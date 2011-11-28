Utah Professor Charged With Watching Child Porn On Flight To Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A professor at the University of Utah pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he viewed child pornography on his laptop during a flight from Salt Lake City to Boston.
47-year-old Grant Smith of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arraigned in East Boston District Court. Bail was set at $75,000.
If he is released, Smith will not be allowed to have any contact with children without supervision.
State police say Smith was sitting in first class on a Delta flight Saturday afternoon when another passenger saw the pornographic images and alerted the flight crew.
The passenger also e-mailed a relative and asked them to call police.
Investigators say he began to erase the files after the flight attendent told him to shut off his computer.
State troopers met Smith after the plane landed at Logan Airport and took him into custody.
Police say they found several disturbing files on his laptop, including photos of children, mostly girls, ranging from 5-to-14 years old.
Smith has been charged with possession of child pornography. He was also ordered to stay off the Internet, unless it’s for business purposes.
Smith is a divorced father of two young children. He is a professor of material science and engineering and an adjunct professor of chemical engineering at the University of Utah.
Prosecutors say his laptop was purchased with grant money.
Smith does not have a criminal record, but prosecutors said Monday he admitted to police that he has traded pictures of teens over the Internet.
State police spokesman David Procopio issued this blistering statement about the arrest Sunday.
In the view of the State Police, child pornography is a form of child sexual abuse–nothing less. Those who possess it — a crime unto itself — foster an evil network that sexually abuses and exploits children irreparably.
Stopping child pornographers is a critical part of our mission to protect children. Along with our federal and local partners, we execute dozens of warrants related to this wicked crime each year. One hopes there is a special place in Hell for the evil people who make, trade, and possess child pornography. Until they get there, we are committed to putting them in jail.
Smith is due back in court December 27th.
So fed up with perverts and degenerates. Throw the book at him and anything else within reach.
This will hurt his chances @ ever teaching @ ‘Penn State & Syracuse’……
gramps
Probably not.
Hey, that’s just how we roll at http://www.Indoctrinate-U.com
LIBERALISM: It’s For The Children.
Are you kidding ? The acadamia nuts will make him King or at least HEAD !
Shut up.
So sick of people throwing great colleges under the bus because of the alleged crimes of some men.
And….if you were really appalled at the alleged crimes, you wouldn’t make jokes or snide remarks. It’s only an opportunity for people like yourself to dig at the particular college or higher learning institutions in general.
Pretty pathetic and transparent.
Why isn’t the empty suit not applying his logic to the universities that he did to the the gulf oil companies? One oil well has an accident in the gulf and we shut down everything. Are our kids less important than the gulf?
To follow the logic of the empty suit, we need to shut down all of the universities until we can be assured that this is not a common problem for ALL universities.
Hey Shannon. It is not us diddling with the kiddie porn and the children. It is your holier-than-thou professors and sporting heroes that discredit these “great colleges” ….in the name of the institutions they serve….while on the payroll which in most cases is taxpayer money. You are beating on the wrong people, so I have no sympathy for your thin skin.
Shannon, aka. ‘PC’ princess, you forgot to include all the people who ‘covered’ this mess up, if you’re so inclined, count them!
“A fish rots from the head down” & ‘Happy Valley’, smells more like ‘Death Valley’….
Your reference to today’s ‘higher learning institutions’ is laughable…..A high school education received in the 50’s & 60’s,’TOPS’, the ‘sheepskin’ hanging in your ‘cubicle’s of today!……..
Today/tomorrow Congress will be Considering Ways to Boost Foreign Worker Numbers (green cards), in science & engineering…..
If the system & institutions you defend are so wounderful & doing their job, there would be ‘fewer’ green cards….
Put your ‘PC’ness’ where the sun don’t shine….Your political correctness is one of the biggest problems facing this country.
America was a better place when we all knew how to laugh at ourselves & ‘Archie Bunker’…. as he pointed out our weaknesses every week…..
Imagine all the TV shows that could no longer be made today……If Sheriff Taylor were to take ‘Opie’ to the wood shed today, Barney would have to arrest him….I remember when the ‘Mouseketeers’ graduated from Disney to do beach movies…. Now they go from Disney to the tabloids….
