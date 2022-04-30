Each card helps provide a week of healthy lunches for one of their guests.
Women's Lunch Place Selling Mother's Day Cards To Raise Funds
Dartmouth Police Looking For 2 Groups After Shooting At The MallThe shooting happened Friday night at the Dartmouth Mall.
WBZ News Update For April 30, 2022WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.
Boston Children's Museum Hold Annual Wonderball Saturday NightThe gala is back in person after being virtual last year.
City Of Cambridge To Offer Cash To Families In PovertyThe initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability.
North End Prepares For Outdoor Dining Season To Begin SundaySome restaurants have started getting their outdoor setups ready.
NHL Announces Schedule For Bruins' First Round Playoff SeriesThe first two games will be played down in North Carolina.
Next Weather: WBZ Morning Update For April 30Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
Next Weather: WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
I-Team Gets Repairs Made On Dangerous Pedestrian Bridge In RevereResidents say the bridge has been in disrepair for months and the unsafe conditions are getting worse. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Historic Northbridge Victorian Home Destroyed By FireA historic Northbridge home was destroyed by fire. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Police Officer, Brother Accused Of Fraudulently Receiving $36 Million In Mass Save FundsOfficer Joseph Ponzo, 48, of Stoneham, and Christopher Ponzo, a 47-year-old owner of an electrical contracting company from North Reading, were arrested Friday. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Lynn Police Officer Injured, Suspect Arrested After Chase Into SwampscottA suspect was arrested after a pursuit that started in Lynn and ended in Swampscott. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For April 29, 2022Two Suffolk University students allegedly attacked by group in Boston Common; Stoneham police officer & brother indicted in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme; Driver convicted in the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy released early from prison; Latest forecast.
Report Critical Of Former Holyoke Soldiers' Home LeaderBennett Walsh lacked both the leadership skills and the temperament to run such a facility when he was hired in 2016, according to a blistering state Inspector General's report released Friday. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca has more.
Next Weather: WBZ Evening Forecast For April 29Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Boston To Step Up Youth Services To Address Violent Group Of KidsA group of kids has violently attacked people in different neighborhoods around Boston recently. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
North End Restaurant Owners Gear Up For Outdoor DiningOn May 1, outdoor dining season will begin in the North End. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Driver Convicted In Trooper Thomas Clardy Death ReleasedDavid Njuguna, the driver convicted in the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, was released from prison Friday.
Margaret Brennan On Federal Reserve's Effort To Fight InflationFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the action the Federal Reserve may take to fight inflation.
Fire Burning At Large Victorian Home In NorthbridgeAn historic Victorian home in Northbridge caught on fire Friday.