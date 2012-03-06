Dad Regrets Aiming Laser At High School Goalie, Will Face Charges

WINTHROP (CBS) – The father accused of pointing a laser into the eyes of a high school hockey goalie will face criminal charges.
According to Winthrop Police, 42-year-old Joseph Cordes will be charged with disturbing the peace.
Last Wednesday, Cordes, the father of a Winthrop girls hockey player, was caught pointing the laser at the Medway-Ashland goalie. Winthrop Assistant Superintendent Lisa Howard went into the stands and ordered him out of the arena.
“I wish I could undo it,” Cordes tells WBZ-TV. “I feel like a complete jerk. It was very stupid, completely immature for a 42-year-old man to be doing that.”
Winthrop went on to win the game 3-1.
Cordes was barred from all events involving Winthrop High School.
“My daughter, the humiliation I put her through is sickening to tell you the truth,” says Cordes.
Medway-Ashland goalie Kathryn Hamer told WBZ-TV that the laser affected her play.
“It’s kind of like when you look at the sun and then you look away you see that spot and you can’t see for a couple of seconds. You shake your head and try to get it out of the system and just keep focusing, but it’s difficult,” she said.
Parents of the Medway-Ashland players asked that the third period be replayed. The MIAA rejected that request.
“I don’t know what the person was thinking,” Winthrop Superintendent John Macero told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Friday. “Why would you do that to both teams? Both teams, they’ve earned the right, Medway girls, the Winthrop girls, to have this opportunity to perform in a game and for someone to come in and do that inappropriate action was uncalled for.
“I think it’s important for Medway to understand that we are just as upset at this situation too, because it kind of puts a black eye on Winthrop and those kids don’t deserve that, neither does Medway.”
One Comment
People seem to forget that these laser pointers could damage a persons eyessight. This was not the first time this so called parent pulled this. Maybe it will be the last though. He should be charged with some type of attempt to do bodily harm charge.
This has nothing to do with liberals vs conservatives. This is about one individual’s behavior which most, regardless of their politics, find to be detestable. Those who have to infect every discussion with their political hatred need as much therapy as the parent in this story. They are so filled with hatred they are blinded to the stupidity of their statements and insults. They hide behind the anonymity of the internet to say things they would never say in public. Like the father in this story they are cowards and weasels whose invective rhetoric should be rejected by both liberals and conservatives. There are things more important than politics like working together for the greater good of our children and our communities. Blending liberal ideas with conservative ones to create an environment that is perfect for none but beneficial for all.
Oh go suck on a blending.
ginny 2 didn’t write ANYTHING about liberals or conservatives.
Oh yeah, go suck on a blending.
you are a fool
WTH are you talking about “Professor”? What did ginny2 say about politics?
Professor, YOU are what’s wrong with our Education System. Rambling on about nothing, off-topic and full of himself. Professor Blowhard.
What the hell are you talkimg about, who brought up liberal vs. conservitive except you?
Theprofessor: Affectionate name for Thevillageidiot.
This comment line sometimes places replies in the wrong place, which is probably why this incongruous reply ended up here. All you squealers can relax.
More proof how much of the news is made up after the coup and cover up. Unelected officials took over Washington and the media. They think you can’t handle the truth. We have no democracy, president, and freedom of press is an illusion. Many stories are Psyops created in addition to most comments.
Our next election is shaping up to be as big of a sham as the last. Do you know why Sarah Palin’s bus tour was really canceled? Do you know why she stayed 30 miles away from the second debate and chose the death of Steve Jobs to announce that she’s not running? Know what leaked out? Sarah Palin and Cain aren’t in the race for the same reason, the truth leaked out. Search PalinsDirtyLittleSecret for the biggest cover up in history.
I have a feeling that we won’t see “Theprofessor” posting again on this thread. Not after he made a fool of himself with his post about liberals vs conservatives. People like him run and hide, or post under a different id. What a fool.
ROTFLMAO!!!
Hey professor, did you ever think that maybe arrogant windbags like you were part of why this country has become so stupid? You contribute NOTHING of any value to society.
What are you talking about? That scares me if you really are a Professor!
No apology necessary. It’s a great gag. But it’d be funnier to do it at a night game. You know, like turn it into a “light show”. Besides, it’s just “bread and circuses”. OK, the liberal Northeast still gets the credit for “amerikanizing” empire’s bread and circuses.
dis whole thing hear has everythng do be doing with weather you is one of dem good for nothin liberal tax and spend politisions and I can say so becuz the constitutioinallity of the GOOD OLD US ofA say that I can as long as there is a bone left in my body. And I ain’t hiding behind nothin cause Im not scared of nobody especially so high falluting perfesser type person who just got hisself a new dictionary either. And another thing, have any of you folks ever thought that this guy was just FRAMMED for his so called crime. Whatever happened to due process and not guilty until charged HUH!!!!!!????? All I got to say is that some of you probibly ought to go back to RUSSIA or wherever you came from case that is not how we do things in the GOOD OLD USA.
Yaspar – what the hell is a comment line? You mental retard stfu
ya anonymity there professor is that your given name or your legally changed name you friggin whiney hypocrit
“WTH are you talking about “Professor”?”