I remember when teachers were in charge….
The ability to laugh & joke, is a blessing….
gramps
gramps
Buggery and pedophilia have been around since the dawn of man. Good vs evil; the battle never ends only the technology changes.
At least in Barney F BOHICA’s case we know of 71 years of the “around since the dawn of man” time of a$$hole buddies.
And I am pretty fed up with a law where if “someone receives and email” didn’t ask for it didn’t pay for it…but it has something in it, like child porn (as far as they know) it is a felony and they, the law, can destroy someone’s life…even though they the person receiving the email…didn’t do anything other than receive an email….
This is Stalinism to the extreme
If you read it completely is stated he hand more than one image and tried to remove them after getting seen looking at them. He is a sick-o and needs to be charged.
megaflunky….just askin…..who got harmed from him looking at whatever he chose to look at? Not who got upset or offended by WHAT HE WAS DOING. Like this is a lynch mob…..my god, tsa gropes you to fly, passengers go whacky from what they watch YOU do, and everyone calls the law, who become immediate judge and jury and without any trial, the guy get his private life ruined. This nation is getting creepy.
@rufus levin–the kid he was enjoying looking at, stupid.idiot. thanks fer askin’
Wilhelm, you truly are sad
I have never received a kiddie porn email. How many have you received you pervert?
Rufus, are you really this stupid? Children are harmed when they are sexually exploited by being used in child pornography. The demand for child pornography, which is created when people want to get the images and look at them, encourages the creation of more child pornography. Therefore, we need laws against having child pornography to deter people from getting it, which will lead to less children being abused. Get it now?
Also, viewing child porn may actually make some people go out and abuse children themselves. Understand that?
It is amazing how this world survives when people as dumb as you are voting.
And I have flown several times in the past year. No TSA agent has ever laid a hand on me. All the hoopla about the TSA is pure exaggeration.
rufus levin… you are the creep in this room – don’t kid yourself, if you can’t see the wrong in what that proff was doing then you are part of the problem.
The statement, “Our Children are the Future”, is an obvious fact of life. The question is, what kind of future will our children fashion for themselves and those of us who subject to that future world?
Here’s another principle and fact of life to help answer the obove question:
If you sow the wind you will reap the whirlwind.
Ask any farmer about sowing seeds and the harvest they reap – that’s the positive side from which the metaphor was taken.
We are looking at a generation of monsters incubating in the laboratory that is our declining society. Rascals raising hoodlums raising sociopaths; and in the next twenty years that future generation will make the current crop of miscreants look like boy scouts.
Which are you Rufus, the lab rat or the guy in the white suit?
Rufus Levin….
the children in the photos were harmed. Their photos were explicitly child pornography, distributed for the enjoyment of pedophiles. They were harmed. It’s that simple.
Thank you for stating that unpopular position, Wilhelm. I agree.
Even a simple mouse click or two can get you 10 years in prison. As usual, we have gone overboard in enforcing a law that has a myriad of unintended consequences.
It’s the producers who should be targeted and put away forever.
~(Ä)~
You are kidding, right? If someone receives an email with an attachment that is child porn then they have an obligation to take it to the police so that the police can arrest the pervert that sent the email. The police will know if the person receiving the email is telling the truth by an examination of the hard drive and the email account. Something tells me your last name is Sandusky.
You’re an idiot! That’s not what happened here. If you’re receiving such things there’s a reason. If you did get the one call your local police. But you see you did not think of that did you?? I wonder why……………….
A pervert professor traveling first class. I always wondered who had the money to purchase first class tickets. Perhaps that was grant money as well.
I don’t think that stat applies to engineering professors.
What G.T. said.
And do you really think calling them “DUMOCRATS” helps your cause at all? Don’t you realize it just serves to make you, and those like you, look like imbeciles?
In Utah? Not a chance you f***ing idiot.
What is it about our society that seems to be spawning this type of behavior at increasing rates.
he was looking at images of girls….. nothing GAY about that… just sick and disgusting…. Think before you type the next time Bubba…..
He had images of 5 year olds on his computer, and admitted to “trading images” of teenagers. It sounds worse than just careless browsing.
