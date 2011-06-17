Goucher Will Remember Stanley Cup Call ‘Rest Of His Life’

BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins radio play-by-play man Dave Goucher had the chance to live a dream Wednesday night.

“There are people that are in this business a long, long time and they never have an opportunity like that,” he told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

“That” was the chance to call the closing seconds of a championship game. In this case, it was historical – the Bruins first Stanley Cup win in 39 years.

Listen to Goucher’s call:

http://cbsboston.files.wordpress.com/2011/06/dave-goucher-call.mp3

Goucher, a Boston University grad and Pawtucket, R.I. native, said he started to think it was going to happen after the Bruins increased their lead to 3-0 in Game 7.

“It was obvious they were going to win. It was 4-0 by the time the end of the game came, then it was time to start the celebration and that’s what I started to think about late. It was time to start planning a parade.”

He managed to work in a reference to the Duck Boats in his call.

“To be able to call that is something that you’ll remember the rest of your life,” he said.

That’s still the case for Bob Wilson, who called the Bruins last Stanley Cup victory in 1972, when they beat the New York Rangers.

Listen to Wilson’s call:

http://cbsboston.files.wordpress.com/2011/06/1972-winner-bob-wilson.mp3

“It was thrilling,” he told WBZ.

Wilson thinks this year’s team could win more titles.

“I wouldn’t doubt that they would win three or four Stanley Cups in the next six years.”

Goucher said his best memory of Wednesday night was lifting the Stanley Cup in the locker room with the Bruins after the game.

“It’s heavier than I thought it would be. It’s 35 pounds, but you don’t even realize that until you actually have a chance to lift it up over your head.”

He said the post-game celebration was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. It was unbelievable.”

Dave Goucher and Bob Beers are the radio voices of the Boston Bruins. You can hear every game on 98.5 The Sports Hub.