Next Weather: WBZ Morning Forecast For April 23Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

Charles River Watershed Association Executive Director Emily Norton On Cleanup For Earth DayNorton spoke to WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler about volunteers with the Charles River Watershed Association picking up trash and debris along the Charles River.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 23Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

2 hours ago

Six Flags New England Giving Away Free Tickets At COVID Vaccine Clinic This WeekendSix Flags New England is offering free tickets to people who get vaccinated there this weekend.

2 hours ago

5 Residents, 5 Dogs Forced Out After Fire At Dorchester HomeFive residents and five dogs were forced out of a multi-family home in Dorchester after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

Chicopee Superintendent Relieved Of Duties After Being Indicted By Grand JuryLynn Clark has been relieved of her duties for allegedly lying to the FBI.

12 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

12 hours ago

UMass Medical School Seeks Participants For COVID Test StudyThe UMass Chan Medical School is looking for participants for a study on the effectiveness of at-home COVID tests.

12 hours ago

Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances 'Slim' Fair Will ReturnOne of the country's oldest fairs may be gone for good.

12 hours ago

Dozens Of Seniors Forced To Leave Homes In Beverly During Building RenovationSome residents of the Motif assisted living facility are being forced out with nowhere to go. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

12 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect Who Shot And Killed NH CoupleA husband and wife were shot and killed while out for a walk in a wooded area of Concord, NH. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

Police Locate Car Possibly Connected To Chelsea ShootingA car possibly connected to a shooting investigation in Chelsea has been recovered. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

12 hours ago

California Man Charged With Making Online Threats To Merriam-Webster About LGBTQ CommunityJeremy Hanson is alleged to have made threats through Merriam-Webster's website.

15 hours ago

Former Danvers Hockey Coach Being Reassigned From High School Position After Hazing ScandalFormer Danvers High School hockey coach Sergeant Steve Baldassare is being reassigned from his position at the school after a hazing scandal involving the team.

15 hours ago

Chelsea Police Looking For Car That Struck Officer And May Be Involved In ShootingPolice said the car was heading into East Boston.

15 hours ago

Neighbors Stunned By Murder Of New Hampshire Couple On Concord Walking TrailWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For April 22, 2022NH couple found murdered in Concord four days after they were reported missing; Police say a double shooting in Dorchester was an attempted murder-suicide; Rachael Rollins formally sworn in as the US Attorney for Massachusetts; Latest Forecast.

16 hours ago

Earth Day Marked By Celebrations, Demonstrations In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

17 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Evening Forecast For April 22, 2022Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Two Children With Severe Burns Flown From Ukraine To Shriners Children's Hospital In BostonWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

NH Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord WoodsA Concord, NH couple reported missing was found shot to death in a wooded area. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

17 hours ago

SUV Runs Into Plympton Cranberry BogThe vehicle was empty at the time.

17 hours ago

No Charges Filed After Parent Runs Into Burlington Daycare While Dropping Off ChildNo one was hurt in the incident.

17 hours ago