Normalization of the behavior through the internet. One guy acting on his own might have limits. Connecting these individuals through the internet brings them together and provides a support group.
Plymouth, a friend of mine says this about the increasing rates. When his father was a kid, maybe 60 years a go, there was a man living on his street that was molesting his three daughters and no one said anything about it. Today it’s front page news. He feels that the world is becoming a better place because it’s becoming harder every day for evil to hide. These behaviors have always been there. It’s just now it’s easier to hold the criminals accountable. I think he’s right on this.
What is it in society? Well, just look at the examples we all have. President charged with rape, another president accused of drug use, another president selling cocaine as a young man, and don;t even get me started with Barney Frank…
Do you mean to say that Clinton wasn’t a real gynecologist, and that cigars are not medically necessary instruments for use in female pelvic examination procedures?
The reporter who covered the Juanita Broderick story changed her political affiliation afterwards. I’ll never forget that 60 minutes interview, and would bet my life that it’s true. An actual rapist was our President. Obama is probably not much better, if not worse from what I’ve heard.
You have to ask? 60+ years of liberal decay!
You nailed it.
Yes, you nail that one kb. Unfortunately, the way things are going this may just be another…”he/she was born that way” trend.
Want to feel ill then google the North American Man Boy Love Association…just typing that makes me ill.
Be aware.
Yep! Just look at what passes for comedy on today’s TV sitcoms, or the sordid lyrics that kids today hear on the MP3 players they never remove from their ears. And, last but hardly least, look at the examples that are set by our politicians, including certain presidents and the gentleman from Massachusetts who announced today his intention to retire from Congress.
I know… google is one sick oranization.
Yeah, kids didn’t get molested back in the old days….especially not the girls married off at age 12, huh? Another conservative with no concept of history.
I think we’re just aware of it at increasing rates.
These people always exist. Albert Fish and HH Holmes were in the late 1800s and would still shock anyone a century later.
And our first overseas war was essentially over a particularly sexually attractive 12 year-old that was kidnapped.
None of this is new, or, in my opinion, increasing.
It’s the disease of liberalism.
It’s destroying us. It’s insidious. It’s teaching down the morals of this country, little by little. Little by little, everything that was one bad, is slowing becoming “acceptable” now.
It’s not that any one liberal has come out in favor of this, it’s their attitude about crime and morals and responsibility all together. It’s just chipping away at everything, for the past 70 years or so.
Right On!!!
yeah, just like another liberal so many folks love: JESUS!
get a grip, George. More conservative political REPUGS have been caught up with this sort of thing.
Sadly mistaken if you think Jesus was the same as a modern liberal. Not even close.
Jesus was an unemployed Liberal Jew.
This is not about political parties.This is about horrible people like this guy who have been around since civilization began continuing to hurt innocent children for their sexual pleasure.
This is about being a decent human being and being appalled by this guy and others like him hurting children.It doesn’t have to do with the war between political parties.
Guess what,you know what’s destroying us, It’s people who don’t care about others,who hurt others for their own gain,who don’t have empathy or sympathy,who are complete hypocrites,who blame people different than them for all their problems,who hate others for their differences,and who don’t use logic and common sense.
*PEACE AND LOVE MY FRIEND*:)
Oh, that’s an easy one. Once you throw God out the door of your nation everything goes to hell. Wall St., K Street, and all of DC is totally infected with self worshiping heathen. This pervert is just the tip of the iceberg in acedemia today.
wow….bring back witchburning and the inquisition to determine what is REALLY below the tip of that academic iceburg of total perversion.
Witches weren’t burned in the colonies. They were hung, as well they should be.
Welcome to the Obamanation of unchecked liberalism.
Yes, because we all know paedophilia never existed before Obama became president.
You people are bona fide morons. Go back to shovelling lard in to your faces and watching Hannity.
The Age of Bubba seems to have clearly accelerated us along the path of Sodom and Gomorrah. The loony left co-conspirators and complicit MSM said it was “only about sex”, thus no harm – no foul. But what was forgotten was that we know that Bubba exposed himself upon an innocent and unwilling woman; that a recently widowed woman went to see President Bubba in the White House for a job to support her family, and was promptly and unwillingly groped; that Bubba was accused of rape (with graphic details from a very convincing woman who wanted nothing to gain from it). Those are only the most famous ones we know about – and like Sandusky, there must be dozens more. But Bubba, like Barney, remains a hero amongst the degenerate left.