He’s a professor. He doesn’t have to talk about anything. He just gets paid to talk.
I agree with the professor…all liberal professors should kill themselves.
What are you talking about? This woman didn,t say anything about politics.
YOU DID!
What are you rambling about???? Politics, liberals, conservatives??? You need to adjust your meds.
YES!! He should be put away for a time!! Of course he regres his actions, they all have sorrow and regret after being caught !!
Yasper, it’s obvious the perfesser is taliking about the story. What the hell tree did you fall out of?
Nestor, uh, hate to break this to you but the story didn’t say one word about liberals, conservatives, or politics. It talked only about a parent who committed a ridiculously stupid and possibly criminal act. I would HOPE everyone, regardless of political viewpoint, would be in agreement here! If not, we’re in a helluva lot of trouble as a country.
More proof how much of the news is made up after the coup and cover up. Unelected officials took over Washington and the media. They think you can’t handle the truth. Fact of the matter is we have no democracy, president, and freedom of press is an illusion.
Our next election is shaping up to be as big of a sham as the last. Do you know why Sarah Palin’s bus tour was really canceled? Do you know why she stayed 30 miles away from the second debate and chose the death of Steve Jobs to announce that she’s not running? Know what leaked out? Sarah Palin and Cain aren’t in the race for the same reason, the truth leaked out. Search PalinsDirtyLittleSecret for the biggest cover up in history
I agree that this was a stupid act. But consider this, the cops do this to you every day. They use lazer to check your speed. They are supposed to aim at the car, but most cops are too stupid to get the aiming right. And why? Studies have shown that modest speeds over the limit do not increase problems. This is only another tax, at the expense of your health.
The police do not use “visible light” lasers for traffic speed control. Another comment on a subject completely off topic.
ummm Don are you seriously stupid enough to think a wavelength outside your visual range can’t hurt you?
David, my gosh, what an idiot you are. No one can “see” police LASER (not lazer) and the width of the beam when it reaches the target car is fairly large and increases in size the farther away the target is. Not one person has ever been harmed by police laser. Speeders, on the other hand, cause more car crashes in my state, (WI), than all other violations combined. Its not a TAX if you aren’t required to pay it. You won’t have to pay a ticket if you don’t speed.
David, please don’t tell me that you are really this retarded. I can’t even elaborate a comment. Not needed.
Where does this j^ck^ss work?? Does he cheat at his job to get ahead in life?? In so many work place situations, the people who climb the ladder of succses are those with the most selfish, self-absorbed, me-first, winning-is-everything attitude. They lie, cheat and take advantage of others to feather their own nest – if this guy does this sort of thing at a high-school sports event, just imagine what kind of behavior he engages in at work…
AND AS FOR THE COPS..Many people who join the police force are SADISTIC bullies who GET OFF by pepper spraying people, tasing them, beating them with clubs and shining lasers in their eyes. So many potential police officers see RIOT squads INTIMIDATING and BEATING fellow citizens and say to themselves..”oh yeah, that’s the life for ME!” because they are mind warped sadists who grew up watching ULTIMATE FIGHTING and shows like 24…
To those that say that no police lasers have visible light. I can tell you you are incorrect. About 2 months ago I topped a hill and got an eye full of red laser. There he was at the bottom of the hill pointing it right at me. So while some may not be in the visible range, There are certainly some that are.(maybe a sighting laser vs the one that actually records the speed.
I would describe the experience just like the goalie in the story did. No lasting damage that I know of either.
Not true, laser pointers are not powerful enough to damage the eye. It will how ever provide the same reaction as a flash bulb going off in your face….for those of you who remember flash bulbs.
Yes true, if it is a green laser it can cause damage or at least temporary blindness. Ask any of those who have been caught and convicted for pointing one at an aircraft in flight.
“Not true, laser pointers are not powerful enough to damage the eye. ”
You don’t know what you are talking about Alex. MOST Green lasers are MORE than powerful enough to cause permanent retinal damage. And even some red lasers as well.
Learn the facts before you show how ignorant you are.
This is not about Politics
To start with he should have to do 250 hours “community service” in a Shriner s burn center, then apologize to the entire student body on his knees in front of the Winthrop Goalie.
Unfortunately as Ron White says “you can’t fix stupid”
Absolutely agree the charge is too light by far.
How about reckless endangerment\
Child abuse
Menacing
Assault with intent to cause harm.
I’m sure anyone with more legal knowledge can add to this list.
The guy belongs in JAIL PERIOD.
I agree. He’s lucky the goalie wasn’t blinded for life.
Disturbing the peace? GIVE ME A BREAK!!! This was a GREEN laser, so it more than likely was NOT one of the low power units from WalMart that you buy to have the cat chase. Not to mention he INTERFERED with athletes and could have put them in SERIOUS jeopardy for their health and well being distracting then in tight physical quarters. .
Disturbing the peace? WHAT A CROCK OF BS!!!!!!
This is ripe for a HUGE civil lawsuit!!!
Oh, other news services are reporting that this guy has been an ONGOING problem at games. So this should NOT be looked at as an isolated incident.
