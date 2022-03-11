Harvard Expert Says Don’t Assume COVID Is 'Done With Us' On Pandemic's Second AnniversaryWBZ TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

22 minutes ago

58-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Car In QuincyA 58-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed on Newport Avenue in Quincy Friday morning.

48 minutes ago

Dunkin' Suspends Development And Investment Operations In RussiaDunkin’ has joined the list of companies that are suspending some operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

1 hour ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

WBZ News Update For March 11Saturday Storm; Car Crashes Into Newbury St Store; Dunkin In Russia; Moderna Booster Study

1 hour ago

Food Truck Friday: The Chicken & Rice GuysIn the first installment of Food Truck Friday, WBZ-TV's Levan Reid checked out The Chicken & Rice Guys, a popular food truck that is giving back to the community that jumpstarted its business.

2 hours ago

To Do List: Worcester St. Patrick's Day Parade, Northeast ComicCon, Restaurant Week In BostonThis weekend, you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day a little early, take part in Restaurant Week in Boston, and check out both a local convention and snowboarding event. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt has it all.

2 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Chanel Store On Newbury Street In BostonWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

3 hours ago

Braintree Hosting Medical Supply Drive For Ukraine At Town HallWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Tewksbury Resident Collects Donations For Ukraine RefugeesResidents in Tewksbury are sending a U-Haul filled with donations to Ukrainian refugees. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

'I'm Innocent': NH Man Accused Of Stealing Hertz Rental Car Speaks OutLongtime Hertz customer Charles Doucette said he was wrongfully accused of theft and arrested. CBS News' Anna Werner reports.

13 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck In WestwoodA man sustained serious injuries after being struck by a car in Westwood.

13 hours ago

Fans, Fenway Businesses Excited For Return Of BaseballThere was a sigh of relief outside Fenway Park after the MLB and players reportedly reached a deal to end the lockout. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

14 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 10, 2022New committee in place to study impacts of rent stabilization in Boston; MLB players, owners reach tentative deal ending months long lockout; Otter kits born for the first time at Stone Zoo; Latest weather forecast.

15 hours ago

Baseball Is Back! What Do Red Sox Need To Do Before Season StartsWBZ-TV's Dan Roche is all smiles with the MLB lockout over and baseball on the horizon. Rochie breaks down what the Red Sox were able to get done before the lockout, and what Chaim Bloom needs to do before the season gets underway.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 10Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Malden Opera Singer From Russia Raising Money For Ukraine Through MusicWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

16 hours ago

5 State Troopers File Suit Against State Police Over Maternity Leave DiscriminationFive troopers are suing the Massachusetts State Police Force for discrimination.

16 hours ago

Vulgar Messages Sent To Westwood Middle School Students Through iPhone's AirDrop FeatureSchool officials in Westwood are investigating after three racist and offensive messages were sent to middle school students via their iPhone’s AirDrop feature.

16 hours ago

Three North American River Otters Born At Stone ZooFor the first time ever, the Stone Zoo welcomed three North American river otter kits.

16 hours ago

Playing Your Favorite Music Can Ease Your Anxiety, New Study SuggestsIf you suffer from anxiety, a new study finds that playing your favorite jams could ease your nerves. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has more.

17 hours ago