Yes, because the yuppies of Reagen’s 80’s were all God-fearing, moralistic, family people, right?
Yeah, but he hates America and votes democrat. Let’s give him a Nobel prize.
Hell is for children.
Another left wing pervert.
Teachers, priests, coaches, professors, Congressmen… . do ya think we’re a SICK society? Yup, we sure are.
They come from all walks of life and the incidence of pedophilia is no higher in any particular profession. As Plymouth Patriot observed, the internet has simply made it a lot easier for these people to get hold of this stuff.
WRONG KarenK.
Pedophiles go where the kids are. And where is that?? SCHOOLS!!
There’s more child rape going on in our government (and private) schools than in any church. The internet simply makes it easier to obtain such images, but it’s always been there.
BUT THEY ALL HAVE JOBS!!!!!!
Left wing? Seems awfully right to me. Abusing the less powerful, poor and sick is what the right does. Is anyone surprised they abuse children? I don’t think so.
Two within a month. Both from VERY conservative institutions. You do the math.
Penn State is anything but conservative. It’s on the top ten list for Gay friendly campuses, has a sex fest week that would make Larry Flynt blush and has over 800 clubs that cater to any one’s proclivities.
Most of the Profs consider themselves dems/liberal.
As to Syracuse, I’m sure it’s not conservative either.
There are very few ‘conservative’ campuses in this country.
Where did you get your info?
Shannon, Penn St is VERY conservative and it’s in a very conservative part of Pennsylvania. Joe Paterno was a very active Republican and spoke in favor of George Bush. Sandusky was also registered Republican.
Likewise, any place in New York state that isn’t New York City is either moderately conservative or very conservative. People think New York is a very blue state but half the state legislature is Republican.
Let me guess…….it was “Research” or lets cry “Academic Freedom”!
Sodomy, Child Rape, and Pedophilia in High Places: http://aadivaahan.wordpress.com/2011/11/12/a-reading-list/
Vomit
A college professor huh, why am I not surprised.
Add coaches, priests, congressmen, teachers… all de facto leaders in our society. We are so deep in trouble.
When I was in H.S. in the 80’s, we had a coach who came to work there after being run out of another H.S. 30 miles away for banging an under-age girl. Guess what happened? He did it again. We had a Baptist preacher/teacher who went to prison for banging an under-age girl. My shop teacher was fired after being caught with another man in a park(I always thought he was a little too friendly at the time, he later died of Aids) . My best friend wanted to kill the band teacher who was banging his girlfriend, who was also under-age at the time. Guess how he got fired. That’s right, another under-age girl, move to the “head” of the class. Schools are absolutely full of sex predators, and the only one I saw prosecuted and jailed was the preacher. The rest were allowed to leave quiety. The preacher could have, too, but he kept violating the restraining order the girls parents had on him! No Joke. This was a small school, my class was only around 90 graduates. I can imagine in a big school a teacher could get away with it for years and years.
The recent and nasty problem with Penn State is obviously not limited to Penn State. There is great hypocrisy going on if we think these are isolated incidents. How many college profs, et al.,, as examples, secretly view porn, which acts as fuel, and an antecedent, to the sodomy scandals in the sports world? This scourge is getting blatant. Yet such porn liberties go unhindered and unchecked.
Why are we surprised that such ugly incidents arise when the gay lobby keeps growing in its power, and the porn industry and its influence keep expanding?
Quite a statement from the State Police
SAME BUNCH THAT GAVE TEDDY KENNEDY A PASS FOR DROWNING A YOUNG WOMEN .
THEY ARE ALL UNION IRISH COPS PAID VIA BROWN PAPER BAG.
OK, Mr. Pedophile.
Mankind will never end sin. But justice must always be vigilant.
Excellent point.
There sure are a lot of sanctimonious finger-pointers out there, accusing everyone and anyone.
But in the final analysis, there is not one single person AT LEAST CAPABLE of committing such a crime. Thankfully many, if not most, have something called a moral compass that prevents them from crossing that line from legal to illegal.
