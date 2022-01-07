WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.
Newton Families Spend Friday Morning Shoveling Snow After Being Hit Hard During Storm
Program: WBZ News Mid-dayCategories: News, Local News, WBZTV
Latest Videos
WBZ Midday Forecast For January 7Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
DPW Working To Clear Weymouth Roads After Reporting 9 Inches Of SnowWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Driver Killed In Crash On Route 140 In FreetownA man was killed after driving off a snow-covered road in Freetown.
'A Jackpot': Norwood Gets Over 12" Of Snow On FridayWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For January 7Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ Storm Update For January 7A look at conditions throughout the area as snow blankets Massachusetts.
Pedestrian Hit By Car Outside Salem WalmartThe crash happened on Thursday night.
MBTA Bus Crashes On Mass PikeAn MBTA bus crashed in the snow on the Mass Pike in Newton Friday morning.
Snow Accumulating In Bridgewater, Route 24 Covered In SlushWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Mayor Michelle Wu Discusses Snow Conditions In BostonMayor Wu did not declare a snow emergency in Boston.
'Pure Powder': Jacob Wycoff Explains How Meteorologist Examine SnowMeteorologist Jacob Wycoff said Friday's snowfall has been incredibly dry so far.
Meteorologist Eric Fisher Joins WBZ Morning Storm CoverageFriday's storm is about the snow, Eric Fisher says. Wind and coastal impacts are not much of a concern.
Sudbury Public Works Director Says Staffing Is Below 50 PercentSudbury Public Works Director Daniel Nason says his department has multiple sick calls.
MassDOT Warns Drivers About 'Extremely Slippery' Conditions For Friday MorningMassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver says that plows will struggle to keep up with the pace of the snow on Friday morning.
Snow Piling Up Fast In NatickWBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.
Snow Falling In Bridgewater, Drivers Told To Stay Off The RoadsWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For January 7Zack Green has your latest forecast.
Car Appears To Crash Off An Overpass In Serious Marlboro CrashAny injuries are unclear at this time.
Trooper Assists Pregnant Mother After Pulling Over Speeding CarA State Police trooper drove a woman in labor to the hospital after pulling over a speeding car.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Worcester Renames Road For Fallen Officer Manny FamiliaWorcester Police Officer Manny Familia died trying to save a boy from drowning at Green Hill Park.
WBZ Evening Forecast For January 6, 2022Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
NH Couple Together 45 Years Dies Of COVID While Holding Hands In HospitalA New Hampshire family is grieving a mother and father who died of COVID together in the hospital. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.