The parents should sue this jerk for attempting to do permanent and irreversible damage to their daughters eyesight. In a just wolrd, his eyes would be removed from his skull and he could live in darkness the rest of his days on earth.
aparently he already lives in darkness
You’re so over the top it’s stupid. It sounds like the situation is being handled appropriately.
Agreed. I don’t think the embarressment of the situation will last long for this guy. He’s a jerk who needs to be taught a lesson. What he got was a slap on the wrist.
The comments on here are ridiculous. He already apologized and it certainly seemed heartfelt. He realized he was being an idiot, didn’t hurt anybody (could have but didn’t) and now people what this man hung in the town square.
America – Where you can slap a women and an apology is sufficient. Do something the MIGHT have hurt someone, apologized and fellow citizens still want you dead.
It it just me, or have a whole bunch of bishops slipped through a time warp from the days of the Spanish Inquisition?
I have never seen more brutal, unthinking folks drawn to spew their angst and hate in my life.
It was a little laser pointer folks, not an AK-47.
A coworker of mine had to get reconstructive surgery on their cornea because some kids used a “Wal-Mart” laser pointer on her eyes. Her glasses increased the strength of the beam and it made her sight degrade a couple hours afterwards. Read some medical articles on the harm of laser pointers sometime before you start making uneducated comments, mikey. If anything should require an ID to purchase, it should be laser pointers…
@ Floater i love how some people can be so forgiving for people who do the stupidest things. they, like you.. feel free and easy of injury of others .. if the girl suffered any injury at all im sure Floater would foot the bill should she become disabled ..Yes the hypothetical is a way stretch.. but sometimes some acts do not cut Sorry’s
But in fairness Yes the ONLY one who should be asked is the girl HE pointed the laser at.
I for one feel this is a big issue God help the tool that does it to me. that would be the last thing they will ever do.
certainly not voting where real dammage gets done
@ Yep – says Popeye in very menacing font
Absolute outrage.
Shine a laser at an airplane from hundreds/thousands of yards away and you will be brought up on charges of TERRORISM and maybe even get disappeared to GITMO, regardless of whether the pilot even sees the laser…
Shine a laser at the eyes of innocent children and you get a slap on the wrist???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
@floater ‘he didn’t hurt anybody’????? seriously, how do you think this has affected his daughter/family etc???
hello??? anybody home?
you think an apology is the answer? OMG, scary!
People should point those lights at him whenever he’s out in public.
The fact that he’s done this before, he definitely needs to be charged with something more than disturbing the peace. Maybe he should have to pay a hefty penalty!!!
This leaves a bad mark on Winthrop but they got their due by losing in the next round.
As the mother of a child whose retina was burned by such a laser pointer being pointed at him by another student, causing him visual trouble for a year and a half until it fortunately healed 9but still scarred his retina), I think this kid should be expelled AND sued.
The kid should be expelled? The father did this,not his kid. I imagine she is already suffering from the stupid and juvinile actions of her father and now you want to destroy her chance of getting an education by expelling her from school? Re-read the article, carefully, before commenting.
Let’s ask this super genius if it’s ok if we aim a laser at his daughter’s eyes……….I didn’t think so. This moron is the worst type. The type that believes no matter what he does, he should pay no price and therefore will continue to act as he pleases. JAIL NOW!
I think Massachusetts must lead the country in idiotic hockey dads
In idiotic everything…72% for Romney highlights exactly why I am 100% anti-Romney.
That by itself is an idiotic comment. What several hundred thousand voters did has absolutely nothing to do with what one numbskull did with a laser. Further, the fact that other people voted as they saw fit should have no logical connection with your position. If 72% of Bay Staters had voted for Mother Theresa, would that make you 100% anti-Mother Theresa?
Why do people bring politics into a non-political discussion?? Loser.
>>Why do people bring politics into a non-political discussion??<<
simply because the story has been linked on Drudge Report, this is the completely predictable MO of your average Drudge-tard
>>this is the completely predictable MO of your average Drudge-tard
Wrong. While some people who link from Drudge might have that sentence apply to them a LOT of people come through Drudge. It’s why I found this article. Probably 10,000 others. Lets see…one stupid political comment. And then your stupid generalization…. seems that the odds are higher you’ll generalize against thousands of people than someone who follows links from Drudge will comment inappropriately. Way to go. The fact that you say Drudge-tard just leads one to believe that you are just like the “drudge-tards” except on the other side of the argument.
That said, the father’s actions were clearly idiotic. I feel sorry for his daughter and feel the ban is an appropriate punishment.
Drudge-tard??? This has been on ESPN for over an hour, get yourself a life.
I live in Mass and believe me, the people have a short memory on how Romney screwed us with his so called ‘No new taxes” that he reworded as fees. That and the big dig fiasco. If people were smart they would vote for anyone but him!
Sad thing is even if they throw the book on him .. they’ll be another one soon to follow.these devices are too easily obtainable..AND at one point had been sold even in gum machine.
Red
Green
yellow
Blue
Violet
color means nothing to retinal damage even in low output.
people who screw around with these things better learn to keep them the hell away from peoples eyes.. even cats.
LASER’s are not toys.