Or for those not so easily offended or sanctimonious: from grace to sin.
He’s got tenure Right?
I certainly hope you’re being sarcastic
He’s going to have lots of fun in prison !!! Funniest part was “deleting” files. He’s not smart enough nor did he have enough time to get every single one. Windows has so many places such files are kept… and they don’t actually get deleted. Takes only a few minues to “un-delete” them.
Just remember, places like Pakistan this is normal behavior.
This guy looks like Dahmer’s brother. Scary
your stimulus tax dollars at work
Did he play football at Penn State?
Again, another ignorant comment to take a dig at a college.
Of course you know the players had nothing to do with the alleged crime that was purported to have happened by an ex coach….right?
If you were really appaled by pediphilia you wouldn’t make snide remarks.
It’s comments like yours that are truly disturbing.
This is the problem with college. Our founding fathers didn’t need anything past high school, nor does most of the rest of the world.
Our so-called places of “higher” learning are just cesspits of immorality and backwards thinking, and it’s unconscionable that our tax dollars support them.
Although they should keep the football teams. We like our football.
You’re right, Danny boy. Everything most of us need to know, we learned in kindergarten.
And that’s why there are 2 kinds of Republicans…the millionaires who have all the power and cringe at the other kind…the uneducated Christian conservatives, who have successfully hijacked the Republican party.
Yikes, most of our Founding Fathers were highly educated, Lawyers or Officers.
The Catholic Church scandals are NOTHING compared to the child abuse that goes on in our government school system. The libs would LOVE for you to forget about this as they try to re-write history.
But let me guess, this liberal professor was doing “research”….
IF would help if there were a universal age limit for young people to have sex.
18 is ridiculous, and other states, it’s too low. You have 19 year old boys being accused of statutory rape of their 17 year old girl friends in some states.
That’s insane. This would also allow teenagers above legal age to sell their image…naked or otherwise. Perverts could view legal teenagers. Remember when Denmark made pornography legal, sex crimes fell.
I believe that people who molest children (before puberty) deserve a special place in hell. Meanwhile we monitor them for life unless locked up.
THIS guy, was 47 years old! What are you talking about?? How does this relate to the story? (answer, it doesn’t)
Well, thanks George, It saves me the trouble of answering. Most of so called child pornography is neither. You have to define the age childhood ends. Nature does it at puberty. States and countries have their own ages.
At one point NYC lowered the age to 16. A cunning photographer starting selling pics of teenage boys in the nude…alone. However, outside of NYC, it was a felony to possess a magazine with those legal (at the time) photos.
If a 14 year old girl sends a 14 year old boy a nude picture of herself…she has produced child pornography, and he has possession of it.
So George how long should be lock up those criminals? Now do you see why we need a consistent age for the pornography laws to be effective? For example, what state was he flying over at the time?
Actually, no, a nude picture of a 14 year old is not child pornography. Nudity in and of itself is not pornography. There must be sexual activity in the image for it to qualify.
Some of the questions is how much and kind of contact did he have with young children/teens in course of position at the university and if anyone else in the hierarchy were aware of the situation. Who else was he associated with and exchanging such images? Was he in any way involved in production of such? It would seem that indications in recent accusations of actual contact, the university hid such “offenders” within the university/college reporting/investigatory/disciplinary system. Time to remove the veil.
Then they should be shipped to the Aleutians along with all of the drug dealers and other human garbage and left to fend for themselves.
THat would pollute the waters for the Aleuts, Eskimos and the whales. Save the Whales, for G*d’s sake, we must save the whales.
RACIST PIG
No way this perv gets fired.
Another lib gets busted for child porn. It appears that he was a college professor who used government grant money to obtain the computer for his pornography. Perverts can hide in the ivory tower; they have a much harder time in the private sector where they are accountable.
Hey, wasn’t it YOUR guy who was trying to pick up men in an airport restroom? It makes it worse when it’s done by a hypocrite, don’t ya think?
As has been stated this disgusting abuse of children has been around forever. Then as in now the institution shall remain intact at the expense of any single individual – whether child or adult. It’s revolting.
