Authorities Looking For Missing 20-Month-Old In Maine

December 18, 2011 6:00 PM
WATERVILLE, Maine (CBS) – A frantic search continues in Waterville, Maine for a 20-month-old toddler that has gone missing from her bedroom.

Police and firefighters have been scouring the area since Saturday morning, when Justin DiPietro, the father of missing toddler Ayla Reynolds, called police to report his daughter was not in her bed and could not be found.

Ayla was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday asleep in her bed.

Ayla, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 2’9″ and weighs 30 pounds.

She was wearing green pajamas with polka-dots and “Daddy’s Princess” written on the front when she was last seen.

Authorities are worried Ayla may have been kidnapped.

They said the girl’s family has been cooperative in the investigation.

  1. Willow says:
    December 18, 2011 at 12:11 pm

    I never heard of so many toddlers going missing from their own bed lately. Guess it’s a new way to do away with your child and blame it on a kidnapper. I don’t believe for an instant that all these missing children have been kidnapped.

  2. miley says:
    December 18, 2011 at 12:29 pm

    Is wbz ever going to hire someone to proof read their articles? Everyday they are filled with grammar and spelling mistakes.

    highly unlikely should would have been able to open the door

    1. gramps says:
      December 18, 2011 at 5:25 pm

      Public School….

      1. holstix says:
        December 19, 2011 at 10:13 am

        Public school? My kids go to public school and do very well. What does this have to do with anything?

  3. Really??? says:
    December 18, 2011 at 12:34 pm

    Miley,
    Thanks so much for the proof reading! We who are out looking for her REALLY NEEDED THAT!
    proof read this and worry about things that really matter!!!

  4. Ellen says:
    December 18, 2011 at 3:08 pm

    Heard the parents were divorced. Could it be the ex wife?

  5. wickedsavvy says:
    December 18, 2011 at 3:10 pm

    Miley, that is what you took from this article? No concern for the child? I get frustrated with improper grammar but that is not my primary reaction to this piece.

  6. Kris Lobrowski says:
    December 18, 2011 at 9:16 pm

    The girl’s family are cooperating with authorities. Did you hear that Lisa Irwin’s parents??