Everything is unlawful now. You can be arrested, detained, charged and convicted for literally anything you do under the Sun. It’s set up as a scam in order to give the police total leeway to do basically whatever they see fit. You’re always breaking some poorly-defined law at all times, so you can be arrested for any reason at any time. And if you have not done anything wrong and resist the illegitimate arrest, you can be charged with resisting arrest, even if there was no legitimate reason to arrest you in the first place.
Assault is a law.. your making a Hey DB a girl had a concentrated light light in her face .. where do you find a scam out of a deserved punishment for a stupid act
is is a puzzle that someone can be misinformed or so dumb. or are you 15 years old.
Yep, a good heroin junkie who does burglaries in the area, an up-right citizen !! POOR DAUGHTER, hope she follows Moms lead instead of the JUNKIE !!!
Seriously…you must be one of those nutty Paul supporters…
Why do people bring politics into a non-political discussion?? J Frank you are a Loser.
Drudge-tard!
Just a few years ago, A Russian pilot pointed one of those things at a U.S. Navy pilots eyes. He lost vision in one eye and his flying career was over.
This guy is a REAL jerk and should be punished severly for his crime.
Disturbing the peace? How about child endangerment? assault with a deadly weapon? how bout just being an F’n Moron? lock this jamoak so he can hang out with the rest of his family in the Pen
We should make this guy an example. We should cut his balls out and neut him…
I have to say I agree with the folks here saying this should rate a lot higher then just Disturbing the Peace, we are not talking about a flashlight here. Lasers can cause permanent eye damage, this was assault with an energy weapon.
This is clearly one of those times where the law is not keeping up with technology and needs to catch up.
Winthrop should show some class (we will first have to explain what class is, I suppose) and forfeit the game
100% agree! I can’t believe they didn’t allow a rematch at minimum. What a crock!
Exactly right.
Fully disagree. The only way this would remotely be a good idea would be if they were up 1-0 and after “laser dad” started it quickly went to 3-1. If that were the case I’m sure the story would have been written that way, because then it would have been a better story. Perhaps the score was 3-0 after 2 periods and they actually closed the gap a little in the 3rd period.
The score was tied 1-1 in the third period when the father of a Winthrop player was caught pointing the laser at the Medway-Ashland goalie.
We have a new winner of the “It sucks to be you” awards. He feels like a jerk? Go with the feeling.
It is bull that the league did not allow the third period to be replayed. The score was 0-0 until the third period. Ashland scored early in the third period. Then Winthrop scored 3 goals in last 6 minutes of the game, what needs to be reported is the time when the jerk was kicked out of the rink. But I am sure his foolishness had an effect on this game. And yes, sue this jerk for damages caused by the incident. You probably wont get more than a crack pipe!
I think one other problem ,, one that i even failed to mention as well as the media.. and the lack of rebuttal or affirmation of doctors and lab workers to back this up…
LASER
Light Amplification Stimulated Emission Radiation
Just for those that don’t get it..
I thought a laser was a monochromatic stream of inphase photons.
exactly waht do you mean by your definition of laser?
Go back to school, Frank You failed………………………..(F)
Miserably
Actually Frank I remind you that the photons are not completely monochromatic per se, but are rather stimulated to Rahlie-Stokes quantum wells by the suitable application of an electron forcing function by typically electrostatic pumping or gravitonic hadron emission. This then down-emits a Chebischev cross-coupled photon pair that occupy a single charge coupled Dyson wavelength. As I’m sure you’re aware, similarly, the phase coherence is regulated by the same Chedischev pairing to (in general radiologically pumped systems) a ratio below the Greene limit, which can be considered near zero in a non-linear regime.
Thank you very much- I appreciate that in my knowledge-for real!
well yep – how did i fail? what was wrong? did you even bother to research?
There will be a new law. It’s too bad we have so many laws, but in this same world lives irresponsible idiots who have not a lick of common sense.
You are probably breaking a law right now, or will break one some time before this day is over. We have more then enough laws. We do NOT need anymore. We need to get rid of what we already have. Laws, don’t prevent lack of common sense. Burglary being illegal, does not prevent burglary.
so should we really accept an apology, when we know that he has to say that, to mitigate all charges and potential legal action against him.
And just what is it with parents going off on the deep end like this, really sets a great example for all around when an adult can do this, and this isn’t like an accident, this was a deliberate attempt to distract and potentially harm another.
Put him in jail for a some time, and maybe he, and others will get the message.
Typical democrat. Do anything to win.
you mean like those typical Democrats that got the supreme court to stop the vote count in Florida in 2000?
You’re as much a numbskull as as LaserDad. Read the news–on every recount of the Florida vote, including the leftist New York Times, Bush voters outnumbered Gore voters.
What an idiot. The Supreme Court ruled no such thing. That is the typical lefty spin. The Supreme Court ruled that one of the world’s worst polluters, Al Gore, couldn’t “county shop”. Either the entire state had to be recounted, or nothing. If Gore was so wronged, he had a choice for the whole state to be recounted. He didn’t.
Every major lefty paper, the NY Times included has investigated and found the results to be true.
Get over it.
vance . . . use your brain and learn to read. Then, you might be able to answer some of the following questions:
Which candidate filed an unconstitutional brief with the US Supreme Court?
Which person designed the Palm, Beach “butterfly” ballot, causing the most confused voting in FL and US election history?
