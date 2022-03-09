WBZ Evening News Update For March 9, 2022Mask mandate for Boston schools remains; One killed, two injured in Milton crash; Stolen books returned to Little Queer Library in Waltham; Latest forecast.

35 minutes ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 9Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Many Massachusetts Communities Warning Residents About PFAS In Drinking WaterWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

1 hour ago

Keller @ Large: Politics Of Gas PricesIf gas prices don't drop, WBZ-TV's Jon Keller sees gas prices as a hot political issue.

1 hour ago

Philadelphia Researchers Test Treatment To Restore Smell After COVIDResearchers in Philadelphia are testing out a new way to restore smell and taste in COVID patients. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

1 hour ago

'Been Mindful On Spending': With Gas Prices Skyrocketing, Consumers Have To Find Ways to SaveWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

2 hours ago

Massachusetts Man Hands Out $10,000 To Refugees At Ukraine-Poland BorderPaul Kozub saw the images of the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and decided to do something about it. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

2 hours ago

Are Other COVID Variants Out There? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your QuestionsWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your COVID-related questions.

2 hours ago

Public Health Emergency Ends In Boston, School Mask Policy RemainsThe Boston Board of Health voted to end the public health emergency, which was declared nearly two years ago. The vote will not affect masks in city schools.

2 hours ago

Thousands Honor Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci At Funeral In RevereThousands paid their final respects to fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

2 hours ago

Boston Board Of Health Meeting To Discuss School Mask MandateThe Boston Board of Health will meet Wednesday to discuss possibly dropping the mask mandate in schools.

5 hours ago

Milton Man Killed, 2 Others Seriously Hurt In Crash On Route 138The DA's office says a 56-year-old man from Milton died after an accident on Route 128.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 9, 2022Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

7 hours ago

Tamar Bucci's Stepfather Jim Burditt Speaks At Funeral For State TrooperJim Burditt, Tamar Bucci's stepfather, shared stories of her childhood and her time training to be a state trooper at her funeral on Wednesday in Revere.

7 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For March 9Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

'We Hope To Give Her A Good Sendoff," Mass. State Police Lt. Col. Christopher Mason On Funeral For Trooper Tamar BucciLt. Col. Christopher Mason, the head of the Massachusetts State Police, spoke to reporters about Trooper Tamar Bucci Wednesday before her funeral in Revere.

9 hours ago

New Hampshire Woman Is 2-Day Jeopardy! ChampionNew Hampshire's Maureen O'Neil is a two-day Jeopardy! champion.

9 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For March 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For March 9Snow forecast; Another gas price record; Push to suspend gas tax; Meth lab in woods; Boston school mask mandate

11 hours ago

GE, New Balance Limit Business With RussiaBoston-based GE and New Balance are announcing new limitations to their business dealing with Russia.

11 hours ago

State Representative Files Amendment To Suspend Massachusetts Gas TaxWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

11 hours ago

Boston Public Works Inspector Says There's Been A 'Big Increase' In PotholesWBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.

13 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For March 9Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago