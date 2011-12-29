After Wild Cab Ride, Bank Robbery Suspect Hands Out Cash To Kids

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman who allegedly robbed a bank and then handed out the money to children was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation Thursday.

Police say 30-year-old Jasmin Rivera robbed a Citizens Bank near the Boston Opera House around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and hailed a cab to get away.

The cab driver says at first, he thought Rivera was joking when she announced she had just robbed a nearby bank.

He said he picked up his fare at the Ritz Carlton in Downtown Boston where she asked for a ride to a homeless shelter, the Pine Street Inn.

Before long, he realized something was not right.

Levin started to turn down a road that would’ve gone right by a Citizens Bank when Rivera abruptly changed her destination.

At the time, several police officers were buzzing outside the bank.

“She said ‘don’t go that way, don’t go that way, you can’t go that way,’” Levin told WBZ-TV. “She tells me ‘you won’t believe what just happened, I robbed a bank.’ I turned around and said ma’am, are you serious? I’m thinking she’s joking,” Levin said.

But the woman claiming to have just robbed a bank pulled out a wad of cash and promised him a big tip if he’d help her rob another bank

“She goes ‘I’m going to take good care of you,’” said Levin.

When Levin insisted he wanted no part of her scheme, he says she paid her $10.80 fare with a $20 bill, money later seized as evidence, and hopped out of the cab at Washington and Lenox streets.

Levin flagged down two nearby police officers, who found Rivera at Ramsey Park in the South End, where she allegedly opened up her black bag of money and started handing out dollar bills to kids in the park.

At her arraignment in Boston Municipal Court Thursday morning, a judge ordered Rivera be sent to Worcester State Hospital for evaluation.

A court-appointed doctor told the judge that Rivera “hears voices” and has serious mental health issues.

Rivera stood with her back to the judge sobbing during the hearing. She has been homeless for 12 years.