What hasn’t been around is the ability to hide behind computer screens and degrade liberals or gays or anyone you have decided is unfit because he/she doesn’t agree with your point of view. If the majority of comments on this topic are representative of the right wing, I think this country has more to worry about than it even realizes.
Gee, why is THIS not a shocker? That entire tribe has so corrupted an entire generation of Americans so much that the unthinkable is now the norm in this nation?
A rash of Marxists Woodstock era bred communists spreading Decadence and complete utter societal breakdown and failure that’s a contagion of failure that’s reached around the globe, unlike any other time in modern history..
They OWN it.
Schools teach Sex Ed, right? I say they need to add lessons in Sex Avoidance, specifically desensitizing kids who are afraid to report molestation. Make reporting it seem normal, even noble and honorable.
Kids ought to aware that pedophiles roam freely among them and pose a risk that’s equal to fire. We teach or children not to play with fire and not to touch the stove, as if those are the only dangers they face. No gee-dee way!
Utah? Read Sam Brower’s “Prophet’s Prey” and Carolyn Jessop’s “Escape” and “Triumph”.
Utah: home of multiple child brides, lost boys, and all manner of abuse and economic fraud.
Don’t even go there. That’s like blaming all of Pennslyvania for their coach scandal.
I will go there.
Basically, Utah is its own country.
The pedophile was caught deleting his ‘pedo’ files…
You have to wonder how a college professor could be so stupid.
Many years ago, I saw some child pornography many years ago when I opened a file. It still makes me shudder. I have 3 kids, 3 grand kids, and 5 great grand kids.
Truth is normal people just can’t conceive of wanting to do this. Thank God.
Reason #567,982,110 that it is ridiculous to raise anyones taxes because fo the nonsense done with the money.
Why is this such a surprise? Our schools/ colleges/ universities are overrun with Socialist perverts.
First of all perversion is in the eye of the beholder. If everyone rides bicycles except you, then you are not normal. However, if you are the only one who rides a bicycle you are not normal. See?
We all agree that children are beautiful, but how does that become sexual attraction? How does a college professor reconcile his base desires with his education? Perhaps he only looked at pictures and never did anything? Tthen he convince himself that it was no big deal…nobody was hurt….and on and on.
Drug addicts do the same mental gymnastics.
In a society where people died before 40, it made sense to be impregnated early and mated “for life.” Now it’s a whole different story. Marriages should all be civil and carry 7 year contracts with options. Religious rites optional…no license required.
Bobby boy, better grab that last tree branch, I think you’re just about to go off the deep end. Your stated convoluted idea of ‘marriage’ brings you ever closer to the child porn philosophy. Any true marriage will be ‘civil’, mutually respectful, and most of all the element you left out — SPIRITUAL in the context of true LOVE shared between the couple. I’ve experienced it both ways, and I can assure you, YOUR WAY WILL NEVER WORK. I’m in no way condemning you, I’m merely suggesting that you look more deeply into the logic of your statements.
First the priests, now the college professors. Who’s next? congressman?…Oh Barney Frank is retiring.
Thought you were one of the more enlightened posters.
Yet another ‘joke’ at the expense of pediphilia.
Shannon, you previously stated:
Shut up.
So sick of people throwing great colleges under the bus because of the alleged crimes of some men.
And….if you were really appalled at the alleged crimes, you wouldn’t make jokes or snide remarks. It’s only an opportunity for people like yourself to dig at the particular college or higher learning institutions in general.
Pretty pathetic and transparent.
Young lady, ‘PC’ princess, you forgot to include the people who ‘covered’ this mess up, if you’re so inclined, count them!
“A fish rots from the head down” & ‘Happy Valley’, smells more like ‘Death Valley’….
Your reference to today’s ‘higher learning institutions’ is laughable…..A high school education received in the 50’s & 60’s,’TOPS’, the ‘sheepskin’ hanging in the ‘cubicle’s of today!……..
Today/tomorrow Congress will be Considering Ways to Boost Foreign Worker Numbers (green cards), in science & engineering…..
If the system & institutions you defend are so wounderful & doing their job, there would be ‘fewer’ green cards….
Put your ‘PC’ness’ where the sun don’t shine….