What was the reason given by the Democrat (appointed by Democrats) FL Supreme Court Chief Justice for quiting in disgust?
Which of the two Presidential candidates couldn’t win his home state (and thus lost the election)?
How many ex-cons (surely not Republicans) illegally voted in this election?
Explain the 1st Gore v. Bush US Supreme Court decision to end the election, which decided on a bi-partisan basis (7-2, with a Democrat appointed and a Republican appointed justice on the losing side)? Did you even know there were two Gore v. Bush US Supreme Court decisions in this case?
I’ll stop for now. While it makes great MSM fodder, you don’t have a single fact on your side. You can only say, “but for these absolutely preventable screw-ups on the part of Democrats, our guy would’ve won.
Like the Democrats on the Florida Supreme Court that re-wrote Florida State election law AFTER the election was held, because they didn’t like the result.
I’ll say it again. Why do people bring politics into a non-political discussion?? Stick to the topics – Losers.
Because politics is a symptom of a person’s thought process. The immature and irresponsible behavior of this father can only come from the cerebral cortex of someone stupid enough to vote Democrat.
I think this guy is an Obama supporter.
To ALL OF THE ABOVE WHO PUTS POLITICS INTO A HIGH SHOOL GAME! LEAVE IT OUTSIDE THE ARENA! LET THE KIDS DO WHAT THEY HAVE BEEN TRAINED TO DO FOR YEARS! NOT EASY FOR THEM AND TO KEEP UP WITH SCHOOL AND HOMEWORK ALSO! ANYONE WHO IS SO DANG STUPID TO MIX JUST LEAVE THE CONVERSATION ALONE!
Lose your caps lock button already, that’s “dang stupid”.
HOLY COW!!!! WHY IS IT THAT ALL OF THE S T U P I D I S T COMMENTS ALWAYS SEEM TO BE IN ALL CAPS AND WITH A LOT OF EXCLAMATION POINTS AND OTHER SUPERFLUOUS PUNCTUATION???!!!!!!
AND THEY ALWAYS SEEM TO END WITH A LAME DIRECTIVE!!!!!
STOP IT!!!!
He might be just a supporter
Another example of parents being too involved in their children’s athletic contests. Lock the doors in the arenas and allow only players, coaches and officials into the games so that the the pure essence of sport can be experienced by the athletes.
Agreed. Adults have ruined every childhood pursuit. They remove the element of good, healthy fun that prevailed in a kid’s pick-up basketball game or sand lot baseball game and replaced it with cutthroat tactics designed to win at all costs.
I’ll say it again. Only in the state of Mass-holes could the league rip off the victims like this. Cheat, and still get the rewards of victory. Sounds like the New England Patriots to me.
This is a typical apology. It’s all about him and not acting his age (as if there is an age when it would be OK), and his daughter and what he put her through. Any mention of the victim, the player that had the light shined in her eyes? Did he apologize directly to her and say “I am sorry I did this to you, it was wrong and I am truly sorry.”??? Nope, no mention of her at all. This sounds just like the Rush Limbaugh apology. I don’t mention that to make a political statement, it was just an identical thing…..he stopped to his opponents level, regrets his choice of words, she’s not a sl*t, etc. Nothing like “I would like to sincerely apologize to you, I am sorry I called you those names, it was wrong and I am sorry if I hurt you.” The YOU and saying the apology direclty to the person you wronged is what’s missing these days. They need to teach a course to these people in how to apologize. Bruce
Bruce M. you are the one who is bringing politics into this. You talk about Rush L., well Ed Schultz called Laura Ingrahm the same name and not even a nod in the direction of any type of apology. He and other democratic leaning media members have called Sarah Palin and Michelle Backman names. No thought of an apology. Then we have David Letterman, on and on every night! This girl that Rush called out appears to be a plant, with an agenda, not the age she has stated, etc…
Why don’t you just stick to the hockey question!! Although you probably don’t what what you are talking about there either.
Let’s not forget “TEABAGGERS”… coming from news broadcaster Anderson Cooper and repeated by our President … when referring to normal Americans who are fed up with high taxes, deficit spending and corruption in the federal government.
As a true hockey fan (go Wings) and the father of two softball catchers and coach for 19 years this is truley dispicable. This father should be banned from all youth and college sports venues for life. No excuses!!!
They should give each of the opposing team’s dads a hockey stick. Put the scum-bag, locked in a big room and let the dads decide what to do to him. Wait, I’m being sexist. Let the moms have a whack at him too!
Come on get a grip, listen to all of you suit happy folks, this was a stupid prank on a dumb girls hockey game, Get over it no damage was done, not that that little laser pointer could do any damage it it had to. They should have been grateful to even have a school team, let them play on the pond across for the school.
“not that that little laser pointer could do any damage it it had to.”
Obviously you know nothing about this…
First off, let’s disregard the danger of impairing someone in a sports activity that could lead to serious injury from being distracted. Wouldn’t want that to could the issue, but personally, I feel even shining a flashlight under those circumstances should be reckless endangerment of a child.
