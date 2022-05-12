Mother demands answers after school waited to call 911 after son had strokeA Mattapan mother said instead of calling 911, the school called her to pick up her son who was having a stroke. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

19 minutes ago

WBZ Weather Team hosts 'Weather Education Day' for thousands of students at Gillette StadiumIt was a jam-packed morning for the WBZ Weather Team. Thousands of students joined them inside Gillette Stadium for "Weather Education Day." Jacob Wycoff has the story.

27 minutes ago

Supermassive black hole at center of Milky Way revealed, with help from local researchersFor the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

37 minutes ago

Brookline recommends masks in schoolsSome schools are asking students to put their masks back on as COVID cases rise. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

40 minutes ago

Massachusetts reaches $56 million settlement in deadly Holyoke Soldiers' Home COVID outbreakThe state of Massachusetts has reached a $56 million settlement with the families of victims in the deadly COVID outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in 2020.

46 minutes ago

Patriots legend Gino Cappelletti dies at age 89Gino Gappelletti, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, passed away on Thursday at the age of 89.

50 minutes ago

The Xander Bogaerts trade speculation has officially begunAs if the season wasn't tough enough on Red Sox fans, they now have to deal with the very likely scenario of Xander Bogaerts getting traded midseason.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 hours ago

MBTA extends Blue Line suspension between Airport and Bowdoin stations into next weekWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

4 hours ago

Worcester Police run 425 miles to Washington, DC to honor fallen officer Manny FamiliaWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ News update for May 12Paula Ebben and David Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.

5 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

$2 billion investment project slated for Boston Public SchoolsWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

6 hours ago

Patriots reportedly working on trade to send Jarrett Stidham to RaidersWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Duck family delays restaurant patio opening in MaineA family of ducks delayed a restaurant in Maine from opening its patio.

8 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for May 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Revolution Crush FC Cincinnati In US Open Cup Round Of 32Carles Gil notched a hat trick and an assist in a 5-1 Revolution victory over FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For May 12Next Weather Update; Everett Boy Shot In Canada; Worcester Bus Driver Attacked; Choking Baby Saved

9 hours ago

Part of Appalachian Trail in NH closed due to 48-acre brush fireA warming or cooking fire is believed to have sparked the brush fire.

9 hours ago

Tuskegee airman in Rhode Island gets 12,000 cards ahead of 100th birthdayThousands came together to send birthday cards to one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

9 hours ago

Massachusetts toll collections top $300M so far this fiscal year, a sign traffic is backThrough the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, the Department of Transportation hauled in $306.5 million from roadway tolls.

9 hours ago