Political correctness is one of the biggest problems facing this country. America was a better place when we all knew how to laugh at ourselves & ‘Archie Bunker’…. as he pointed out our weaknesses every week…..
Imagine all the TV shows that could no longer be made today……If Sheriff Taylor were to take ‘Opie’ to the wood shed today, Barney would have to arrest him….I remember when the ‘Mouseketeers’ graduated from Disney to do beach movies…. Now they go from Disney to the tabloids….
I remember when teachers were in charge….
The ability to laugh & joke, is a blessing….
gramps
A REGISTERED DEMOCRAT!
SAY it ain’t so Joe!
Once again a conservative from Utah shows what a bunch of hypocrites we have on the right. He has also shown how dangerous heterosexuals can be to children. He should be locked up along with Cardinal Law and the tens of thousands of Catholic priests that have abused children only to be protected by cardinals, bishops and popes that have a closet full of their own skeletons.
and all liberals believe in free sex between all humanity no matter the age or gender…
Responsible sex…and the freedom to make choices. Not everyone wants to live the Puritanical lifestyle of a Christian conservative. Some people like to broaden their minds and experiences instead of fearing those things that you believe are sins because your Pastor and an antiquated book tell you they are.
Stasmi, your own conscience tells you which things are sins. That’s how you, even though you don’t listen to pastors or read the Bible, still know that they are sins. You demonstrate this knowledge of sin in your comment, but unfortunately you also demonstrate your rebellion against God. I should warn you that you are fighting a losing battle against your Maker.
This man is apparently a liberal and most Utahns are not.
I would think the same liberals that want to legalize drugs and stop the war on drugs would feel the same way about pornography….government dictation of morals never works…but satisfys a lot of folks that get all indignantly worked up over other people’s behaviors.
I personally do not care what any LOOKS at….and if marijuana does not “lead” to use of hard drugs, I suppose that viewing dirty pictures does not create a sexual predator. Looking at Japanese comic videos is just as bad if you want a moral issue. The folks that TAKE the pictures are the criminals.
A BIG “atta boy!” to the passanger sitting behind Prof. Pervert Smith on the flight from Salt Lake City to Boston for doing the right thing and reporting this miserable piece of human waste for viewing child pornography on his laptop while in flight. And a big “atta boy” to State Police spokesman David Procopio’s for his comment to the media: “One hopes there is a special place in Hell for the evil people who make, trade, and possess child pornography. Until they get there, we are committed to putting them in jail.” Score one for the good guys today!
Likely typical of professor at a typical secular leftist seminary – ie. a University. Disgusting piece of human debris. I hope he rots.
Busted with child porn is a resume enhancement for a liberal. He will be received as a hero, receive a raise, and a promotion!
“photos of children, mostly girls”
That means he’s a homo. Homos always will have some pictures of girls to make them appear normal, when in reality they are perverted sodomites.
Well at least the university is going to have to refund the cost of the laptop. due to a laptop is not an allowable cost on a grant, unless it is solely dedicated to the project it is meant for.
That police spokesman sounds like a backwards right wing extremist. There is no room for such old fashioned superstitious concepts as ‘evil’ in a progressive and enlightened society. This man should be working at the Federal Reserve, not rotting away in a prison cell.
Anyone notice a pattern here, seems to me academia is riddled with perverted child molesters and all around sicko’s. If you wonder how come most college graduates are dysfunctional dim-wits, just look who is teaching and guiding them in these perverted institutions.
Ah, the wonderful professors. Don’t you just love professors? They have such high standards and are such good people. Oh professor, have you molested any of your co-ed students today?
The four corners of deceit in the universe of lies: academia, science, government, and media.
Live it, love it, learn it.
Don’t forget organized religion!
Well this is the nrmal progression of the liberal mindset. Men marring men next pedophilia then what. We need conservative leaders and sick liberals really need to keep their mouths shut.
He will be treated as a victim in Massachusetts.
One day people will view the dismemberment of infants, i.e. abortion, with as much disgust as they do the pornographic abuse of children.
I’d expect nothing less from acedemia….
Maybe this proff could do one of the commercials that hitting the TV lately – goes something like this.
I love math and the sciences – they are my passion second only to teaching the youth of America and being able to enjoy their company. Guess you could say the complexity of our world is the chemistry that motivates me to study the everthing around me.
