Suspect Charged In Falmouth Home Invasion, KidnappingFalmouth Police have arrested a man they say kidnapped a woman after a home invasion. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Federal Regulators Say Weymouth Compressor Site Should Not Have Been ApprovedFederal regulators say the Weymouth Compressor Station likely should never have been built for a host of safety and health reasons. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For Janurary 20, 2022Tufts Children's Hospital to close as center prioritizes adult care; Boston mayor announces new plan to create and improve affordable housing; Tewksbury Police find ideal backyard rink for community game; Latest forecast.

WBZ Evening Forecast For January 20, 2022Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Plum Island Homeowners Call For A Fix As They Watch Their Homes Get Washed AwayWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Revolution Eager To Get Back At It After Quick OffseasonThe Revolution are back to work after a brief offseason, and eager to make some noise in the Concacaf Champions League before setting out to defend their Supporters' Shield in MLS action.

Dunkin' Customer Allegedly Threw Hot Coffee At Man For Not Wearing MaskA man threw hot coffee at a fellow Dunkin' customer for not wearing a mask inside the store Thursday morning, Brookline police say. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Developer Plans To Turn Former Table Talk Pies Building Into Housing, Retail Space In WorcesterThe pie company moved to a different building in Worcester.

Alvin Gaston Charged In Fitchburg Hit-And-Run That Left Young Mother Seriously HurtWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

How Do KF94 Masks Compare To KN95 Masks?Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID questions

They Have A Winner! Tewksbury Police Have Chosen Backyard Rink For Pick-Up Hockey GameThe game wil be held on Jan. 27.

Person Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer In ChelmsfordA person was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Route 3 in Chelmsford.

Tufts Medical Center Converting Its Children's Hospital Into Adult ICUTufts Children's Hospital, formerly known as the Floating Hospital For Children, is being converted into an adult ICU. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Massachusetts Reports 14,384 New COVID Cases, 86 Additional DeathsThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 14,384 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday.

David Ortiz On His Hall Of Fame Credentials, Those Who Won't Vote For Him Over PEDsWBZ-TV's Dan Roche sat down with David Ortiz, who will find out next week if he'll be enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Ortiz discusses the honor it would be to take his place in the Hall with all the greats of the game, and has a message to those who believe he used PEDs during his playing career.

WBZ Midday Forecast For January 20Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ News Update For January 20Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

Maura Healey Announces She’s Running For Massachusetts GovernorWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Federal Prosecutors Drop Charges Against MIT Professor Gang Chen, Accused Of Hiding Ties To ChinaWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Announces $50 Million Investment For Improvements At Mildred Hailey ApartmentsWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

