WBZ-TV Weather Watchers

What’s a Weather Watcher?
Anybody can become a WBZ Weather Watcher; you just need to be able to look outside and report what you see. Weather reports are great, photos are even better, and video scores you big brownie points. The only way to see your weather report on TV is to send one!
Share Weather Reports
As much as we’d love to be, we can’t possibly be everywhere at the same time to catch the conditions in each neighborhood. That’s where WBZ Weather Watchers come in. Step outside or take a peek at the thermometer and send us your info. We’ll use some of your reports each day on TV.
Share Weather Photos
Snap a photo of a gorgeous sunset, a soaking rainstorm, your blooming garden… you get the picture. Send us these photos using the link below. If you’re lucky you’ll see your pictuers on TV.
Share Weather Video
Grab your cell phone and capture a quick video of that sudden hail storm, drenching rain, crashing waves, or storm damage. Your video may end up in one of our TV weather reports.
Send an email to the Weather Team with your report.
TIP: Optimze your images and photos before sending via email. (Video)
CBS Boston is working on a UGC solution to make sharing your photos and videos easier. No files over 10Mbs please.
One Comment
why aren’t you saying much if not anything at all about Marlborough weather? It’s SNOWING like Hell here right now you know? Let us know what’s up for us and other residents? Sure they’d like to hear about our City? Thanks a lot everyone! I LOVE YOU ALL! Been watching WBZ and listening, since I was 8 year’s old! GREAT Job!!
I agree! Hudson,Worcester,Northborough even gets mentioned.Forecasters even STAND right in front of the town,s name on the weather map!!! Like you I have been listening to WBZ since childhood
Your watcher in Atkinson, NH said he got 14″. NO WAY! I live in NW Haverhill, 1/3 mile from Atkinson and I got 7″ tops. I drove through Atkinson today and there’s no way there is 14″ snow.
I live in Atkinson by the Hampered border. I measured the snow myself and we most definitely got 19 inches here!
Hi Jack, I am the weather watcher that recorded 14″ of snow – and we certainly did receive 14″ of snow out of the post-Christmas storm. Perhaps due to the blowing and drifting it appeared less to you. I took over 20 measurements and averaged them to come up with that number. Other reports around the area (Salem 12.5, West Hampstead 14.3″) also agree with my number from that storm.
im in oxford mass and the snow is really heavy already cant see anything about two and a half inches already
IN springfield MA we have 14 inches on the ground with heavy snow and winds still
Framingham has 10 inches so far.
About 10.5 inches in Tewksbury, MA
13in In the Worcester Hills so far… light fluffy snow
Cathy H. Peabody, MA 8″ as of 8 am Heavy wet snow.
Between 10-12 inches of snow in N Chelmsford, as of 8:45am
8:10 to 9:10 Am… 6.3 degree temp drop in Northeast Bellingham. Changed from heavy “plaster” snow to a powder
We live in Saugus and seem to have as much snow as the last storm. It is heavy and wet, so it is sticking to everything. Large branches are down in 3 areas of our yard. Still snowing and blowing now. No sign up letting up anytime soon. Any idea how much is reported and expected for Saugus?
great coverage of the storm BUT how about 5 minutes of national news each hour – a big news time – we did not get a paper due to storm – I switched over to CNN – forgot to go back to Channel 4 – just a few moments please for national news- Ellie in Acton
About 20-24 inches in Templeton ma.
We have 24″in Billerica, not 17.5 as you keep reporting. It was to the top of the snowblower in our driveway (to my husband’s sternum at the end of the driveway). My husband is getting very annoyed everytime he sees 17.5″!!
The storm total for Wilbraham,MA was 25.5 inches
I’d like to know how to submit a picture? I have a very cool sunset picture that I think all would find interesting. Any advice would be helpful.
thanks
6:50 about .75 of snow so far in NE corner of Bellingham, current temp only 15 degrees with DP of 3.9. Very dry snow that crunches under your feet.
9:00 just over 2 inches in the NE corner of Bellingham and temp at 15.4 degrees with a DP of 5.3
11:00 Still snowing in NE Bellingham, about 3.25 inches new today. 18 degrees with a DP of 8.4. Maybe a bit of sleet mixed in…….. bit of noise from crystals hitting the jacket. Did not hear that earlier.
1 PM Raining in NE Bellingham with 22 degrees………probably going to lead to a rather “high gloss” to the landscape in short order.
15 inches out here in Northbridge. Still snowing quite hard. at 5:30.
I’ve got 10″ of snow here in Spencer.
We live in Chilmark, on M.V. and we only got a half inch of snow. We had a horrendous rain and wind storm in the middle of the night. No power outages though.
11 1/2 inches total in Holland, MA. White out conditions overnight. Heavy wet cold snow. I see blue sky beyond the patches of clouds now. Yay!
South Grafton, MA has 15+ inches of snow from last night’s storm
Just found out the kids have no school today, plus its snowing moderately to heavy with a good coating on the ground already
THE WEATHER OUT SIDE IS VERY BAD TODAY. I WANT SUN TO COME OUT .
FROM
ERIC
I dont know who said that Truro got 3 in of snow, but i live in N. Truro and we got at least 6 in . I know we did i shoveled it. $ this morning and tow otuer times 1 in.
Debbie
I live in Derry, NH and we got about 8″ from yesterdays storm and another 4-6″ so far today. Been snowing here since 3:30AM and has been steady and heavy all morning. Visibility is poor and some strong wind gusts have come through from time to time Currently 18′ and no sign of changing to sleet or freezing rain so far, all snow……..
HELLO THE WATHER IS VERY BED OUT SIDE TODAY
THANK YOU
FROM
ERIC
You made a mistake in identifying the intersection of Mt. Auburn and Arlington Street in Watertown, not Belmont as noted during your break at the four o’clock hour.
Brockton is now getting a good thunder storm which just started around 8:50 pm
Who is the weather watcher in Lunenburg
In springfield,MA in western Massachusetts we got 4 inches of snow
6.5 inches in Haverhill MA – high fluff factor! Snow just stopped…just a couple flurries now.
rain starting webster ma
I’ve created a profile, but can’t figure out how to create my own Weather Watchers photo gallery. I can see other photo galleries, but there is no field to click on to create a gallery. Very confusing.