But, from the technical side, even the SMALL toy red lasers you buy at Walmart for less than $5 can damage the eyes under certain circumstances. (For that matter, some strong LED and even filament flashlights can too, ok?) But the report was that this was a ‘green’ laser. Green lasers are more commonly astronomical lasers. Even cheap ones have incredible ranges, and they are VERY dangerous when pointed at the eyes at close range. What’s close? Well, some green lasers specify ranges in THOUSANDS of fee, and when pointed at aircraft, pilots report that even when not looking at the source they ‘light up the cockpit’.
And yes, more of the know nothings out there will say “But you can’t buy anything strong enough to hurt people over the internet” BS!!!! I’ve seen stuff you can buy over the internet that can pop a dark balloon inside a clear balloon without damaging the clear balloon. Heck, I saw a demo of a laser that was built that would actually burn through a sheet of paper. (It did take some time, but it did it) The stuff is out there.
That’s one of my arguments. The individual should have been ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY on the spot and the laser seized and examined.
But even if it was a cheap, low power red laser, I’d still want criminal assault charges brought. Imagine someone shining even a cheap laser pointer at you as you are pulling onto a crowded 128 north at 7am? This was a HOCKEY game!! Don’t you realize there’s lots of kids bodies on the move and dangerous speeds and their swinging sticks? And you don’t see the danger of one of the mobile missles of meat being blinded?
Are you that daft? Unfortunately I guess the answer is yes!
“Mega-Ditto’s”
gramps
Finally, someone with some common sense and reason. Unsportsmanlike and kinda embarrassing for a dad, but all of you folks who want to make a Federal case out of this apparently have never attended a kids sporting event or you work for the TSA and are looking for a reason to post an agent at kids sporting events.
Poster child of stupidity..right here.
My 2 cents:
I have been a hockey referee for 17 years. I have seen things that you just wouldn’t believe. This type of behavior really doesn’t surprise me….but don’t think for one minute that its limited to Massachusetts….its not….
The problem with hockey and most sports are that parents get really emotional about their kids. And, as you all know, emotion clouds judgement. Its not everybody of course but…there is always one or two in the crowd that can’t control themselves. And then they are contrite when called out….take away their game privileges and hit em’ in the pocketbook…that usually does the trick…
Well said. But This guy needs to be made an example even if it only gets a few of them to think twice before doing something so incredibly stupid.
Can’t agree with you more. These idiots are ruining the game for everybody. He’s only going to get a slap on the wrist unfortunately….being banned from all future games and the disdain his daughter has for him right now…is good…but really its not enough.
Are you kidding me? SOMEONE CHEATED IN BOSTON? I refuse to believe that. (He must have been asked to remove his Patriots hat for the interview.)
@Matt…..Why is it that internet tough guys like yourself continuously complain and mock Patriots fans for the so called “cheating”…which in an of itself is ridiculous….but true football fans that I know throughout the country never even mention the incident? You realize you’re in the minority of internet trolls who can’t let this go….right? Jeesh…
Or was a cousin of Rosie Ruiz
Yeah…we’re all cheaters up here in Boston….oh dear lord….where do these people come from and what lives do they lead….pathetic when you think about it….yup…no other sports franchise in America had some sort of scandal…only the Patriots and one idiot from Winthrop….so everybody in Boston must be like that….wow…
The sad thing is that the Dad didn’t cover the prime reason for not doing this.
IT IS WRONG!
the stupid things people do to win.
Lasers can blind — this IDIOT should be charged with reckless endangerment, assault, etc. A few years behind bars would do him a world of good. Btw, he’s 42? Man, those must have been 42 HARD years. I guess stupidiy ages people. I hope he gets raped in jail.
Lol, I meant “stupidity”! Huh — I think I just aged a little myself!
Winthrop should volunteer and make an offer to the other school to replay the third period.
Winthrop should’ve forfeited the game on the spot. That creep should be prosecuted to the fullest extent. And if it were my daughter I would sue until kingdom come.
Should have put his teeth in for the picture.
I would have charged him with assault.
Because that’s exactly what it was!
Seeing he’s in Winthrop, if he pointed that thing at an aircraft approaching Logan Airport he’d be spending the next 25 years in a Federal Prison.
But since this is Massachusetts and it was only a human he’ll get community service and a hug.
Does anyone have Cordes’ address and/or phone number? I’m going to stop over and shine my fist and feet in his face a few dozen times.
He should get the hockey mom to help him on the case. After all what he was doing was to help HIS daughters team.
complete loser: criminal and no moral character ! was busted trying to break into the cvs across from rink, last yr ? now this incident! clearly he doesn’t give a hoot about humiliating his kid, family or commuinity or he wouldn’t keep repeating the same mistakes. Stupid, lazy or mentally defective – he needs to stop before he hurts someone or causes their death!
This guy should have had his teeth knocked down his throat.
Most reasonable response so far
Look, the guy apologized. It was immature and stupid, and he admitted it. How many of us have never done anything immature and stupid in our adult lives? This guy has been pilloried enough. Let it go.
All this talk of permanent damage to the eyes and civil lawsuits is outrageous. He was just being annoying. That’s it.
Do you have kids? A laser pointer can damage your eyesight, period. It’s a federal crime to use a laser pointer device on a pilot, so I think what the father did is pretty serious. What makes it worse is that he did it to a child. No only should he be criminally charged with assault of a child, he should be subjected to whatever civil punishment the child’s parents can bring to bear on him. An apology is not acceptable when you harm or attempt to deliberately harm a child and stupidity is not an excuse. You need to reassess your thinking about protecting children and punishing those that would do them harm.
