.
Abusive people tend to hide behind organizations and never want their names out there. The ACLU is a perfect example.
Absolutely! These petty busy body Nazi’s need to have their faces splashed all over the news. HOA’s are ususally run by a bunch of people with an inflated sense of self importance and love to stick their noses in everyone elses business.
PORTSMOUTH, NH IS A LIBERAL DUMP!
I once owned a unit with an HOA, (I was even President of the HOA for a year) and I will tell you that I will NEVER AGAIN have anything to do with property that has CC&Rs and a HOA. The very concept is flawed because it is impossible to get people to agree on anything, especially a piece of property. The article pointed out a key point: “Board members have told Bois they just want all the units to look the same.” So much for any individuality! All you sheep just line up and we’ll take a walk over this cliff, the rules say you have to!
BUT IT”S NOT FAIR to the flower “have nots” for her to be so BOLD as to plant flowers in front of her home Just WHO does SHE think she is anyway??! Not EVERYONE has the money OR the know how to plant a small garden to beautify their drab depresing all look aliike condos! I KNOW! Maybe the government could subsidze the flower have nots! That would stimulate all those flailing garden shops and nurserys! Naw, that wouldn’t work unless the people hired UNION gardeners to put in their flower beds. It wouldn’t be FAIR to the unions if people did it themselves. Why that might just be the last straw to collapse the middle class! This is indeed a conundrum.
maybe the board should be sent some dead fish.
They’ll drive her out and find some way to hijack her property on the cheap. Power corrupts — and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
“Live free or die”????
Never, Ever, Ever, Every Rent or buy a place with a gestapo…uggggh I mean homeowner’s assoc. Just a bunch of power hungry people that want to tell other people what to do, to feel like they have some power over others, in their little pathetic lives. When they all go abandoned, they can govern themselves while the drug dealers move in, and let them tell the drug dealers what to do, lol. Driving around in their little toy cars with a yellow light on top, like they are somebody special, LOL. Been there, done that, never do ti again!
Crazy leftist police state rules. Not that the moral fascist right are any better.
Plant a bamboo shoot in each of the board members yards. They’ll never get rid of it. Bamboo is the gift that keeps on giving.
Har! (make sure it’s running ‘boo and not clumping ‘boo.)
a small flower bed hardly makes a difference in how the units themselves look on the outside.
they should all plant flowers it helps return ions in the air around the buildings it is just a small place anyway.
Sound to me someone is just doing to steal the poor woman’s home.
Well, as I read this article my first impulse was to paint three sevens on the doors of the board members. But, there are a few things I find troubling. First is the area depicted in the photo. The bricks in the background appear to be standard 8″ blocks. That would make the area covered in the photo about 4 sq. ft., which is 12.5% of the surface of a standard 4×8 sheet of plywood. In other words, a very small area. This begs the question why? Why wouldn’t you show the entire garden, and if it’s really this small, why not make a point of its size? Then there’s the tenor of the article which most certainly lean’s favorably to Ms. Bois, and the writers omission of a word in the closing sentence makes the article seem hastily composed. I’m inclined to wait and hear the other side of the story before I don my riders of the purple sage hat.
Thank you! People are so easily led. She knew months ago she was not supposed to plant flowers. Did it anyway. You all need to see some of the yards in my neighborhood that have neglected gardens. Also, for maintenance sake, the mowers will have to run an obstacle course around everyone’s individuality. And consider this, the association would have had to have a legal judgement in order to put a lein on the home. Not a word of that in the article. Don’t like condo rules? Don’t live there.
She owns a townhouse, not a condo so she definitely OWNS her front and back yard. A little reading comprehension goes a long way to making you look less stupid.
She owns the condo, not the land. Research it, stupid.
Hey Quilvio, made you look stupid, didn’t I. No, actually you yourself did that. Before you call me, Kay, or anyone who disagrees with you names, why don’t you get your facts straight. Try arguing an actual point. You have yet failed to prove me wrong on anything I have posted. Don’t like me posting the same thing over and over? Too bad. As far as the rest of you, your only retort is to kill the HOA members and burn down the condos. Then you have the gall to call them the gestapo. What is wrong with you people? You actually want to post the HOA members names. What, to harass them into giving up on pursuring their case against a woman who is clearly wrong?
It would be wonderful if everyone in the community planted flowers , then they would all look the same then too. Resistance is victory, just say no to the controlling bullies.
I’d look at my HOA agreement, see that it doesn’t say that I can’t plant flowers, nod, and then plant MORE and plant the whole YARD in them. Cover the yard in flowers.
Me, myself, I’ll NEVER deal with an HOA. NEVER. Read some of these stupid cases like this before.
Sounds like someone, in this case the “boardmembers”, need to be taken out into the street & SHOT…I’ll volunteer to pull the trigger & I’ll even use my own ammunition…
Beware fellow citizens, the petty tyrants are feeling “empowered.”
.
They see the lawlessness and arrogance of the despots in the Obama Regime, at the state level, cities and counties and here we are.
.
HOA’s have LONG been breeding grounds for America’s homegrown Nazis – little people with TOO MUCH “power.”
.
It’s time for state legislatures to reign them in and return FREEDOM to America.
{the only problem with that plan is that state ledges are filled with – tah dah – lawyers!}
Is there any possibility at all that the board members are not Democrats? Any at all?
Ironic isn’t it that this is happening in New Hampshire! New Hampshire’s state motto is: Live Free or Die! None of us are free anymore!
Poor little North Korea town in NH. You Americans need a Libertarian administration and finish such a paranoiac life with the big nanny government. You got to have a life.
You all want to stop this kinda stuff. Be adults and stop buying homes where your neighbors can tell you how to live. If you wonder how the country got the way it is look at this example. You have all become more worried about what is going on in your neighbor’s back yard. STOP telling others how to live and then no one will tell you how to.
Photos of the board members and their attorney should be posted throughout the area – in newspapers, on telephone poles, etc. — so that they can be properly shunned as the scummy low life people they are..
Careful before you bash those who ended up stuck with HOA’s. In many areas they aren’t subject to mandatory disclosure, since according to the developers who start them, they are a pro and not a con. You aren’t required to disclose all the good things about your property, just the bad things, therefore, they didn’t conceal anything they had to mention – or at least that’s the logic! Simply requiring mandatory disclosure of an HOA existing (at the time of selling a house) seems a common-sense reform to me. Let those who want to live with such an arrangement live with it… and let those who don’t, know that it’s there so they can live elsewhere.
My own past experience wasn’t nearly as severe as this lady’s, but still dissuaded me from ever again choosing an HOA-controlled property.
Moral of the story:
Never join or buy anything with a Homeowners association, they are crooked to the bone.
They are communists without the spiffy costumes and marching music.
I don’t know why anyone would buy a condo anyway, much less one where the local Gauleiter can fine you for exiting your home from the wrong door on Thursdays in any month ending in “y”….
This is the kind of thing that happens when you live under dictatorship.
HOA’s are just another form of coercive government – at the very lowest level. I have also had and seen abuse of power by HOA’s. Our shredded constitution was intended to control arbitrary abuse of power by our national (originally federal) government; it recognized what all levels of government have shown to be true – power corrupts most people in positions of authority.
I served on an HOA board for 5 years and as president for 3. This was the most
thankless job I ever did. We painted the outside of condos, repaired leaky roofs,
and made sure the trash was picked up. I never raised the fees. All I got
were complaints about what a tyrant I was. I did not run for re-election and
the next board turned out to be the kind described in this article.
As far as I’m concerned, we get the government we deserved.
Wow, I thought all this Condo Drama only happens here in FL.
Here they drive around looking to gig you for flags, mailbox colors, the correct type of car in a driveway, etc.
We call them Condo Nazi’s as they get carried away with their own self importance and seem to enjoy bothering others.
Good Luck Ms Kimberly.
Control freaks! Someone needs to go through that whole neighborhood with a big bucket of flower seeds and throw them every where. Next set up a lemonade stand and a basket ball hoop.
HOA’s just need to be banned.
If they want them all to look the same, then the rest of the residents should put up one just like hers, just to be united. But, I am sure they don’t have the courage to take on the big bad association.
If she is living in a condo, she does not own the front yard. In a condo, the land and even the wall of the buildings are part of the “common elements” owned by the complex and thereby everybody who is an owner. As such, the landscaping and any treatments on the exterior are decided by the board of directors of the complex and not by the individual owners. In fact, all the owner owns is the air space inside the condo. The walls, roof and foundation belong to the complex. They too are part of the common elements. This owner was, or should have fully understood her ownership rights before buying into the complex. It is part of her responsibility as a buyer to fully understand her ownership rights. She apparently thinks that her ownership rights are the same as those of a person owning a house in a traditional plat. She doesn’t. She is wrong. And she needs to get rid of the flowers in accordance with the wishes of the board of director’s mandate.
Thank you Richard. These people posting can not research or comprehend anything beyond getting fired up by an obviously slanted story. I read the article, saw right through it. The condo owner is just ginning up support to get out of her situation which she caused. It is not the HOA’s fault she can’t read a contract. I do not live in a HOA subdivision. I still abide by county rules. If I don’t I will get fined.
