On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern spoke to WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts about what America can learn from the attacks on the Capitol.
'We Have To Take Domestic Terrorism Seriously': Rep. Jim McGovern On Takeaways From Jan. 6 Capitol Hill Riot
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN BostonCategories: News, WBZTV
Latest Videos
WBZ Midday Forecast For January 6Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
'We Have To Take Domestic Terrorism Seriously': Rep. Jim McGovern On Takeaways From Jan. 6 Capitol Hill RiotOn the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern spoke to WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts about what America can learn from the attacks on the Capitol.
Several Vigils Being Held Across Massachusetts To Remember First Anniversary Of January 6 U.S. Capitol AttackWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Wife Of Father Of Missing New Hampshire Girl Harmony Montgomery Charged With Food Stamp FraudKayla Montgomery, who is married to the father of missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday on a welfare fraud charge.
On First Anniversary Of Capitol Hill Riot, Sen. Ed Markey Says Donald Trump 'Continues To Perpetuate The Big Lie'On the first anniversary of the Capitol Hill riot, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey talked to WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts about his experience during the riot, and his reaction to Donald Trump's statement regarding the attacks.
Rep. Jake Auchincloss Says Jan. 6 Commission Will Create 'Shared Set Of Facts' Regarding Last Year's Capitol Hill RiotMassachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss talked to WBZ TV's Breana Pitts about his experience watching the Capitol Hill attack that happened a year ago and what he hopes the January 6th Commission will accomplish.
'I'm Still Angry': Rep. Lori Trahan Dismayed By Republican Efforts To Downplay Jan. 6 Attack On US CapitolMassachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan talked to WBZ TV's Breana Pitts about how angry she still feels about efforts to downplay the severity of the Capitol Hill riot last January.
'Never Imaged It Happening In Washington,' Rep. Seth Moulton On First Anniversary Of January 6 Attack At US CapitolWBZ TV's Breana Pitts talked to Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton about what's changed in the one year since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Kendrick Bourne Able To Laugh Off Huge Hit As Learning ExperiencePatriots WR Kendrick Bourne took a hit that he'd rather not take again. But he said he learned a lot from that one play.
WBZ News Update For January 6Winter Storm For Friday; Fenway Park Vaccination Site; Missing Girl’s Father Arrested; January 6 Anniversary
Wife Of Father Of Missing New Hampshire Girl Harmony Montgomery Charged With Food Stamp FraudKayla Montgomery, who is married to the father of missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday on a welfare fraud charge.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For January 6Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
Massachusetts Lawmaker Files Bill To Make At-Home COVID Tests Tax ExemptMassachusetts lawmakers have filed a bill to make at-home COVID tests tax-free.
Powerball Has 2 Winning Tickets Splitting $632 Million JackpotWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
It Happens Here: Wrentham Recreational Area Keeps Memories Of Lost Ski Hill AliveWBZ TV's Zack Green reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For January 6Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Winning Numbers Drawn For $630 Million Powerball JackpotThe Powerball jackpot now stands at $630 million for Wednesday night's drawing.
Letter Written By WWII Soldier Arrives In Woburn 76 Years LaterA letter dating back to World War II has made its way to a Woburn family, 76 years later. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
FedEx Plane Slides On Icy Taxiway At Manchester AirportA FedEx Express flight slid on a Manchester-Boston Regional Airport taxiway in icy weather Wednesday morning.
Court Order Tsarnaev To Turn Over COVID Relief Funds, Other MoneyFederal prosecutors said Tsarnaev received a $1,400 COVID-19 relief payment in June.
WBZ Forecast For January 5, 2022Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.
Fenway Park To Reopen As COVID Vaccine, Booster ClinicBoston is stepping up its number of vaccine and booster clinics while a variant fueled COVID-19 surge continues. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Massachusetts Reports New Single Day Record For COVID CasesThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 27,612 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday, a new single day record. WBZ-TV's David Wade takes a closer look at the numbers.