Absurd criiminal chargesThis is all about Free Speech. After all the gov’t (and their corporate cronies) censor the media and ban books like “America Deceived II”.
Last link of “America Deceived II” before it is completely censored:
http://www.amazon.com/America-Deceived-II-Possession-interrogation/dp/1450257437
Fool
He feels sorry now. Good news for him is maybe his daughter still talks to him.
He has proven he is no good. I guess he thought it was funny. Maybe some jail time..But we seem to let these criminals have probation..
Meth is a helluva drug.
I hope the girls parents who he did this too have a really good lawyer. I’m sure this piece of work is going to file bankruptcy to avoid paying off the civil suit. To the guy who did this…be happy it wasn’t me who caught you. I’d still be stomping your @$$ when the police showed up.
The chief from Winthrop says that he discussed this with the DA and that they considered and rejected charges of assault and assault with a dangerous weapon. They rejected these as inappropriate and settled on charging with disturbing the peace. Frankly, I think that they aren’t taking this as seriously as they should.
I can think of two theories for assault with a dangerous weapon. (1) The laser may be a “per se” dangerous weapon when aimed at someones eyes (i.e. it has the potential to do damage).. I think that this might be hard to prove if the laser wasn’t seized on the spot. But (2) even if the laser wasn’t dangerous in and of itself, it could still be an assault if it was used in a way that could cause injury. I would think that aiming a laser at the eyes of someone who is playing hockey (especially a goalie) would be a dangerous act that could cause injury. In this case stupidity is a crime.
The charge of disturbing the peace is just an attempt to slap him across the wrist. And given the fact pattern, he might well beat the charge. (in any case he isn’t looking at any serious punishment).
I think that the DA is sending the wrong message here. And the guy’s apology makes no difference (try counting how many criminals say they are sorry after they are caught). The only true remorse that the guy has is that his daughter is mad at him.. She might be as much a victim as the goalie.
“Go and sin no more”….Jesus
“Point that thing at that little girl again and I’ll rip your phoo king heart out.” – Jesus Unbound
I’ve got to say that I am absolutely blown away by the sheer stupidity of many of these comments. The fact that some of you are breeding terrifies me. Wow!
At the end of the day this has nothing to do with politics, nor the kids playing. It is on the dad. He should be banned, he should be charged, and that should be the end of it.
Back to the idiocracy fueled comments we go!
“I wish I could undo it…” he says. What I want to know is, what is he going to do about it? What is he going to tell his daughter? The girl he tried to blind? Her parents? Forget about court appearances and community service. What is he going to do to salvage his miserable egocentric life?
assault cannot be charged? since when? assault on a minor? this is the lamest charge out there. malicious intent? please, if this happened to his daughter? surely, one can see, he, a blue collar worker would want blood. what? not blue collar you say. whoa I would, like Romney, bet money he did not get past high school, if he graduated at all.GED type of guy! an idiot’s idiot…..to bad his daughter and friends get to read what an A/hole he is. my answer is he is a screener at logan.
He’s banned from all games. He can’t see his kids play ball. Hit him with a big fine and garnish his pay to cover all eye related medical bills for the goalie for life. That should about do it…..
He doesn’t care or know why he did was wrong. The only reason he feels bad and dumb is because he got caught the guys a p.o.s. as for a punishment he should have to work at the opposing school as a janitor for two months picking up their trash and maintaining the school so he can be publicly humiliated and won’t do something this stupid again.
Why not charge him with criminal stupidity. What a moron.
The good news is that despite the fact that people like you want to take this “crime” to a ridiculous new level of outrage, the government has not made stupidity a crime.
Get a life
If that guy is only 42 years old, then it is pretty clear what was going on that night.
He might want to consider checking into rehab.
He should be charged with assault. His daughter’s team should have forfeited so no parent will do anything like it again.
Good idea!
Then every losing team will be demanding a forfeit from every trivial infraction by somebody who supports the opposing team. Why open that can of worms.
As a hockey coach, this sort of thing turns my stomach. USA Hockey and state hockey governing bodies are working hard to clean up the game and make it safer for kids. Guys like this give a great sport a bad name, and I sincerely hope he is criminally prosecuted and banned from future games.
Get off your high horse. Hockey, at all levels cultivates idiotic and aggressive behavior. As a coach, you know this as well as anyone.
This man is a moron. He deserves to be sued. And the conference officials are little better. Why not replay the period to preserve some amount of integrity? How shallow a victory won by an outsider endangering a player!
I’m glad that the guy is facing some criminal charges because of what he did. There is NO excuse. I mean, seriously, is the outcome of a high school hockey game that important to this man’s emotional well being that he has to try to cheat to ensure his daughter’s team wins?
Look, anybody who has played organized sports, at any level, has dealt with aggresive “sports parents” who act like their 8 year old’s little league game is game 7 of the World Series. I’ve seen parents scream at their kids for making bad plays, mock players on the other team who were not good, etc. That’s bad enough that they can’t just let the kids play. But when it escalates into a parent trying to actively interfere with the game, things have gone too far. I’ve always been an advocate for the position that when parents do these things, their children should be removed from the team. I know it might sound unfair to the kid, but that’s about the only threat that might get parents to not do stuff like this. Let daddy have to explain to his daughter that she can’t play high school hockey anymore because he can’t act like a grown a** man.
