Goucher Will Remember Stanley Cup Call ‘Rest Of His Life’

BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins radio play-by-play man Dave Goucher had the chance to live a dream Wednesday night.
“There are people that are in this business a long, long time and they never have an opportunity like that,” he told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.
“That” was the chance to call the closing seconds of a championship game. In this case, it was historical – the Bruins first Stanley Cup win in 39 years.
Listen to Goucher’s call:
Goucher, a Boston University grad and Pawtucket, R.I. native, said he started to think it was going to happen after the Bruins increased their lead to 3-0 in Game 7.
“It was obvious they were going to win. It was 4-0 by the time the end of the game came, then it was time to start the celebration and that’s what I started to think about late. It was time to start planning a parade.”
He managed to work in a reference to the Duck Boats in his call.
“To be able to call that is something that you’ll remember the rest of your life,” he said.
That’s still the case for Bob Wilson, who called the Bruins last Stanley Cup victory in 1972, when they beat the New York Rangers.
Listen to Wilson’s call:
“It was thrilling,” he told WBZ.
Wilson thinks this year’s team could win more titles.
“I wouldn’t doubt that they would win three or four Stanley Cups in the next six years.”
Goucher said his best memory of Wednesday night was lifting the Stanley Cup in the locker room with the Bruins after the game.
“It’s heavier than I thought it would be. It’s 35 pounds, but you don’t even realize that until you actually have a chance to lift it up over your head.”
He said the post-game celebration was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. It was unbelievable.”
Dave Goucher and Bob Beers are the radio voices of the Boston Bruins.
“Get the duck boats ready” is awesome. It can’t beat the sheer silliness of Cedric Maxwell stepping all over Sean Grande’s bombastic prepared Celtic’s call with “I GOT THE BALL!”
Hi,
This was unbelievable I can’t tell you enough how much fun this was to watch. My grandfather Dr Richard Miner was the oral surgeon for the bruins for 25 years. We had some great memories in the old garden, and now in the new garden. My grandfather was there when they won the cup in 72 and he said it was one of the most incredible things he has ever seen. He past away this year at the age of 97 going out in style wearing his bruins jersey with Dr. Miner on the back. I wasn’t able to share this amazing exspirence with him but I know he was watching over our team, and I’m glad I was able to see what he saw in 72. Truly amazing I would like to congadulate all the players, coaches and the entire staff on a unbealivable season and making my dreams come true.
Yours truly
Boston Bruins Super Fan
Joe Mullen
I’m watching the coverage of the parade in New Brunswick along with many loyal Bruins fans, Our local stations have confirm that many fans from the four Atlantic Provinces have made the trip to Boston as they want to be part of the celebration. Great day for the Bruins.