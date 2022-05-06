CBS Boston's Michael Hurley Breaks Down Red Sox Tough Start To 2022CBS Boston's Michael Hurley runs through all the issues that have led to the Red Sox sluggish start this year.

2 hours ago

Stephen Corbin Arrested In Maine After Fleeing During Child Rape TrialA convicted child rapist who ran off in the middle of this trial has been found in Maine.

2 hours ago

Tree House Brewing Company Buying Tewksbury Country ClubThe Tewksbury Country Club is becoming a new Tree House Brewing Company beer hall.

3 hours ago

Man Facing Charges In 2010 New Bedford Rape After Rape Kit Went Untested For YearsA 47-year-old Worcester man is now facing charges in connection with a 2010 rape.

3 hours ago

Karen Read, Girlfriend Of Boston Police Officer Hit And Killed During Snow Storm, Appears In CourtShe has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of the crash.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For May 6, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

3 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For May 6Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Mayor Wu, Parents React After Vote To Shut Down Mission Hill SchoolWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

4 hours ago

FDA Restricting Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Because Of Blood Clot RiskThe FDA is now restricting who can get the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

6 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For May 6Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

WBZ News Update For May 6Deadly Mass Pike crash; Jamaica Plain school closing; Suffolk Construction halts projects

7 hours ago

Driver Killed After Crashing Into Rear Of Tractor-Trailer On Mass Pike In FraminghamA car slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on the westbound side of the highway overnight.

7 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren Pushes For Federal Action To Protect Abortion RightsSen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is urging federal action to protect abortion rights.

7 hours ago

Mortgage Rates Are Now At Their Highest Level Since 2009The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now 5.27%.

8 hours ago

Food Truck Friday: Shishkaberry's Of New EnglandWBZ-TV's Levan Reid visits a food truck serving up fruit and chocolate in a fun way.

9 hours ago

To Do List: Lilac Sunday, Supersized Creature Exhibit, Greenway Food Truck Festival, Duckling DayWBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

9 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Morning Forecast For May 6Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Police Cruiser Struck In DeerfieldA police cruiser protecting a street cleaning crew was struck by a pickup truck. The trooper was not inside at the time.

17 hours ago

Boston FBI Agents Searching For Evidence In SheffieldBoston FBI agents are searching for evidence near the Housatonic River in Sheffield.

17 hours ago

Box Truck Hits Storrow Drive OverpassA box truck got wedged underneath an overpass near the Kenmore Square exit.

17 hours ago

Racial Slur Brings Early End To Hamilton-Wenham High School PromThe Hamilton-Wenham High School prom was ended early last week after “one or more students” yelled a racial slur while students were on the dance floor.

17 hours ago

Suffolk Construction Sites Halt Work After South Boston CollapseSuffolk Construction ordered a "safety standdown" at all projects in Boston. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald spoke with a safety expert about the industry.

17 hours ago

School Committee Shuts Down Boston School After Sex Misconduct InvestigationBoston school officials have voted to permanently close the Mission Hill K-8 School in Jamaica Plain following an investigation into sexual misconduct. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

18 hours ago