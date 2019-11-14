Report: Alex Cora Played 'Key Role' In Astros Cheating ScandalAlex Cora will have some explaining to do this offseason.

Seven Celtics Scored In Double Figures As Team Drops 140 Points On WizardsOn a night when defense was optional, the Boston Celtics took full advantage.

Hurley's Picks: Being Worse Than The Dolphins Can Lead To Some Deep, Deep Soul SearchingWhat to do when you realize that you're worse than the Dolphins? You've got to take some unorthodox steps to flip the script.

Celtics Beat Wizards 140-133Kemba Walker scored 25 points and the Celtics overcame 44 points from Bradley Beal to beat the Washington Wizards 140-133 on Wednesday night, Boston’s ninth straight victory.

Report: Patriots Will Attend Colin Kaepernick's WorkoutSeveral teams are at least interested enough to send representatives to Atlanta for the workout, and that list includes the New England Patriots.