Hey, Georgiasaraann, you one show retard, there is a BIG difference between a county goverment with checks and balances and a group of self-important ackjasses that serve on HOAs. Comparing the two only demonstrates what a uckfing retard you really are.
Gee Lance, nice to hear from you again. I see you once again can not refrain from calling me names. You must have a lot of luck with the ladies. First argument, you start the insults. Again, this will not work with me. Let’s debate your point. Yes, there is a big differance between county gov. and HOAs. I fail to see your point there or why you brought that up. Now you do have to abide by county codes and HOA rules once you buy into a property, which is what the condo owner did. She signed the contract and now does not like that she lives in a HOA condo. Now Lance, tell me what the HOA did that was wrong. Come on, answer me. You just can’t do it can you? poor fella.
Q: What do you call 1,500 trial lawyers at the bottom of the Hudson?
A: A very good start.
Too many lawyers w/ frivolous tort claims, even less judges w/ integrity to throw out said claims. Especially in New England and D.C. area.
It is a proven fact that 99% of attorneys give the rest a bad name.
Use your head and don’t purchase property that has an HOA. It is the purchaser’s responsibility to check these things out before you buy a home or a condo. You are signing away your individuality and losing your ability to do what you want with your property . It’s kind of like the city people who move out to the country to get away from it all and then want all of the farms shut down because the smell of animals bother them. Don’t sign away your rights so easily and then cry that your rights are being abused.
You get what you pay for, she should have bought a single family house.
Thank you Thor and thank you Joel. This is a story about personal responsibility which she does not have.
Dont assume that you are immune in a single family house. You are not. There are HOA for them too.
You are correct if you live in a HOA neighborhood. I don’t. However, the county code violator checkers drive around to see if you are in compliance. I have been told to move a door, which I did. My neighbors had to pour a parking pad at about $2K because they were parking on a hard packed dirt area. They complied. They did not ignore the situation, did not whine, did not wait to get fined. You live anywhere you have to follow certain rules. Watch hoarders. Those folks are out in the country, and still get visits from the county over code violations. Thank God!
I agree. I was going to post the same thing. The only good thing about
condos is if you travel a lot and want more security, if they are gated.
You may hate yard work, who knows. I prefer a house. To each his own.
Take it to court with a counter claim and put me on the jury. Verdict for defendants counterclaim of 4.8 million!
I bought a condo years ago and I rent it out. They tried to put so many restrictions on me for renting it out that a group of us owners/landlords got a lawyer to push back. Since then they have made rules about having only one dog, and similarly to this woman’s experience, everything has to be the same. I have no intention of ever living there now. Sad… I was hoping to reture there but have two dogs and might want to plant a tulip.
One more thought. As with any contract, if a situation is not specifically spelled out, it falls to the majority to set policy. If the rest of the neighbors don’t want it, it is not allowed. Again, know what your getting into when you sign away your rights by buying property in a development controlled by an HOA.
She should just counter-sue them, and sell the condo to a local motorcycle ‘club’.
After this story, I bet the HOA will back off and rescind their claim. No buyers will look at a complex with Nazi-esqe policies.
I think I would rather live under a rotten log than in such a controlled situation. She did not realize she was trading basic human dignity for conformity.
The names of the Atlantic Pointe condos, Portsmouth, NH should be posted online with their home phone numbers and the entire bunch held to account. The attorney in these situations is usually a crooked ambulance chaser looking to bully homeowners enough to get into a legal battle and then milk the other homeowners and the target for legal fees. There is also normally a cronnie relaionship between the HOA and the service providors they hire where they get a kickback at the same time the HOA members are skimming the dues for their own use. I had one who was putting his own employees on the HOA payroll and then supposedly “paying” for the work they did from the HOA funds. You can’t buy into one of these HOA properties and not open yourself up to large legal expenses with no real recourse except to take them to court and pay legal fees for planting flowers, parking motorcycles, or just not kissing their butts when they say to do something. BEWARE OF ANY HOA PROPERTIES. STAY AWAY.
Gee nickle, how about we post your home address, work, phone, cell numbers because we don’t like what you have to say?
Sure, “Georgiasaraann” when you learn how to spelll you can post whatever you want. Why do I think you might be a HOA board member?
An”arrogant assjack” is the best description of your comments that I have seen on this board.
Learn how to spelll? You just made a fool of yourself. And dispute my points nickel. Try not to namecall as it just proves you can not debate.
Pretty sad story for a state with “Live Free or Die” on their license plates.
More proof that AMERICANS HATE ONE ANOTHER!
This is just another example of how the private sector looks at how the goverment intrudes into people’s lives and controls us, and then the private sector feels justified in doing the same. The private sector often follows the lead from the public sector.
The government sticks their nose in our business, “for the public good” and then the private sector does. It’s all about power and controlling us. Both sides of the aisle do this but liberals do it more.
Guess it would be time to have a kitchen fire get out of control!!!
The positive thing about all this publicity is that it is bringing down all of the Homeowners’ property values… Good advertisement never to buy into their community.
Has anyone else ever read the book LIBERALISM IS A MENTAL DISORDER written by Michael Savage?
The positive thing about all of this publicity is that it is bringing down the property values for all of the homeowners in this association. Good advertisement never to buy property in their nasty little neighborhood.
Is she living in a condo complex? Rules in places like that are very clear; you own from the studs”IN”, not the studs”OUT”!! How can the rules (?) sound so vague and unclear?? The association is opening the door for more situations like this. If the rules are crystal clear, than all this sweet, gooey talk about just planting a few flowers is null, void and composted.
I find very few people on this site who can understand that. I am going to keep posting that she does not own the land she planted on. How stupid can you be to do what she did in the first place? Why didn’t she put a pool in while she was at it. People act like her freedom was violated. She is a trespasser on someone else’s property.
Georgiasaraann, get over yourself, you arrogant ackjass.
Hi Lance. Answer my previously posted questions. And please come up with original names to call me. Insults don’t bother me but your lack of creativity is boring.
Just think, all this could have been avoided if the woman had just followed the procedures set up by the HOA (that she agreed to), and consulted the HOA and submitted a plan for what she wanted to do to the front of her side of the condo. She made her bed.
Thanks Bob. I have been called a dictator, told to shut up, etc. on this site for pointing that out. Folks do not like personal accountability.
As a former Board Prez I can tell you, this is the downside to owning a condo. If you let one flaunt the by laws you leave yourself open to disaster. You can see it every so often with the ubiquitous US Flag installation “issue”. It just plain sucks on both sides. Move into a house and 86 those absurd Association fees too.
How is the planting of flowers, which are not prohibited, “flaunting the by laws”, sounds as though you agree with the HOA’s malignant power trip.
If the HOA does not specifically prohibit flowers, under what rule does the HOA impose this $50.00 per day fine? Are they merely imposing it on their own whim? Sounds like it might be time for Kimberly to move to a new place and have a case of “fire due to bad wiring” as she is moving out.
The association also doesn’t state you can’t barbeque a goat in the parking lot. Does that mean it’s OK? Why are you advocating property destruction? What is wrong with you?
If, If, If – do you think the HOA would spend time and HOA money on a lawyer if they had not followed the proper procedure for trying to fix the issue? The HOA agreement was not disclosed in the article and you waste time with speculation.
Thank you pete! Did you all see the stack of certified letters she received? Stop supporting this woman. This is a slanted article. She owes the money. The HOA notified her many times she was in violation. You all act like you don’t like dictators, but how many of you like people who sign contracts and then violate them?
I live here in Portsmouth and the problem is it has become a Liberal Communist haven. A lot of Mass trash has moved here over the years and have brought and forced their Liberal/Communist views on the other residents. Another lesson is never, ever buy into a HOA. It is unfortunate as it used to be a really nice place to live.
My guess is if people who are as judgmental of others as you are live there, it isn’t a nice place to live at all.
You judged him. What about you?
Liberals. Nothing more, nothing less.
Our HOA told us that we HAVE to plant flowers and shrubs in our front yard by the house so that we look like the other homes on the street! It turned out that our NEW neighbors felt that we weren’t doing enough and lodged a complaint.
The women from the HOA didn’t stop there, she came up with all kinds of stuff that we had to do, or face a huge fine! I think that she must have a NAZI gene! Oh, we were also told that we HAD to put a new net on the basket ball hoop!
Power is addictive. Whether it is the head cheerleader in high school or chairman/woman of the board of a condo association, people who are in power get swelled heads and god-complexes.
Given that the homeowners’ bylaws don’t forbid the planting of flowers, it looks like the goal of making every unit look the same has no weight of law. That leaves the board members in a pickle – have they just filed a fraudulent lien against this woman?
“Power is addictive” – you are exactly right, Larry. And those who have power have an un-controllable urge to USE that power. When an idiot has power, he uses it in terrible ways. It is no fun HAVING power if you can’t USE power.
This makes me horribly sad I didn’t read all of the comments so may be repeating. This woman’s deceased mom helped her plant the garden. That alone should make anyone understand that the flowers in the garden as well as the garden itself have special meaning. My sister-in-law lives in GA and is single. She travels extensively for business and one of her comforts when home is her plants and her garden. The same thing happened to her and it was horribly upsetting.
