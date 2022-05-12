WBZ Weather Team, Gillette Stadium hosts 'Weather Education Day' for thousands of studentsIt was a jam-packed morning for the WBZ Weather Team. Thousands of students joined them inside Gillette Stadium for "Weather Education Day."

26 minutes ago

MBTA extends Blue Line suspension between Airport and Bowdoin stations into next weekWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

33 minutes ago

Worcester Police run 425 miles to Washington, DC to honor fallen officer Manny FamiliaWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

35 minutes ago

WBZ News update for May 12Paula Ebben and David Epstein have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

$2 billion investment project slated for Boston Public SchoolsWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

2 hours ago

Patriots reportedly working on trade to send Jarrett Stidham to RaidersWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts reaches $56 million settlement in deadly Holyoke Soldiers' Home COVID outbreakThe state of Massachusetts has reached a $56 million settlement with the families of victims in deadly COVID outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in 2020.

2 hours ago

Black hole at center of Milky Way revealed, with help from UMass Amherst researchersTwo UMass Amherst professors are part of a team of global researchers who captured the first-ever picture of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

2 hours ago

Duck family delays restaurant patio opening in MaineA family of ducks delayed a restaurant in Maine from opening its patio.

5 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ mid-morning forecast for May 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Revolution Crush FC Cincinnati In US Open Cup Round Of 32Carles Gil notched a hat trick and an assist in a 5-1 Revolution victory over FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

5 hours ago

WBZ News Update For May 12Next Weather Update; Everett Boy Shot In Canada; Worcester Bus Driver Attacked; Choking Baby Saved

6 hours ago

Part of Appalachian Trail in NH closed due to 48-acre brush fireA warming or cooking fire is believed to have sparked the brush fire.

6 hours ago

Tuskegee airman in Rhode Island gets 12,000 cards ahead of 100th birthdayThousands came together to send birthday cards to one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts toll collections top $300M so far this fiscal year, a sign traffic is backThrough the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022, the Department of Transportation hauled in $306.5 million from roadway tolls.

6 hours ago

It Happens Here: American Heritage Museum in Hudson offers interactive lessons in history of warsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

8 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for May 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ early morning forecast for May 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

15 hours ago

Bus driver slashed in WorcesterPolice are searching for the suspect who slashed a bus driver in Worcester. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

15 hours ago

14-year-old Everett boy hospitalized after drive-by shooting in CanadaSandrick Jorcelin is hospitalized after he was shot while on a family trip to Canada. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

15 hours ago

Celtics fans disappointed after Game 5 loss to BucksWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke to Celtics fans outside the TD Garden after a disappointing loss to the Bucks in Game 5.

15 hours ago

Police search for suspect who allegedly stabbed Worcester bus driverWBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

18 hours ago