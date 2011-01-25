Welker Regrets “Feet” Press Conference

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker says he regrets comments made in reference to foot-fetish reports involving New York Jets coach Rex Ryan.

“Yeah, sure I do,” he told the Boston Herald, according to a report on the newspaper’s website Tuesday.

The Herald said Welker made his remarks at an airport in San Francisco while awaiting his flight to Honolulu for the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

At a news conference on Jan. 13, three days before the Jets beat the Patriots 28-21 in a divisional playoff game, Welker made about a dozen references to toes and feet, a not-so-subtle dig at Ryan.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick benched Welker for the first offensive series of that game.

“I’m not going to get into any details about it, but I don’t think it’s worth putting coach in that situation,” he said.

In the week before the game, the Jets’ Antonio Cromartie called Patriots’ Tom Brady an expletive.