Does anyone or anything in this country know the meaning of the word compassion any more?
Hey my mother is dead. Can I use her as an excuse to do whatever I want? I can assure you my mother would rise up like a zombie and beat me if I ever used her to violate a contract. This woman is a grave robber.
HOA’s are a notorious haven for control freaks, rule-nazi’s and retired lawyer types who enjoy manipulating the lives of others through abuse and misuse of regulations. Her only realistic course of action is a countersuit against the HOA> Hopefully she will win a settlement large enough to bankrupt it and force it to disband.
I thought people bought condos, i.e. they owned them, and it’s their property. How can someone tell you that they all have to look the same, and at what time of year you can have up certain decorations? Screw them.
petem sounds like you are the racist! And People really want to move to the US Why?
When we turn our backs on God how can anyone think this place can be call great why?
Keep looking the road is all down hill from here. American’s WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!!!! this is only the beginning!
I’m the racist? Wow…Yet another example of why religion is destroying the minds of people. Maybe if you don’t waste some much time on an imaginary man in sky you will have time to pay attention to what;s going on around you…
The Marxist…Fascist…Socialists…are at it again. When will the Sheeples take off their blinders, and come out of the dark?
Condo ownership means you own the inside of your home out to the walls, with no yard included in your ownership. The flowers are not on her property, they are on common property.
However, if the rules do not address flowers one way or the other I can’t see how the association has an argument or the ability to fine her for breaking a non-existent rule.
Too many people buy Condos without reading the Condo Doc’s & Condo rules…..
They don’t realize the ‘Power of the Trustees’…….also……In a 100 unit Condo, the fact they’re taking on 99 roommates!
Once the builder reaches a certain % of units built & sold he lose’s any say/power to the ‘Elected Trustees’, who are the be all & end all….
‘Buyer Beware’, Realtors are only interested in their commission & by in larger ‘Don’t Stress’, or point out these issues!
gramps
That’s why HOAs are such an evil thing. If I pay the mortgage, I’ll do what I want on my personal property and thank anyone else to KMA!
This hurtful assosciation is something that all should distain. I wonder if their parents thought”wow, when my children grow up, I hope thy can harass some poor old lady for growing flowers in her yard.” maybe they can think of some new way to crush the human spirit , but i’d rather doubt it…probably the creator of the flowers thinks so too.
Fascism is alive and well in the U.S.!
Welcome to the United Socialist States of America, you are now in the land of OZ.
You should know better than to plant some flowers that would bring some life and vibrancy to your neighborhood. What is wrong with you, don’t you know that we are now a country that is nothing but a land of laws and elitists who run government to prey upon it’s people, and take from them anything that resembles freedom.
Get with it man, shut up pay your fine and don’t forget to vote democrat, after all this is what you wanted, you didn’t do anything to stop this madness when you had the chance, you naively bought into the hope and change thing, now live with the consequences of your actions.
Your condo association is the mirror image of your the government you elected.
Apparently she doesn’t know her place in society. you’re all just workers and you have homes to go to so you can rest and then return to work each day and obediently pay taxes that keep growing and increasingly live lives that have less and less satisfaction. What you want personally means little to us, your function is to shut up and obey. What was she thinking, this is still the land of the free, ha!
INGSOC
That attitude will get you put into room 101.
“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”
Long Live BB
If you can’t live by the rules, don’t live there. This is symptomatic of the “do what i want” society we now live in. Give in to your feelings, and if anyone tries to hold you guilty of breaking established rules, cry fascism. Four years and she’s never read any of the HOA rules? I don’t buy it
Freedom is a tough concept for some; Isn’t it Joey? The story says Rules don’t say anything about planting flowers. Kowtowing to the whims of government doesn’t sound too much like New Hampshire.
Property rights is a tough concept for some, isn’t it jabusse? So is researching this story. She does not own the property. She can’t plant on it.
If it is a scam, maybe WBZ’s investigative team can look into this further and shed some light on it and provide us with follow up reports.
My bet is the board is made up of libs trying with only “good intentions” to keep the neighborhood looking right. Conservatives don’t do these things. This is the same garbage that happens with flags, patriotic signage and pets.
If they spent as much time on helping others rather than their own self interests, we would never have these problems.
..In nearly all condominium associations, HOA’s, the condo owners own only the “inside” space of their residences. The HOA owns all of the real property, referred to as “common property”. In addition, the HOA has total control and is responsible for the exterior structure of all the residences.
The individual owner does not have any legal right to do as they please with the real property of their unit or the exterior of the building.
There are exceptions in some cases, were the individual units have a totally walled off “courtyard” attached to their unit. The owner can “furnish” the enclosed area. Even then, nothing can exceed the height of the enclosing walls.
Perspective buyers of any condo must fully understand the HOA’s legal CC & R’s before purchasing any unit.
We live and learn. HOA’s, ARM’s, the world is full of fury and pitfalls. I appreciate this riot of enlightening comments. I will keep my distance from condos when I retire.
Lets be clear, it was NOT HER YARD. She paid for some common ground, and assumes all liabilities for actions or lack of actions on her part – that is the very definition of a snake infested pit. I would rather be homeless than live on HOA property.
ABSOLUTELTY DISGUSTING
DROP THE FINES
LEAVE THE WOMAN ALONE WITH HER FREAKEN FLOWERS
Tell the association to kiss your ass. This country is ass backwards fromt he top down. You people need to stand up and fight back before you are imprisoned. What a joke this is. STAND UP and SAY– NO Fn Way. Get out of my damn business.
As much as it sucks, I do have to side with the HOA in asking her to remove the flowers. I’m sure it tidies the place up and yes, they do look nice – Hell I have a garden starting this year as well. However, their point was the uniform look. And when it comes to a condo complex, I guess I can see where they are coming from.
Beyond that – the liens, rejecting her proposal to remove the flowers, etc, that’s out of hand. That much screams DB.
Like I said, I hate to agree with them after reading this article about them, but their initial concern – wanting a uniform look, asking for the flowers to be removed, I can let that slide.
So much for Live Free or Die…..
Down here in Texas, the biggest HOA management company just happens to be owed by a State Rep and most of the locality’s require HOA’s on new developments.
I don’t know what part of Texas you are from but HOA’s don’t rule.
No surprise in this article at all. We can’t even fight the wars in our own economies let alone other countries. Look at Gang problems. They just seem to grow larger and larger. Scam artist just seem to reign free and there is not a whole lot done about them. And we wonder why POSITIVITY is slowly collapsing in the world.
Read the by-laws. Most have a clause which dictates that your unit will look like all the rest. Regardless if the “improvement” will make the place look better, peoples opinion of better varies, enormously. Let one person display their particular taste, then another, then another. All of a sudden the project looks like a gypsy camp. Then listen to everyone complain that their property values have plummeted. The exteriors need to be uniform to maintain value. You bought into a commune, now follow the rules you agreed to or leave.
Get it in front of a jury and she will be fine. There is no law against planting flowers in the bylaws and I bet there is nothing about the units all looking the same. So there is no authority to fine the woman. She should counter sue and clean up on the deal. This is nothing but a bunch of petty wannabe dictators trying to scare a lady into submission. And for any of you who are planning to move, you should really consider your options if the house you want has a HOA. Little tyrant wannabes gravitate towards these organizations.
I wonder how many cats Ms. Bois has.
The comments on this exceed the story. A thought for the lady at the center of the battle…check state laws about planting flowers, etc. Florida law PROTECTS HOA members against such arbitrary enforcement of rules if wildflowers of the state are planted. I can speak from both sides on this. I am our HOA’s rebel. My front yard doesn’t conform. Everyone knows my yard. I have a thick file of letters about its condition. Each has been answered with reference to the law. (Condo associations are much worse than HOAs—and I don’t like living in an HOA community. Unfortunately, it is the way all areas seem to be developed now.
I opened my mouth–and now am a board member. This year,the board is TRYING to make life here better for homeowners. We have one power grabber that we must keep the leash on at all meetings. She does need a lawyer because she is fighting what looks like a well-entrenched money/power hungry board.
How VERY sad that the condo assoc’n attacks a woman for planting flowers! Rules like this seem to pervade condo’s and senior villages; peole just get a kick out of making others miserable.
When I was a kid, my next-door neighbor was a lawyer and avid gardener. This gentleman instilled in me a love of gardening and taught me how to grow things. To this day, over 60 years later, I’m still gardening.
When my neighbor moved from his original home to a retirement village, rulles their prevented residents from planting and growing anything. But since the lawyer had become a judge he got away with planting a couple of tomato vines.
How did we ever come to objecting to a woman’s joy in planting a few flowers on property she at least partly owns!
My God take me before I’m EVER in that situation!
If there are no ruls against planting flowers in the yard they have nothing to enforce except the board’s own notion of “looks alike.” That is not enforcable in any court. Too bad New Hampshire has no Anti-SLAPP law. The placing of an improper lien or lis-Pendes on another’s property in most states is a 20-30,000 law suit. not including attorney fees which are assessed against the person who placed the invalid lien.
She can probably get a few neighbors together who like flosers. They can run for the board then sue the current board members for not having flowers. She won’t though because she sounds normal.
