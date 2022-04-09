Hundreds came to Fenway Park for the PMC Winter Cycle on Saturday.
Hundreds Of Riders Join Together For PMC Winter Cycle
Local Lawmakers Hold A Virtual Climate Change ConferenceSome familiar faces appearing at the event included Senator Ed Markey, Representative Ayanna Pressley, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
WBZ Weather ForecastJosh Nichols has your latest weather forecast.
Easter Egg Painting Workshop Held In Concord Saturday To Support UkraineTo raise money for the relief effort in Ukraine, a group of Concord citizens held an Easter egg painting workshop on Saturday.
Boston Common Rally Calls To Make Early Education More Affordable In MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Man Rescued After Being Trapped In Walls At Back Bay StationA man was rescued by firefighters after he became trapped in the walls at Back Bay Station.
Man Killed In Roslindale Shooting Identified As Dreshaun Johnson By MentorThe man shot and killed outside of a Roslindale gas station Friday night is being identified by his mentor as Dreshaun Johnson. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Carlisle Police Investigating Reports Of Suspicious Man Approaching Young GirlsPolice believe it was the same man in both incidents.
Revs Head Coach Bruce Arena After 3-2 Loss To Inter Miami CFArena spoke with media after the Revs 3-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.
WBZ News Update For April 9, 2022WBZ-TV's Ken Macleod and Josh Nichols have your latest news and weather.
New England Aquarium Veterinarian Flies To Mississippi For Sea Turtle SurgeryWhen a sea turtle needs an emergency lung biopsy, who do you call? A specialist from the New England Aquarium!
WBZ News Update for April 9Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.
Drug Bust At Hot Mamma's Restaurant In Hartford Leads To Arrest Of 3 Massachusetts ResidentsPolice say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl.
WBZ Morning Forecast For April 9Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
Parents And Educators Holding Rally In Boston For Early Childhood EducationParents, educators, and other affordable child care advocates from across Massachusetts will spend part of their Saturday morning rallying for the cause.
International Institute Of New England President Jeffrey Thielman On Resettling Ukrainian Refugees In MassachusettsInternational Institute of New England President and CEO Jeffrey Thielman spoke with WBZ-TV's Anne Meiler about how they are preparing to help people fleeing Ukraine resettle in Massachusetts.
Six Flags New England Opens Saturday For The 2022 SeasonIt's Opening Day for Six Flags New England. The theme park in Agawam will welcome thrill seekers back at 11 a.m.
Annual Sign Of Spring: ‘Ice-Out’ Declared At Lake WinnipesaukeeAn annual rite of spring has come to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination IssueBoston Public Schools has canceled all upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two Boston students found sanitizer inside their milk cartons.
Suspect In Revere Shot In The Leg By Police; I-Team Sources Say He Fired At OfficersA suspect was shot in the leg by police near Broadway and Fernwood Avenue in Revere on Friday night.
WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
I-Team Sources: 1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Roslindale Shooting Near Washington StreetI-Team sources say one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting near Washington Street on Friday night.
12 State Troopers Fired For Refusing To Take COVID VaccineWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes has the story.