Punishment should be that the police should be ordered to focus his laser pen on his eyes during his kid’s next hockey match during the full game to see if damage can or cannot be done to one’s sight by the laser. If there is damage to his eyesight – he has paid for his criime. If there is not damage – no harm & no foul and give him his laser back.
I’m glad that your service in the USAF is in the past. A person with as poor judgment as you and as vindictive has no place in the service of this country.
@J Kellington it is unfortunate that your service as a poster is in the present. You seem not to understand what sarcasm is. Because of this ,you attack a former service member for which you know nothing about his person or service,.
As a person of poor poster comment evaluation and your own vindictiveness you have no place being a citizen of this country.
It’s Boston, cheating is part of every sport.
What a crawl out from under a rock trailer park aaaaahole. He should be charged with risk of injury and assault and reckless endangerment..
Give the man some credit for coming out and admitting his stupidity. His humiliation is going to make him a better person.
If it was my daughter’s eyesight being purposely endangered and he was caught in the act with the laser, he would be dead before he reached the exit door. End of story. Hope the girl is having an eye exam at his expense and he absolutely deserves jail time.
This is news?
Do any of you folks know that these devices DO NOT cause eye damage. What he was doing, while it is unsportsmanlike and childish, is in principle no different from all the noise-making and other antics that go on during a basketball free throw.
You are all way over reacting.
Some of you have probably already contacted the Department of Homeland Security to enlist their help in putting another Gestapo agent at hockey games like we already have in our airports.
42? he looks like he’s 62 and like he’d do it again in a heartbeat.
a few more parents like this and we are in big trouble!
it”s amazing that based on the slap on the wrist this idiot got that this was a relatively OK thing to do. Another teachable moment blown by us adults again.
Why would the cops miss a chance to charge somebody with a crime ? Of course this guy is going to have legal troubles over the incident. They’re out of a job if they let people to their own devices.
There’s an old saying: “A fool at 40 is a fool forever!” Only thing this immature fool regrets is getting caught!
He should spend a weekend in jail doing labor and be banned from from all future games.
This man’s a father? What will his daughter think of him for the rest of her life? Or better yet, his life.
Disturbing the peace? Really? He must have pictures of the district attorney sodomizing a sheep considering that what he actually did constitutes felony aggravated battery and armed criminal action.
There needs to be civil litigation as well.
He needs to pay coming and going…
Wow! Some guys just never grow up. His poor daughter… how humiliating!
Leave this man alone. Our neighbor with his loud truck pipes bothers us everyday. Tampering with exhaust is a federal felony but the cops ignore it. Cops decide who the law applies too.
Also don’t beleive there should be school sports. School is for learning. Sports programs are expensive and dangerous for the kids and should not be sponsored or paid for by the school system.
Shut up. He could have blinded this girl.
How could ANYONE defend this SCUMBAG?
This guy did this to a LITTLE GIRL! Every time you think the world has hit bottom another guy like this turns up.
Shocked they won’t replay the game – or just call it a forfeit and let the losing team advance.
I’d be shocked if the victim’s family doesn’t take this idiot to civil court claiming eye damage. How could anyone prove her eyesight wasn’t permanently affected? Then he’ll lose all his money and his daughter will end up on the stripper pole.
What an embarrasment this moron is.
This can’t be the first time this has happened.
Description of the Assailant: 6 foot nothin’, 185 – a mini-van is what he drives https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tom-Dery-aka-Hockeydad/116435781753805?sk=app_2405167945
Cordes tells WBZ-TV. “I feel like a complete jerk” He FEELS like a compete jerk. Maybe that is because he IS a complete jerk.
He should not have been evicted from the game. The security people, should have just conveniently “disappeared” while the other attendees beat him to a pulp sitting right there in his seat.
Cordes tells WBZ-TV. “I feel like a complete jerk” He FEELS like a compete jerk. Maybe that is because he IS a complete jerk.
He should not have been evicted from the game. The security people, should have just conveniently “disappeared” while the other attendees beat him to a pulp sitting right there where he was sitting
Hari-kari comes to mind.
Where does this guy work??
If I were his boss, I would FIRE this A55h0le!!
Sadly, though, if this guy brings in lots of $$ for his company, his boss will not care about his moral character or the MISCREANT BEHAVIOR he engages in during his free time.
when did USA become U$A and WHY???????????????????????
$? $? $? $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
I’ll bet he is a Flyers fan.
Someone willing to do this to win a child’s sporting event is willing to do just about anything for a few dollars. Don’t turn your back on this scumbag for a second.
What? The charge is disturbing the peace? What’s the charge in that town for stabbing someone and making them bleed on the sidewalk, littering?
THE CHARGE SHOULD ABSOLUTELY BE ASSAULT!
Pointing a laser with intent should be the same as pointing a gun with intent. He wanted one team to win and he didn’t care if he caused injury to get it his way.
Winthrop should have been disqualified.