I guess the White House takes lessons from this HOA. They both seem to be (1) incompetent and (2) stupid and (3) full of their own self.
The best way to handle HOA’s is to keep suing them for their erratic judgements. Get everyone to constantly sue them for harrassment, unfounded ‘violations’ etc UNTIL THEY RUN OUT OF MONEY. Then sue them for non-performance on snow removals, rash pick-ups and failing to police their own residences. Keep taking close-up photos of THEIR HOUSES to use against them in court. Treat the jerks LIKE JERKS!
This is what happens when a small group of people want to tell you what you have to do. Fox should start a new reality show called ‘Tales of the Teaparty and other horror stories’ I thought NH state motto was Live Free or Die.
This represents everything that is wrong with our country. A sue happy community pitting neighbor against neighbor, HOA’s against property owners, attorneys against attorneys, and they are the only ones benefitting. Did we ever wonder if HOA’s were the secret plan of attorneys to create the market for their services…. Hmmm… State of Florida has now step in to place homeowners right above that of HOA’s when implementing xeriscaping or Florida Friendly landscaping noting it as a compelling public interest in the conservation or water and wildlife resources. They see water as a major issue in a few year, and are being proactive in removing water thirty St. Augustine lawns and replacing them with more appropriate natural drought tolerant trees, shrubs, plants, and grasses. And, HOA’s cannot limit or prohibit the homeowner from implementing landscape changes that fall under this statute. So, just implement a Florida Friendly landscape if you live in Florida, and tell your HOA to take a hike. Thank you Florida!
Kimberly Bois should run for the Board if she doesn’t like the rules.
People, there is a way to get back at these greedy power hungary HOAs!
Most who have club houses and/or other gathering areas are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you want to bankrupt these guys and teach them a lesson, get a civil liberties lawyer and sue them for compliance, or report them to the Federal Agency handling ADA issues. Most HOAs do not have funds in reserves to deal with these kinds of situations. It will bankrupt them to come into compliance. This will force them to raise fees on home owners and you can overthrow the board either for neglect of duties or have them voted out by angry homeowners.
Problem…the board of directors represents the HOA which every unit in the development is part of. The “board of directors” is not the liable party. The members of the HOA are. Since all expenses are paid with member dues, “bankrupting” the HOA is bankrupting yourself :( Even if you do run them out and replace them, the HOA is still liable for the fees.
“They just want all units to look the same.” This is what they used to do in the former Soveit Union. Noone dared fix up their flat for fear that if it looked too nice it would be confiscated for a Communist Party Member.
This is a flaming lib in charge of the HOA
All POWER and no common sence.
never never never will I buy in an area with a HOA.
“Little Boxes Made of Ticky-Tacky, and They All Look Just the Same”
Sort of like government housing, aren’t they?
Where’s the Bearcat when you need it.
This is very simple. If there is not a bylaw that restricts it, they have filed a malicious and fraudulent lien on her property and she can claim damages and legal fees. The board of directors of an association is required by law to follow the covenants. If there is no covenant prohibiting the action, they cannot require someone to follow their opinion. “They want everyone to look the same” is not the same as “the bylaws prohibit the planting of flowers.”
Lets just start killing all these fukcers and get it over with.
Numbers 25:4 Bring the leaders of the people before me and slay them in broad daylight.
Kill property owners for standing up for their rights? For legally pursuing their case?
New Hampshire needs to change its state motto from “Live Free or Die” to
“Conform or be fined.”
HOA’s are run by Little Power Hungry Cretins and need to be Outlawed!
I sympathise for Ms. Bois, and there are no doubt abuses by HOA’s and COA’s, but as a resident in a non-convenanted subdivision, I frequently wish there were ways to compel some of my neighbors to take better care of their property and clean up their out of control “dandelion gardens”. There is a tradeoff to be had.
This capricious behavior by HOA’s as well as Condo Associations is the reason why I would never own a piece of property governed by these tyrants, even if the property was given to me. The woman who planted the flowers and is being harassed should run for the HOA president’s position the next time it is up for election. If she wins, she can then turn the table on these jokers.
I sympathize with the woman. Perhaps potting the plants in an indoor garden would be the best answer, and at the same time preserve the memory of her mother planting them with her. However; if the rules were already in place, and she knew about them, then she should have abided by them. Maybe, when she searches for her next home, if it comes to that; then she will find one without the HOA. I peronsonally don’t like the HOA either. In my opinion, it’s just a lot of unnecessary rules and regulations, by which are only enforced for a select few anyway. It’s most likely a matter of “who knows who,” in her situation.
Thank you. She has an uncle with property. She can transplant over there. Pay the fines and fees. Sell the property. Read the next contract she signs.
Liberals want you to be Unique, just make sure you’re like Everyone else.
Theft, plain and simple. HOA Lawyers preying on the weak and defenseless. She should counter-sue the HOA for millions in harrassment and mental anguish claims.
Commits, they all want us to look the same.
I live near a community that has banned front yard fences because they cause ‘social divisiveness.” If there’s anything I can’t stomach it’s small minded, officious twits who use their authority to lord-it over people.
This is a board composed of members who are totally out of control with a Napoleonic complex. I too live in a condo with rules but the rules are restrictive of nuisances and accommodating of resident’s adding some individuality to their units.
Can someone explain to me why violence is not a viable recourse for this situation? The lien even prevents her from selling. All recourse is being denied. Ultimately, the application of all laws necessarily depends on the application of force. The lawsuits are arguing over who has the access to state force. Why not cut out the middle man?
Ummm, because it’s against the law? Can you explain to me why the condo owner paid money to have property that was not hers landscaped? And why you are defending her actions when she has clearly violated the contract? She got a lien put on her condo. You don’t get that just because the HOA wants one. It takes a judgement. The HOA has legally sought recourse. You are obviously a liberal because you don’t like personal accountability and have no respect for property rights.
This not a new technique. Local governments have been known to tax people out there homes. I also seen when a property is about to be taken through eminent domain they will access a property lower. Government is only as good as the people that run it and the people they employ. Considering the majority of them are crooks(99%). This will always happen.
WOW!!
It could be worse!!
She might have displayed the American Flag in her planter!!
That would have brought out the Goon Squad!!
What a bunch of Shisters!
This is very easy to resolve, at a profit. Since there is no explicit bylaw excluding flower gar ends, she has a harassment lawsuit. In addition, they illegally put a lien on her home, preventing her from selling. They have a liability which includes any market downturn, decreasing her price at a future sale date. What she needs to do is escrow the 6,000 dollars and file a counter suit against the board. Once the money is escrowed they legally can’t pile on additional fines, until the case is decided in court. In the meantime the flowers will bloom, and she should sent one daily to each board member, and to their attorney. Sending flowers cannot be construed as harassment, but it certainly will amuse the judge who hears the case.
One more thing .. since she planted these flowers with her now deceased mom, there is an emotional argument to be made, and that adds to the settlement she should and will receive when the case is settled in her favor.
First, if this is a condo, she owns the inside of the unit, not the yard. So she is trespassing on community property. You also need a judgement to put a lien on a property. There is no illegally put on lien. Also, you state she needs to put the $6000 in escrow. What money are you talking about? Do you understand what an escrow account is? You can not put money in an escrow account and use it to sue anybody. Judges do not care about your emotional arguments. They are not going to rule in favor of who comes up with a sadder story. They rule on the evidence, which the HOA has, otherwise the lien would not be on the property. Get It?
Depends on the by-laws or covenants of the association regarding the flowers, but you are wrong that you need a judgment to place a lien. You can easily place one for under $10.00. If the lien has been placed for no valid reason the homeowner can sue the pants off the association.
Reply to Kathy:
http://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/judgment-liens-new-hampshire-46846.html
You can’t just show up with 10 bucks and stick a lien on a property.
I despise HOAs.
Sounds like communism to me…the few control the whole…BULL>>>IT!! Might as well in some extortion there as well
I’ll bet a woman is the head of the HOA. It’s kind of nice watching women become victims of their beloved nanny state. You see…women don’t even like women.
Coops = Communists.
Define what is beautiful… beautiful to some is not beautiful to other.. Case in point, have you seen alot of cemetaries these days…so much crap..fake flowers, red sox crap, irish flags, hockey pucks, bottles of hard liquor…. If this happened on a patch of land that was at your condo…and you were worried about re-sale value..youd be thinking twice…. Alot just dont know how tyrannical these board members are. I worked years ago at a condo on the property management side. The head lady had an Ego the size of Montana..she would dumpster dive on wknds and rat on her neighbors for not recycling..etc… A vendor heard something one day…he said who is there…she responded back to him…”GOD” She wouldntt even let a lady put out a lblue balloon after she came back from giving birth. Nut jobs..
Another HOA Board run amok. When you get a group of like minded petty people together on a board they go power mad when they discover they can bully their neighbors with impunity. If it isn’t specifically spelled out in the CC&R’s Ms Bois should get a good lawyer and sue for harassment and damages. I experienced this years ago when our HOA board decided I couldn’t park in my driveway because the “rights of owners” section of the CC&R’s guaranteed ingress and egress to my allocated parking space (my garage). You go girl.
