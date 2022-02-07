1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Crash On Route 195 In DartmouthWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

41 minutes ago

Sports Final: The Tom Brady InterviewsA look back at some of the most memorable interviews Tom Brady did with the WBZ-TV sports team!

1 hour ago

Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe To Be Remembered At Funeral Mass In BraintreeWBZ TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 7Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Speed, Icy Roads To Blame For Serious Rollover Crash In MedfordThree people were hurt after a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Medford.

9 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Nationwide Walk For Vets Group Makes Stop In BostonThe group said they've had great support along the way so far.

9 hours ago

Windshields Smashed By Flying Snow, Ice In New HampshireNew Hampshire State Police troopers responded to more than 20 calls involving vehicles struck by flying ice and snow on Saturday.

9 hours ago

City Of Worcester Considers Dropping Mask MandateCity officials will meet to decide on Monday.

9 hours ago

'He Was Well-Loved': Wake Held For Boston Police Officer John O'KeefeWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

9 hours ago

Train Slams Into Car Stuck On The Tracks In AshlandThe car was stuck on the tracks and no one was it at the time of the crash.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 6, 2022WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

13 hours ago

WBZ Midday Weather Forecast For February 6, 2022David Epstein has an updated weather forecast.

22 hours ago

WBZ News Update For February 6, 2022Cape Cod Hospital doctor banned for allegedly brining rifle to work; Rally held to oppose plan to close Tufts Children's Hospital; Boston firefighters deal with frigid conditions; Latest weather forecast.

22 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Sonia Chang-Diaz On Early Childhood EducationGubernatorial candidate Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz discusses the need for universal early childhood education and care in Massachusetts.

23 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Gubernatorial Candidate Sonia Chang-Diaz Calls For More Urgency On Beacon HillState Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz joined WBZ's Jon Keller to discuss her candidacy for Massachusetts governor.

1 day ago

Wake Held Sunday For Boston Police Officer Found Dead In CantonJohn O'Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, was found unresponsive outside a Canton home during the blizzard.

1 day ago

Cape Cod Hospital Doctor Banned After Allegedly Bringing Rifle To WorkA spokesperson for Cape Cod Hospital said the employee first tipped them off about the weapon on Friday.

1 day ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For February 6, 2022David Epstein has an updated weather forecast.

1 day ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago

Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman Of Year“Alias” actor Jennifer Garner was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatrical’s Woman of the Year at a parade in historic Harvard Square Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Parents Protest Outside Tufts Children's Hospital Over Decision To Convert FacilityWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

1 day ago

Brockton Police Investigating Deadly Shooting On Auna DriveBrockton Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning on Auna Drive.

1 day ago

Wayland Athletic Teams Won't Play Against Westford After Player Reports Being Called Racial SlursWayland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy said the district will not be competing in any athletic events this spring against Westford Public Schools. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

1 day ago