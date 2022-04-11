WBZ Evening Forecast For April 11Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

7 minutes ago

Businesses Along Boston Marathon Route Hope For BoostBusinesses along the Boston Marathon route are hoping for a big boost. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

19 minutes ago

Starbucks Workers At Allston, Brookline Locations Vote To UnionizeTwo Starbucks in Massachusetts have voted to unionize.

26 minutes ago

I-Team: Railroad Safety Expert Says Changes At Wilmington Crossing Are Not EnoughThe I-Team has learned that the T is now installing cameras on the signal boxes at the crossings. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

30 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged In Connection With Brighton AssaultsA Pennsylvania man has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for at least two indecent assaults in Brighton.

48 minutes ago

Travel Agent: 'Pack A Lot Of Patience' If You're Headed To The AirportFlight delays and cancelations aren't expected to go away soon. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

50 minutes ago

HealthWatch: Allergy Sufferers Could Be At Higher Risk For Heart Disease; Caffeine Could Improve Certain ADHD SymptomsDr. Mallika Marshall is here to explain two new medical studies.

1 hour ago

Worcester Community Raises $3,000 In Hours To Replace 5-Year-Old Girl's Stolen WheelchairA 5-year-old Worcester girl's wheelchair-style stroller was stolen last month. But thanks to the kindness of others, the equipment was replaced.

1 hour ago

Family Of Man Dragged To Death By MBTA Train Demands AnswersThe man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. WBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade reports.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Lawmakers Hold Virtual Climate Change ConferenceThe "Climate Change & Health 2022" Symposium was co-hosted by Mass General's Center for the Environment and Health and the MGH Institute of Health Professions.

3 hours ago

Worcester Community Raises $3,000 In Hours To Replace 5-Year-Old Girl's Stolen WheelchairA 5-year-old Worcester girl's wheelchair-style stroller was stolen last month. But thanks to the kindness of others, the equipment was replaced.

3 hours ago

Gas Prices Continue To Drop In MassachusettsGas went down 7 cents in the past week, AAA reports.

3 hours ago

Veronica Burton On Her Career And Path To WNBA DraftNewton's own Veronica Burton is preparing for Monday night's WNBA Draft, and with father Steve by her side, chats with Dan Roche about the process and her path to where she is now.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 11, 2022Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

6 hours ago

JetBlue Cancels, Delays More Flights At Logan Airport Blaming Weather, Staffing IssuesJetBlue cancelled 15 more flights and delayed 40 at Logan Airport Monday morning after cancelling more than 100 flights over the weekend.

6 hours ago

Shots Fired As Boston Police Arrest 3 After Incident In ChinatownWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For April 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

NTSB Investigating Death Of Man Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South BostonWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

6 hours ago

Randolph Man Arrested After 2 Construction Workers Stabbed In CambridgeA third construction worker was able to get in and stop the suspect. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

6 hours ago

Shots Fired As Boston Police Arrest 3 After Incident In ChinatownWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

8 hours ago

Turkey Flies Through Window Of Upton HomeAn unwanted wild turkey flew into an Upton home.

8 hours ago

Cambridge Police Provide Update After Double-Stabbing At Construction SiteCambridge Police said two construction workers were stabbing during a Monday incident.

9 hours ago

Egg Prices Rising Due To Avian FluEgg prices are going up just in time for Easter.

9 hours ago