I live in an HOA Neighborhood,and I can attest to this horrid practice. They are in place to seize our private property,not for any other reason. I am harassed weekly for the tiniest violations ,while thee is literally a drug house across the way ,that I have complained about numerous times ,and nothing is ever done . Could it be because it is occupied by minorities? Hmmm……………
Stupid Yankees
this is insane. flowers hurt who? while I would never live with an HOA, the tactics and lack of reason show why some things like HOAs need to be tightly controlled and the people involved screened for sanity
She should shoot the association leaders and burn the condos to the ground.
Sure, that will work. Lets see. She signed a legal contract. She planted on someone elses property. She was notified not to do this. Many times. She got certified letters from an attorney. Always a good idea to ignore. She got a judgement on her and a lien was placed on her condo. She does not like that. Time to get a gun, gas and matches. Because when you don’t have any personal responsibility, violence will fix the situation.
You put a group of people together and give them power and the outcome is almost always bad. I would never buy in a neighborhood that has an HOA.
If you’re dumb enough to move into one of these “communities” you get what’s coming. They are all into this “looking the same”. Learn how to live free.
The power of HOA’s has grown out of control. More over, no one, or group has a right or power to control another persons property. Property rights are the owners and owners alone. HOA’s are nothing more than clubs and should be treated as such. It is one thing to have code compliance for a structure, that is the safety and welfare of the property owner, and the citizens of the community inwhich an hbitation is located. Such as roofing material and siding will be of such grade, and thickness, and such material to prevent the fire and the spreading of fires. Lawns will be mowed to such a height to prevent fires and spreading of unwanted weedsor under growth that would spread fires and harbor insects or rodents that could spread diseases. One could also argue the devaluation of property values from parking “junk cars” and or materials around a property. But this case is clearly overreaching and outragiously over and out of bounds!
Oh, that evil Nazi Homeowner’s Association. How dare they try to hold an owner accountable to the CC&Rs?
This is Gestapo like tactics and we Americans need to fight this every day that we can. It is only getting worse. We are putting a deck on the side of our small home. We received a stop order and we are right now dealing with the men whose pay check comes from the taxpayer. It is a small deck!!! They can now pull up on Google and another form of invasion, a picture of the front side and back of our home. Unbelievable what is happening.
Why did you get a stop order?
This is why you NEVER buy a place subject to a “Home Owners Association”.
When HOAs were a new thing, they were supposed to help property values, and were a selling point. Now that people have heard hundreds of horror stories like this one, HOAs have become a negative, and actually reduce property values.
Why would someone want to live in Hell anyway?
Association in general is a scam and all they want is your money. They cannot take your house but they can put a lean on it in order to get their fees. I have had an issue with association when we sold our house as well. In my case it was only $400 so I just paid it at closing and said screw it. The fee was their fault, they billed us for two homes and we only owned one plus I changed my address for the bill because we no longer lived in that house and bought another house. Yet they didn’t change it in their database and expected that I get their letters. Still I got the letters and asked them to fix the problem that we only owned one home but nop they wanted to charge me for two and their attorney fees. I could have fought them and win but my attorney would have cost me more so I just paid it and someone got an association fee paid by me because according to them I own two homes in this subdivision. Its crazy what they do to people and because it took us 8 months to sell our house I was not going to loose the sale over $400. No one care cares about anyone anymore they just want to get into your pockets. Just look who is running our government a bunch of attorneys. Look what state our country is in because of these attorneys?
Big Brother is watching you plant the wrong flowers…
I wonder if the bylaws say anything about burning down associates members homes and tar and feathering?
This is something to be managed like anything else. “No HOA” is a facile and lazy approach. When buying/renting a property, interview the HOA if there is one. You’ll find out soon enough what kind of people they are. If they won’t talk to you or seem like difficult people, tell the seller/prospective landlord, I’m not interested because of your difficult HOA.
What political party does the person who wrote this law belong?
Where did all the Nazis go? Why neighborhood associations of course. And do not forget all these lawyers the law schools are cranking out every year. They gotta get their share. Ever hear of anyone in charge of the system getting fined or harrased. Of course not. They are above the grief they lay on to others.
A friend of mine was almost kicked out of his house for having too few shrubs in his yard, heh. F@#$ HOA’s. Glad I don’t have one.
This is why you should NEVER buy a condo or any property with association fees or homeowner fees. People should start selling their properties and moving to properties without these stupid HOAs. Now, don’t wait!
Any money says the board is run by liberals. Their response saying that all condos must look alike totally fits with their “equal outcome” mentality.
I think Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum would support the authorities in this case. Just ask them.
Individuality is no longer beneficial to the collective whole and to its leadership.
Stalin smiles from his grave at this spat, which is oddly just like so many others going on across our great nation.
I’d never even consider buying a Condo. That is the stupidest thing anyone can do. Why buy an apartment? And, I’d never buy a house in an area controlled by an association or a gated Community. You just ask for trouble from petty dictators when you do. I’ve seen too many of these incidents to ever fall into that trap. But then, there are stupid people who buy these properties so I don’t feel sorry for them.
Thank you. This is exactly what happened. This woman signed on the dotted line then tried to renig on the contract. She has obviously lost the case. I do not feel sorry for her, especially since she dragged her dead mother into the situation. Basic grave robbing spoiled brat.
Looks like the Nazis are alive and well in Mass.
I would rather live in a dumpster than in a community with one of these gestapo like associations telling you what you can and can’t do with your own home. With that said, if you do move into one of these places, you are agreeing to their rules. If you violate them, that’s your fault.
Don’t ever buy property where there is a HOA. Bunch of little Hitlers running around bullying their neighbors into being beige. And you pay a fee for this “service” and they don’t do anything other than harass the homeowners over colors and curtains and plants and doormats and flags. Pathetic wanna-be dictators who aren’t qualified for any real work end up on HOA boards where they can play bitter old fusspot who became King Of The Courtyard.
This homeowners association is simply fascist. Demented. Hell, they’re not even green! Anybody who buys into a condo or homeowners’ association is crazy.
It looks to me that the HOA is trying to claim that the flowers planted are causing loss in market value to the properties in that complex.
To determine loss in market value, one has to first determine by an appraisal the amount claimed in the loss. Along with that it has to be determined which is greater, the loss in market value or the cost to cure the situation.
The HOA seems to have arbitrarily chosen an amount to charge the lady — perhaps an amount that could evenly divided among the board?
Besides the beauty produced by the flowers, they also take in carbon dioxide and emit oxygen. It appears she has a “green” project and should get a government subsidy for it!! TIC
HOA has not claimed anything. You are making an assumption not based on any facts. The woman was fined for violation of association rules. She was clearly notified. I think the HOA showed great restraint in not just pulling up her mother’s plants (if that is even true) and charging her for re-landscaping. they have given her every chance, she has just sat there doing nothing but running up fines.
They just wanted the condos to all look the same…
NEVER buy in a HOA!
If you are a member of an HOA, you are an incredible loser
I too am fighting our HOA. It is not a condo but private homes with a shared pool and such. http://www.hoamadness.com has my story along with others. Avoid Wildwood Springs in Roswell Georgia
I managed condos for many years. The rules are set out in the Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions. If you don’t like the rules, don’t buy a condo.
Shelley Peck: Except this wasn’t in the rules, they just decided they didn’t like her flowers and could make up a fine they could charge her over a non-existent rule that she could not have broken because it didn’t exist. ALSO: she got permission first. They changed their minds after she bought plants and did the work.
That’s why no one likes you HOA types. You think because you don’t like something, you can do whatever the hell you want to people.
What rules do they need when it is their land? Do you not understand she does not own the front yard? It belongs to the condo assoc. She got permission from the developer. Not the owner. And when owners change, rules change. Why? Because it is their property, not hers. She knew this. She sat like a stubbon little fool and now she is trying to get out of paying the fines and penalties. She is clearly stupid. And yes, the HOA can do this because again, it is their property.
Pardone, please move to a country where freedom isn’t expected, such as Cuba or Venezuela. I’m sure you enjoy being a dictator.
Pardone, you are illogical. I am for the HOA because she does not own the land in question. Cuba and Venezuela will just take your property. I am standing up for the HOA who, again, owns the property. Explain to me why she has the right to another person’s land. Lets see you do it.
Pardone, explain to me why she has the right to someone else’s property. And explain to me why, when I defend the HOA who owns the property, I am suddenly a dictator who needs to move to Cuba. See, in America, when you own the land, no one can come in and do what they want with it. Now explain to me again, why does she rights to property that is not hers? I’ll be waiting.
If it doesn’t say she can’t do it in her contract, then why is she liable?
Yet another reason NOT to be stupid enough to buy a condo, or be involved in anything that involves dealing with a HOA!!! Insanity!
Intoxicated with power goes from the badge flashers to the EPA. We’ve all seen it at one time or another, what the lady needs is a loop hole in the law and a lawyer to file suite in the millions of dollars. It worked for a driver that put a hot cup of coffee between her knees.
