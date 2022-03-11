In the first installment of Food Truck Friday, WBZ-TV's Levan Reid checked out The Chicken & Rice Guys, a popular food truck that is giving back to the community that jumpstarted its business.
Food Truck Friday: The Chicken & Rice Guys
