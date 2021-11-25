WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Massachusetts Thanksgiving Day High School Football Scoreboard
Program: Web Extra SportsCategories: Sports, General, Local News, High School Sports, WBZTV
2021 Massachusetts Thanksgiving Day High School Football ScoreboardWBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Boston English Defeats Boston Latin, 66-42WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Duxbury Defeats Marshfield, 38-28WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Chelmsford Triumphs Over Billerica, 16-3WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Reading Beats Stoneham, 36-34WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Franklin Beats King Philip, 27-20WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Marblehead Defeats Swampscott, 31-28WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
2021 Thanksgiving High School Football Scores: Needham Falls To Wellesley, 34-28WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