Create a way around the HOA. Look at ways to go around their “laws” Fly the USA flag, that’ll will cheese them off. Plant grass of different types in stripes, paint each board or brick a slight shade off of the others nearby. Have your front porch light send out morse messages. Release the MOLES! Got a chimney? Colored smoke! Color each glass pane something bright. Put a couple of helium filled balloons up each day and tie them off on your house. Plant a butterfly garden with lots of ragweed with the other flowers. Put in guady plastic flowers and move them everyday. Tie yellow ribbons to everything for the boys that are “over there” Hire actors to do silly walks all over the HOA. Seriously, you should have asked your HOA before you did anything. Never assume anything about HOA’s because secretly they’re all Nazi’s.
This isn’t a question of it being against HOA bylaws because the story itself explains that THERE IS NO BYLAW AGAINST PLANTING. Get that? NO bylaw that says that you cannot do this. So you cannot say she knew this in advance because she didn’t.
The HOA deserves to be taken to court for being Grinches. This is a money grab, plain and simple. Bullying this woman to cough up six grand. This should be thrown out of court as a frivilous lawsuit and the HOA forced to eat HER legal fees.
Bureaucrats out of control with power, devoid of common sense!
I checked other news stories. Here is the deal. She does not own the land. The condo association does. It is a common area. Not her property, got that? She had permission from the developer, not the owner. All you folks screaming about the HOA, would you like me to come dig up your land for my use? It does not matter what the by laws say. It is not her property. She is a spoiled brat who can not keep her story straight. She got certified letters each month, which she ignored. Now she is crying because the HOA justifiably put a lien on her property and she can’t ignore that. Some of you need to learn about slanted news stories.
Except this HOA does not have a rule or covenant or by-law against planting. And how do you justify the boards refusal of her offer to pull up the flowers and pay their legal fees? They want that six thousand dollar fine they made up out of thin air, that’s why. OK MOUTH? GOT IT?
HOA does not need a rule about their land. She does not own the yard. The legal fees were about 8K she offered 3K. She ignored certified letters from the HOA attorneys, a whole pile of them. She is only upset because she got a lien put on her condo. You have not refuted anything I have said, just said OK MOUTH GOT IT? Got what? That you don’t understand property rights? Legal actions? Liens? I bet you have had some served on you judging from your comment. Because you clearly are unable to grasp the situation. GOT IT?
And you georgia, need to learn what freedom means. You’re so worried that your property values will go down (“Let’s go Mike, there are flowers here, I don’t want to live in this neighborhood”) that you have no common sense. You’d probably enjoy prison life. Talk about conformity!
Quilvio, here is what freedom means. You have the right and freedom to buy a condo. The condo is in a HOA and has common areas. The HOA has the right and freedom to decide what is and is not allowed on their land. You don’t like that? You have the freedom to sell the condo, and buy property where you can do as you please, within the prevaling law. You break the HOA rules and they have the right to seek recourse within the courts. Which is what happened here. Now where is the lack of common sense in what I have stated? I will be waiting for your answer, but you never can gin up the logical response to anything I have posted.
Why just call them RULES. Why not call them POLICIES or even worse REGULATIONS. The bigger the word the more the litttle guy should be frightened. by the crooks/buffoons running the condo.
When these HOA members retire, they come South and take over the HOA in their retirement subdivisions. Then, it is the same nightmare all over again.
Clearly someone has planted grass (MJ) in the board’s brain’s. Pour some weed killer on the grass, and the problem is solved.
All condo and homeowners’ associations and restrictive covenants should be ruled unconstitutional and dissolved. It’s gotten beyond ridiculous and they have been taken over by power hungry idiots.
She was aware of the condo rules when she closed on the unit. She figured that rules just don’t apply to her. After all, she’s SPECIAL! An HOA can usually call anything they want to be a “nuisance” if there has been a complaint about the behavior in question. The HOA is obligated by law to respond to complaints by residents about other residents. And the offending party is not entitled to know the identities of the source of the complaint. That avoids ugly confrontations that should not have to be part of this. The mission of an HOA is to protect property values. The deed restrictions (HOA rules) were usually created by the developer so that the neighborhood could not turn to crap before he was able to sell all the lots. Why not keep things that way forever?
THANK YOU! Glad to see another person who can think on this site.
“The association’s bylaws don’t expressly forbid planting flowers on your property, Bois explains, nor do they explicitly allow it.”
That’s often the case with HOA bylaws. They are ambiguous. I don’t see how an HOA can enforce a non-rule. To me HOA’s are nothing more than an extortion racket.
NO sympathy Allow….You Kimberly violated the rules….you must go….
This should be a lesson to all….condos are cheaper because you sign your rights away….
Remember condos were started by a bunch of leftist commies from Berkeley many decades ago…..And within the communist manifesto you cannot use sympathy to change the rules. So its not about the plants its about your refusal Kimberly to adhere to the party line
Time to move old girl….and find a real home with no HOA coop or condo board.
To Jim Armstrong the reporter of this story: Please do a follow up that includes an interview with the president of the HOA. I’d like to see what this apparent sociopath has to say about making this poor woman’s life a living H on Earth.
Thanks.
To Jim Armstrong, please ask the woman several more questions:
Do you own the property you planted on?
Why did you ignore the pile of certified letters from the HOA attorney?
Why didn’t you just dig up the plantings when first notified of the violation?
Why are you letting a $50 daily fine add up instead of restoring the HOA’s property?
What makes you think you can dig up some else’s property?
Why did you buy a condo if you don’t want to abide by the rules?
Why are you making the president of the HOA life a living hell?
Do you think you can wiggle out of the fines and fees because people will be sucked into your sob story?
Hey georghia, some questions for you: Do you believe in freedom? Would you rather live in a dictatorship? Does everything your neighbors do become your business? If someone does something in his or her friend yard does that mean you get to steal the house through liens Do you use a telescope or binoculars to spy on your neighbors? Do you call the DHS TIPS line daily? Do you cheer when toddlers are patted down in airports?
Quilvio, quilvio, quilvio. Explain to me where freedom has been denied in this story. Explain what a dictatorship has to do with a HOA which has lawfully sought recourse? And please write coherently, I am having a hard time following your post. What does spying on people have to do with anything? Not part of this story. Neither does TSA toddler patdowns. I think you are so angry your words just run together. You have been sucked in by this woman. Probably not the first time it has happened to you.
I owned a Co-op in NYC. They told me I couldn’t have 2 welcome mats. I told them the bottom one was rubber to prevent the top one from moving. You couldn’t even see it except when they cleaned the floors.
I ignored their complaint and they removed my rubber mat. They were absolutely within their legal rights. I would NEVER buy any property such as a co-op, condo, or anything with an H.O.A. Anything with covenants or deed restrictions you should read ENTIRELY and understand all implication. It does get ludicrous but this poor lady can’t win.
What the heck is happening to our country?Government telling you what you can and cannot eat,fining you if you plant flowers in your front yard to make it look prettier? Coming next is the government forcing you to get Obumma care whether you want it or not along with the death boards who are going to decide whether you live or die.
That is the MAJOR reason for NOT buying a condo. There are laws that seem
silly to the outsider, but that’s the way condo living is. Buy your own home and do what you want. If you want the benefits of a condo, live by the rules of the condo board.
Mr. Ned
Both times in the last 20 years our family moved, the first thing I said to the realtor was “don’t show us anything with an HOA!!!!” I’m retired law enforcement and have seen more petty, vindictive trolls gain control of HOAs and use their civil power to punish enemies… way more effectively than I’ve seen the penal system work. The documented abuses by boards are legendary. If you’re in the market for a home beware of HOAs. Their power is immense and often arbitrary.
This is the downside to HOAs. Little people with lots of power. There is a Community Association Institute (CAI) that outlines the rights of the homeowners. Worth taking a look at it. I live inside a HOA and I call it the ‘Stepford Place’ – the HOA goes over board on EVERYTHING!
This sounds like the child support scam where the child support agency lets an arrears accumulate for years without the party owing the money ever knowing about it and then one day, when the amount has accrued to an amount that can’t be paid, the agency takes everything you own. When are the american people ever going to wake up?
This is really awful. Apparently there were no rules prohibiting flower planting, Fineing her $50 a day and placing a lien on her condo is certainly overkill. I hope this newspaper hounds the HOA until they feel like the rats they are and removes the lien and fine.
Sometimes people get a a little power and turn into Nazi’s. It sounds like this is what happened.
There are people who have just waaaay to much time on their hands and want to obsess about situations like this.
We went through it with our HOA when we replaced our wood roof with a Timberline, per the recommendation of the fire chief. We live in a windy area of the country, and he thinks that all the wood roofs should eventually replaced with less flammable material.
Unfortunately, the HOA rules were written in 1952, before more modern and attractive and more fireproof materials were available, The City had no problem, but there was a guy on the HOA who was bound and determined to sue us. We got it nipped in the bud by changing the HOA rules, but the people in the neighboring HOA did not do that first, and they did indeed get sued. They were elderly, had lived in the home their whole lives, and I am sure took a few years off their lives.
We are now experiencing quite a few “teardowns” in the area. People are replacing the little 1950’s ranches on big lots with McMansions. We now have an Architectural Committee, authorized by the HOA. A neighbor who is on the Committee calls the members “ranch Nazis”. I think it never ends.
