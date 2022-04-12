Green Thumb: Is It Too Early To Start Planting?WBZ TV's Zack Green talked to Mark Saidnawey from Pemberton Garden Services in Cambridge about what's safe to plant now.

36 minutes ago

Ceremonial Nero's Law Signing In Yarmouth To Mark 4 Years Since Police Sgt. Sean Gannon's DeathWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ Early Morning Forecast For April 12Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Veronica Burton Selected 7th Overall In WNBA DraftVeronica Burton was drafted by the Dallas Wings.

9 hours ago

Family Demanding Answers After Man Killed At MBTA StationA man was killed after his arm got stuck in a Red Line train. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

9 hours ago

Man Shot And Killed In Roxbury ParkPolice are investigating a shooting in a Roxbury park. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

9 hours ago

Brigham And Women's Surgical Resident Running Boston Marathon In Late Father's FootstepsVanessa Welten is raising money for the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

9 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck And Killed Outside Walmart In LeominsterPolice are investigating a fatal crash in Leominster. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

9 hours ago

Boston Symphony Orchestra Cancels European Tour Due To COVIDDue to rising COVID cases in Europe, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is canceling their upcoming tour.

11 hours ago

Economist: Easter, Passover Will Be 'A Lot More Expensive' Than In Years PastIn areas other than at the gas pump, Americans are feeling the sting of inflation, and experts say they’ll be shocked when they see the grocery bill for any upcoming Easter or Passover meals. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

12 hours ago

Police Looking For Shooter After Person Killed In RoxburyOne person was shot and killed near a Roxbury park Monday evening.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For April 11, 2022Man killed after getting arm stuck in Red Line train doors; City extends deadline for restaurants to apply for outdoor dining; Local Starbucks locations vote to unionize; Latest forecast.

13 hours ago

Sumwalt: NTSB Will Act Quickly If Systemic Issue Found After MBTA DeathFormer NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said the agency will act quickly if there is a systemic issue found after a man died at a Red Line station.

13 hours ago

Veronica Burton One Of 12 Prospects Invited To WNBA DraftNewton's Veronica Burton, the daughter of WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, was one of 12 prospects invited to the WNBA Draft in New York City.

13 hours ago

Cape Cod Survey Shows Strong Support For Human Coexistence With Sharks, SealsA new survey of tourists, voters and fisherman on Cape Cod is revealing how different groups feel about the sharks and seals that populate the oceans around them.

14 hours ago

2 Construction Workers Stabbed In CambridgeTwo workers were stabbed at a construction site in Cambridge. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 11Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Businesses Along Boston Marathon Route Hope For BoostBusinesses along the Boston Marathon route are hoping for a big boost. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

14 hours ago

Starbucks Workers At Allston, Brookline Locations Vote To UnionizeTwo Starbucks in Massachusetts have voted to unionize.

14 hours ago

I-Team: Railroad Safety Expert Says Changes At Wilmington Crossing Are Not EnoughThe I-Team has learned that the T is now installing cameras on the signal boxes at the crossings. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

14 hours ago

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged In Connection With Brighton AssaultsA Pennsylvania man has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for at least two indecent assaults in Brighton.

15 hours ago