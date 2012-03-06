Dad Regrets Aiming Laser At High School Goalie, Will Face Charges

WINTHROP (CBS) – The father accused of pointing a laser into the eyes of a high school hockey goalie will face criminal charges.

According to Winthrop Police, 42-year-old Joseph Cordes will be charged with disturbing the peace.

Last Wednesday, Cordes, the father of a Winthrop girls hockey player, was caught pointing the laser at the Medway-Ashland goalie. Winthrop Assistant Superintendent Lisa Howard went into the stands and ordered him out of the arena.

“I wish I could undo it,” Cordes tells WBZ-TV. “I feel like a complete jerk. It was very stupid, completely immature for a 42-year-old man to be doing that.”

Winthrop went on to win the game 3-1.

Cordes was barred from all events involving Winthrop High School.

“My daughter, the humiliation I put her through is sickening to tell you the truth,” says Cordes.

Medway-Ashland goalie Kathryn Hamer told WBZ-TV that the laser affected her play.

“It’s kind of like when you look at the sun and then you look away you see that spot and you can’t see for a couple of seconds. You shake your head and try to get it out of the system and just keep focusing, but it’s difficult,” she said.

Parents of the Medway-Ashland players asked that the third period be replayed. The MIAA rejected that request.

“I don’t know what the person was thinking,” Winthrop Superintendent John Macero told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Friday. “Why would you do that to both teams? Both teams, they’ve earned the right, Medway girls, the Winthrop girls, to have this opportunity to perform in a game and for someone to come in and do that inappropriate action was uncalled for.

“I think it’s important for Medway to understand that we are just as upset at this situation too, because it kind of puts a black eye on Winthrop and those kids don’t deserve that, neither does Medway.”