Whale ………………… Oil ………………….. Beef …….. Hooked!
The condo association has argued that landscaping is to be performed only by a company hired by the board to ensure a standard look. Sanford Roberts, a lawyer for the condo association, and Jeff Davis, the president of the Atlantic Pointe board, did not return messages seeking comment.
Socialism at work. I suppose you libs are real real proud.
That’s the problem of living in a liberal state. When a conservative doesn’t want to do something, they don’t do it. When a left wing loon doesn’t like something they try to ban everyone else from it. Sick minded libs…..
Don’t buy homes with HOA…period. You leave your freedom at the door. Let’m all fall down.
HOA’s can be a nightmare. I have lived in ones that gave us an award for having the yard of the month and I have been in one that did nothing but harass us every chance they got. The problem is you sometimes get a bunch of busy bodies with a chip on their shoulder who become part of a tiny government. Their power is to fine you and they enjoy making people angry for nothing. They must have miserable lives to want to do things like that to their neighbors.
She is the one that is clearly at fault here. When you buy a condo you better read all the fine print in the bylaws before you buy. The Condo board basicly has the say as to what you can and can’t do to the exterior; and in many cases the interior; of a condo. This is also the case with many Home owners Assoc.’s in subdivisions. Buyer Beware! Personally this is why I would never live in either. I want my property to be mine to do with as I see fit.
This Obozo’s America.
Posted by {{Kathy
Associations started out as a good thing for property values and they were a guarantee that your neighbor’s property would not look like a city dump. However they are now out of control crazy.}}
This comment is so correct – and it also applies to the unions in this country. Things change over the years; most of them are now out of control crazy. The parallels are very similar. What was once good has been turned into a monster.
In the early ’90s, my wife worked in a condo complex office, where she had a chance to watch the condo board in action and document everything they did. They were all petty tyrants — those who had never had any real power in life, but could use their position to push people around. It was enough to convince her that we would be better living in an old car than having to live anyplace that had an “association.”
Everybody posting here in defense of the association is being made by a board member, past or present, from someplace. I’m sure of it.
By the way, the liens had no effect here (in California). Various units were sold with association liens against them and everybody ignored them. No idea about NH liens.
hey genius so being a member means you are precluded from discussing this. Oh you only want your side on here that is really good discussions.
What was New Hampshires motto again?
there are no longer Republicans in NH, as it has been overloaded with Democrats from northern Massachusetts and from other states. HOW DO YOU THINK OBAMA WON THE STATE, DEMOCRATS moved n from Boston area and north of MA. Clinton openedup Manchester and many people imported from different countries. Also churches brought over people from the islands Black , Mexicans, are now plentiful in state . these people vote Th e D ticket. The old Yankees are gone . this woman in Portsmouth has a right to a small garden m her home probably clean but many living in condos and apartment homes are not the best even in a very high priced area. All who complain of HOA and layers are telling the truth.
Leasing Office:
Maybe those at AP would like to hear about how screwed up this is….
Phone:
Fax: (631) 205-1300
(631) 205-1400
Hours:
Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm
Sunday Closed
Anyone who doesn’t understand where dictators find supporters has never been an HOA officer.
Trust me, a shocking number of your neighbors are ready and willing to run YOUR life in the manner THEY see fit.
Boy, there sure are a lot of bad experiences with HOA’s out there. I consider myself lucky. I have lived in a PUD (planned urban development) in New England for 15 years, I have been on the board for many of them, and I am now treasurer. The difference in our case is that we own our homes AND lots, so we can do just about anything. Our annual fees are approximately $250.00 and the development has 50 semi-attached units in groups of 2 or 3. This ANNUAL fee covers mowing of common areas AND insurance for the homes. We mow and shovel our own property. All we have to insure are our contents. The main problems we have are a couple of owners who are chronically late with the (once a year billing)! Plus when we (board and officers) convene meetings a few times a year we have a really fun time!! We have a yearly neighborhood yard sale and cookout. And we have NO problem when it comes time to sell. It is a VERY in demand suburban neighborhood. My condolences to all of you out there who regret living in your respective communities.
In the best scenario HOA’s are there so homeowners can be held accountable to keep their property in repair in order to maintain property values and a pleasant living environment. In the worst case, which is unfurtunately all to common, the members are a bunch of petty dictators (yard nazis) whose greatest joy comes from telling others what they cn and cannot do.
very simple plan…the HOA insists that the lady keep her property so that “all units will look alike” …then lets’ see: DO ALL THE HOA OFFICERS LOOK ALIKE?? If not…then THEY are in violation of the “Uniformity” decree thier feeble minds have conjured up….HOA’s : Give some half-wits a little power and they demonstrate “vocal sewar overflow…..
They were talking about this on sportshoopla.com. What a freaking society we have become.
The bottom line is HOAs are just another layer of government. And like all governments, they attract pushy, do-gooder type leaders who overreach, don’t use common sense and create more problems than they solve — all for “The Better Good!”
Keep voting for democrats and soon the entire country will be run like a gigantic condo complex.
This is for the lady who planted the flowers. I hope things get straightened out for you. My heart goes out to you, as you were trying to do the right thing. I am a gardener, and that HOA would hate our yard. There is not much grass in it. A neighborhood needs some diversity. How can flowers cause such problems?
the moronic board should plant flowers all over the grounds and not fine her for adding beauty…..they dont like it because it shows how negligent they are for not improving the property……
As the president of a large HOA, I must state that there has been too much animosity expressed here and not enough civility and common sense. The BOD of our association was corrupt and board members with large egos treated it like a private club that could impose these will on others, all too frequently for no discernible good reason. After a lengthy (two years) fight, a group was able to take over the Board. The new board has cut dues by 60% and rewritten association rules to something more reasonable. As president of the new board however, it has become clear to me that the real reason that things deteriorate to an untenable situation is the apathy of most association members. A very few people ever want to volunteer to help in any way., however they are quick to complain when they disagree with what is going on. Research indicates that most of the complainers have never attended a regular meeting and many have never cast a vote on issues affecting owners. The vast majority of attendees at monthly meetings are ego driven individuals who have an agenda of their own. Some members want rules informed strictly while an equal number don’t want any rules at all–go figure. It is absolutely impossible to please everyone. When violations do occur, the BOD has a responsibility to all owners to maintain the agreed upon standards. If an association does not enforce it’s rules, then it might as well disband because they are forfeiting their authority. In the six years which I have been on our board including the four which I have served as president, we have found it necessary to file a lien against only two homeowners over violations which occurred after the individuals were told they could not perform certain actions. Their response was basically “screw you, I can do anything I want and I don’t need your permission”, this over issues very plainly documented to be in violation of association rules. When a disputes he’s to this level, the association must collect fines and assessments as well as recover legal fees. Not to do so penalizes every other owner because they end up having to absorb these costs. Believe me, I would much prefer never having to fine or penalize any owner. The only reason these fines exist is this sort of imposed motivation is necessary just to get their attention. I believe it was mentioned above that several notices or registered letters were ignored. I know first hand that there are bad or corrupt boards, but most boards are made up of community members who are volunteering their time to perform the thankless task of serving because everyone else is either “too busy” or “has more important things to do with their time.”
Before you go off on a board, I suggest you think seriously what you have done as an individual to better your community.
The way you fix this is first thing pull all the flowers and restore the area to look like all the other areas. Then the new fees stop. Go plant the flowers at your moms grave if they allow that. Then you either go to court to fight the fees or you pay it. 3rd your not the type person for rules or HOA’s so move out of it. Life is too short to fight stuff like this. Plant some flowers at your new house as a memorial to your mom and think of the positive in your life. move on.
Wow, what a mess! I truly sympathize with the woman. It seems that the HOA and she could have come to a reasonable solution somewhere along the way and nothing indicates such thoughts in the story. Georgiasarann, you appear to be the bloodhound for the HOA. One would have to question what your interest is in all this. Do you happen to be an attorney for the board or one of the other HOA’s in the vicinities (or other states)?
As for ownership — can we all spell EMINENT DOMAIN! The legalists can scream that “if you don’t like it, don’t buy” thought (re: HOA, etc.), however, those of us who have our own property never really know when a developer or other entity will choose to simply “take” our land for their “whatever” purpose. Help me understand their rights to our properties? If a woman is trespassing on HOA “common” land by planting flowers, then what do you call entities that simply choose to come take privately owned properties without warrant? Why aren’t people given recourse to sue those entities for the rights to regain their properties?
Doesn’t completely equate now does it.
Neefreshair, the HOA sent her a stack of certified letters she chose to ignore. What reasonable solution can come with a person who perfers to pretend the problem will go away?. . She got a judgement put on her. Is the judge a bloodhound for the HOA also? Does he have an interest in the HOA? She got a lien put on her property. Eminent domain has nothing to do with this story. She signed into a HOA community and wants to do as she pleases. Please do show me any proof that this is an eminent domain issue. You know, when you can’t debate just call people names and bring in off the rail issues that have nothing to do with the case.
