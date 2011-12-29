Felger & Mazz: Trouble Ahead For The Celtics

December 29, 2011 2:53 PM
The Celtics fell to 0-3 on the season Wednesday night after a loss in New Orleans, and Felger and Bertrand open up today’s show talking about the issues this Celtics team has.

Jermaine O’Neal is giving the team nothing as a starting center, and the team is not playing defense. What happened to Kevin Garnett and his defensive intensity?

They also discuss the Tom Brady shoulder issue, and whether it is worth playing him against the Bills to try and secure the number 1 overall seed in the AFC.

  1. Doncabesa (@doncabesa) says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    Hey, the audio is gone since it showed that Fatrand said that Garnett is out of shape and doesn’t want to admit it!