I’m a professor, I’m a father – soon to be a felon and…I’m a Mormon.
You are sick, and a vile slanderer.
Wait, let me guess, you’re a Moron too?!!
Try being a practicing Catholic! Better develop a thick skin my Mormon friend.
Where does it say Mormon in the article? Your hatred is showing.
On the contrary, the Mormon and other conservatives in the state have made the strict laws he will be charged under.
State police spokesman David Procopio issued this blistering statement about the arrest Sunday.
In the view of the State Police, child pornography is a form of child sexual abuse–nothing less. Those who possess it — a crime unto itself — foster an evil network that sexually abuses and exploits children irreparably.
Stopping child pornographers is a critical part of our mission to protect children. Along with our federal and local partners, we execute dozens of warrants related to this wicked crime each year. One hopes there is a special place in Hell for the evil people who make, trade, and possess child pornography. Until they get there, we are committed to putting them in jail.
It is NOT “just because of the internet and now we hear about it”…… While it is probably true to the extent that some of these POS existed in the past, there ARE more now. But why does there appear to be THAT MUCH MORE? BECAUSE it is being tolerated and even promoted. The media shows it constantly, it is being taught as acceptable in schools. What do you THINK would happen? And notice the protection? A football coach raping boys and yet hardly a WORD about the acts being HOMOSEXUAL in nature. Young women on some of the blogs BITTERLY defend homosexuality. Yet, when asked why they support a man craving to have anothe man put his penis in his rectum, they respond with “you’re SICK”!!
Hate to be the one to tell you, but THAT is EXACTLY what you defend when you try to promote and defend homosexuality….. When caught putting even a finger on a minor, they should be executed.
How dare you attack someone who is obviously an enlightened, educated liberal who has obviously evolved past your superstitious standards about personal morals and behavior! This man is a shining light on the hill in Barry’s new world order in which no one will need to cling to their bibles or guns! This is without a doubt, simply the opening salvo in the conservatives war against Obama’s new chosen base of overly educated but unschooled elites, and the welfare class he is working so hard to expand! Shame on you closed minded relics from the middle ages!
Just to clear up “Jesus was an unemployed liberal Jew”… No, Jesus worked. He was employed by God to do His work. And Jesus worked hi butt off. Unlike libs who want free hand outs. Jesus GAVE from His gifts.
Do not mess with Odrama obama’s 2012’s voters base!
Obama’s Coalition for 2012 election will explicitly abandon the white working class and cement a center-left coalition made up of voters who have gotten ahead on the basis of educational attainment, e.g…… professors.
http://campaignstops.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/11/27/the-future-of-the-obama-coalition/
Two professions that attract pediphiles is the preisthood and teaching, but it is politically incorrect to point this out. PC is more important than keeping children safe?
Has anyone checked to see if this beast-in-a-human-body is/was a ‘secret’ clerical/clerical-student yet?
…Jus’ askin’!
Time for an internet cleansing. No p*rn image access on the internet period! Moral denigration due to the ease of access to the soul destroying plague of lust that is prevalent on the internet needs to taken on as if we were at war.
So this the type of stimulus that Barry is promoting with these his grants.
I think the best part of the article is the press release from Mass SP…someone had some sack and wasn’t afraid of offending the politically correct handwringers…
Sounds like he has great opportunity working for the obama administration or the DNC.
As we all know, university profs have way too much time on their hands. We should require them to work for a living. We were better off when they were simply having sex with students in exchange for better grades.
aw, come on, this guy was just getting himself prepared for an interview for a position at Harvard….
How come these perv’s always have odd shaped heads? Just wondering.
Viewing kiddie porn will get you more jail time than actually raping a child. That must be the case since we have so many predators living around us. I guess all the kiddie porn crowd is still in jail. The media will make front page headlines out a guy caught viewing child porn, yet will largely ignore hundreds of attacks on children. I find that curious that’s all.
Not surprised. University Professor using grant (taxpayer) money for his own perverted purpose. It is also these wackjobs that discredit the name of the institutions that they work for, not us “throwing great colleges under the bus because of the alleged crimes of some men”.