The woman needs to buy a damn house instead with her own property lines. Forget trying to do something friendly for the community, they could care less and are probably just jealous of her ability to take time to do it. Still, with Obama’s current plan to destroy all things beautiful about our country, she might have to settle for not ever growing flowers again… I am sure that Obama could easily get that outlawed, as vegetable gardens have just about been entirely outlawed now, unless its of course, a federal or corporate undertaking. We just know how bees are attracted to flowers, and your next door neighbor may be allergic to them, or the pollen… LOL!
That Condo Association needs to have thoes flowers shoved up where the sun dont shine. And she keep her $6,000 bucks for all the problems they caused her
HOA is Nazi’s in training. 12 years ago, friend of mine was an unfortunate member. Could not install a DirectTV dish….. despite paying half a million dollars for their home. Forced to go with cable……
I’d ask Obama if ObabmCare allows for pedals on my grave!!!
I live in a neighborhood with an HOA. Presenlty on my block we have a home where the owner painted his entire driveway from house to curb.. Navy Blue. Thier mail box and it’s post are painted bright red. These homes are facing and on a gold course. One of the homes has a fence that’s more suited for a horse corall. There’s a home that emptied it’s garage contens and has it all stored in front on the driveway. There’s a car with it’s engine missing and parked wrong wheel to curb in the street.
so according to many of you… that’s OK.. leave them alone, really?
ATTENTION!!!
It’s called arbitrary and capricious and is grounds for a counter suit.
Live free or die, eh? Seems to me that, if the bylaws don’t prohibit it, it’s not a violation.
If the lawsuits proceed, these Nazi Board members need to remember everyone knows where they live and who they are. This is pure abuse! Nuff Said!
Mick where do you get off calling them Nazi? For what, gasp enforcing the rules get a grip.Oh great idea threaten them wow once a bully always a bully huh?
New Hampshire: proof you don’t need high taxes to live under tyranny!
Bottom line she does not own the land in which she planted the flowers – the article is misleading
This is why I will never live anywhere there is a homeowners association. You subject yourself to the whims of authoritarians and intractable fools. They want the garden gone but when she agreed to remove it they still want money? They made the decision to spend their money on lawyers. Tough luck.
This will end badly for everyone but the lawyers.
When I read many of these comments, I don’t know if I should laugh or cry.
When you move into a community which has a HOA, you agree to their rules. More importantly, you agree to the rules which aren’t even rules yet!
Sadly, you are a dupe, and really only get what you deserve.
This isn’t the mean old HOA, this is stupid people who determine they will accept others telling them how to keep their property, and move right in. Then they complain about not being able to fly flags, plant flowers, and numerous other issues.
The moral of the story is simple, if you move into a HOA managed/ruled community, you have given up many of your rights as a property owner.
Frankly, it isn’t anyone’s fault but yours, just another example of those who would give up liberty for security deserve neither.
Therein lies the problem. They have a nasty habit of making new rules, and not making them actual by-laws, because that would require a homeowners’ meeting and, more importantly, a vote to amend the by-laws. They go about it so that they can avoid having these new rules/policies voted down.
You people who say this woman has lost her freedom or sympathize with her are idiots.
The article clearly says CONDO board. This is not the same as a HOA, she bought a condominium. In owning a condominium she the unit she lives in and that is all. She owns the inside of the walls and ceiling and they own the outside of the walls and roof including the ground surrounding the building. She planted flowers in property that does not belong to her. She probably bought this property so she wouldn’t have to do yard work or shovel snow and now wants the perks of land ownership with out the work of land ownership. Sorry, that just doesn’t fly. If she wants to do some gardening she should do it in her own yard.. Oh, wait, she doesn’t own a yard!
Get a clue people.
Condo Board, HOA…same thing…both tell you what you can do on your property.
Split hairs if you will, but a spade is a spade.
Not her property TroyG. Your argument is wrong from the beginning. And yes, they can tell you what to do. Why? Because you signed up for them to do just that. And thank you so much TOM. The reason I am posting so much is to try to wake up folks to this kind of slanted news story. I have yet to have anyone refute my points. Other than the ususal name calling.
What an irresponsible, incorrect slanted newstory. Look at the headline. “NH woman sued for planting flowers in her front yard” A lie from the very beginning. It was not her front yard. You all swallowed the lie. I can not believe you all want to kill the HOA, or post their pictures all over the internet. Plus burn the property, or destroy it in some way. You all have the nerve to call the HOA nazis, gestapo, scum, etc. You all are worse. You are like a mob ready to do violence to anyone who disagrees with you. I don’t care what your HOA has done. You signed up for it. Just like this woman. Your fault because you are no better at reading a contract. Let me make it simple. Bois does not own the land she planted on. She was notified by certified mail she was in violation. She did nothing. She got a lien put on her condo, legally by the HOA. Now someone, please, tell me why you have taken her side over the HOA? Do you not think the HOA has the right to their own property?
The problem with these HOAs is that the things they try to fine you for aren’t in the by-laws. They make up the rules as they go along, imposing more and more restrictive “policies” rather than amending the by-laws as they should be doing. I used to live in one, and when the board found out my townhouse was on the market they tried to slap me with a $600 fee for re-landscaping the commons ground near my unit, claiming I had put in a hedgerow of willows — except that it was put in by the original builder, and had been there for 25 years. They dropped iit to $300 when I threatened to have the money held in excrow while the case got decided in court. In short, it was worth forking over $300 just to get the heck out of there, and not hold up the sale.
The HOA was quite reasonable until a lawyer managed to get himself on the board, and figured that they could slap people with fees for whatever they wanted, knowing that they would charge the homeowner for their legal fees. And the lawyers they used would charge a couple of hundred bucks just to write a threatening letter. Given that, they had no reason to not pick up the phone and call they lawyer for every frivolous little thing, whether it was in the by-laws or not — like “too many potted plants on your patio” which can’t even be seen from the road. It got really abusive after about 20 years, so I sold the house and moved where there is no HOA. My realtor even told me that she couldn’t in all good conscience recommend that development to her clients looking to buy, and that other realtors were saying the same thing. At least I was able to sell it fairly quickly. The woman who bought it turned around and sold it 18 months later. Maybe she found out the hard way how oppressive the board had become. Worse than the board, though, was the woman running the management office like her own little fiefdom.
These comments have run a muck. How did we get from these flowers,
to Mitt Romney, John Edwards and the President. GEEEEZ
These
commiecommunity associations abuse the legal system to enfore rules that aren’t in the by-laws. They do it because they know they won’t even have to pay their own legal fees. Just because they can do something doesn’t mean they should. Maybe the board would think twice about it if they had to pay the legal fees for the lawyer they hired, rather than passing them off to the homeowner. The woman offered to comply with their demands to rip out the flowers, but nooooooo, it wasn’t good enough for the commie association.
You live in a condo you need to go infront of the board to get permission to plant thats the rules. You want the freedom to plant what you want buy a house. Your at fault that your in a bind you didnt follow the Condo rules
Ahaa, folks sure do love their Condo’s but these Condo associations / boards, etc,.. seem more like there running an inquisition on owners who pay and pay and pay through the nose for the pleasure of Condo living,.. my advise is BUYER BEWARE !
So we are supposed to shed tears for this woman? We who have our homes and our own flowers – our children – destroyed by Americans like her every day?
Whenever I see Americans suffering at the hands of other Americans, I draw a little more hope that there is indeed justice in this world, and look forward to the day when America will pull itself to pieces like a crab trapped by one leg, and the world will breathe more freely.
This is karma – not your touchy-feely Hollywood version, but the inexorable laws of the universe. If you don’t like what justice delivers, do justice.
Who exactly is she destroying? Your comment makes no sense.
You could publish the name, phone number, and email of the attorney. He’ll come to you, then.
And this is why I don’t live in a neighborhood with an HOA. My front yard has flowers, a pine tree, and an apple tree.
perhaps asphalt is on the HOA landscaping policy. paint it green and paint pictures of flowers on the side of the building. Sell to low income inner city dwellers and laugh as you watch the whole area go to the dogs… It would be worth thousands to me to do that…. I would give a donation if you said you would do that!!!
If it were me, I would counter sue. They can’t just make up a reson to fine. and the lien is unlawful. If the agreement does not forbid it, she can do it.
Mia, you can not get a lien put on a property unless it is lawful. And please give the basis for the counter suit.
If they want all the units to look the same, maybe she could speak with her neighbors about also planting flowers in front of their units. There is power in numbers.
So you want all the condo owners to have to do yardwork so this woman can plant on property that does not belong to her in the first place? Go look at any well done landscaping. It will be uniform and maintained. Not a series of chopped up yards.
Do these people really have nothing better to focus on than picking on a homeowner for trying to make her home more beautiful? More beautiful for everyone who lives there? Really? What idiocy!!
You dishonor your followers NOT to reveal the name and address of this hellish complex and it’s administrators. Serve us in good conscience by sharing this information so that we may all be truly informed and warned!
“The association’s bylaws don’t expressly forbid planting flowers on your property, Bois explains, nor do they explicitly allow it.
Board members have told Bois they just want all the units to look the same.”
Sounds like it’s time to start digging up ALL the yards to plant flowers. That would a) make them all look the same and b) be an improvement to the neighborhood in general.