Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 16CBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. break down the Week 16 matchups.

35 minutes ago

Boyfriend Of Sherell Pringle, Woman Found Dead Off Saugus Highway, Appears In CourtEmotions ran high as Bruce Maiben, the boyfriend of Sherell Pringle, briefly faced a judge in Lynn on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Actor Jason Bateman Named 2022 Man Of The Year By Hasting Pudding ClubBateman will be honored with a roast and a pudding pot.

2 hours ago

Former Boston College Student Inyoung You Pleads Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter In Boyfriend's SuicideInyoung You, the former Boston College student who was charged in connection with her boyfriend's suicide, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

3 hours ago

Three People In Custody After Car Chase Ends In Attleboro CrashThree people were arrested after a drive-by shooting and car chase ended in a crash in Attleboro Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Charlie McAvoy Voices His Disappointment With NHL Backing Out Of 2022 Winter OlympicsCharlie McAvoy was supposed to play in the Olympics for the first time in his career this February, but COVID-19 has derailed that honor. The B's defenseman said he understands the NHL's decision, but he's still pretty disappointed with it.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For December 23Anaridis Rodriguez and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

4 hours ago

Thursday Is Busiest Travel Day Before ChristmasLogan Airport saw long lines of people waiting to get COVID tests ahead of their flights.

4 hours ago

Dole Recalls Bagged Salad Over Possible Listeria ContaminationThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating Dole Fresh Vegetables after they issued recalls for bagged salad products that may contain Listeria.

4 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For February 23Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Former BC Student Pleads Guilty In Connection With Her Boyfriend's SuicideInyoung You, the former Boston College student who was charged in connection with her boyfriend's suicide, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

4 hours ago

Patriots First Down: Will Pats Bounce Back Against Bills In Week 16?Dan Roche and Mike Reiss break down this weekend's Patriots-Bills matchup at Gillette Stadium, and discuss the team's mindset heading into the game following a disappointing loss to the Colts last weekend.

6 hours ago

WBZ Midday Weather Forecast For December 23, 2021Zack Green has your latest forecast.

8 hours ago

Joe Johnson On His Return To Celtics, TD Garden ReactionJoe Johnson returned to the Boston Celtics 20 years after the team drafted him, leading to a pretty surreal moment for the player and the team on Wednesday night.

8 hours ago

Baker Signs Bill Amending Animal Welfare Standards To Avoid Egg ShortageGov. Baker has officially signed a bill to prevent a possible statewide egg shortage after the new year.

10 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For December 23, 2021Zack Green has your latest forecast.

11 hours ago

Three People Arrested In Attleboro After High-Speed Chase Ends In CrashThree people are under arrest after a shooting and car chase that ended in a crash in Attleboro.

11 hours ago

Millions Expected To Travel Ahead Of Christmas HolidayWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

11 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

17 hours ago

Salem Votes To Require Proof Of Vaccination, Indoor Mask MandateThe city of Salem voted to require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

18 hours ago

Long Lines For COVID Tests As Massachusetts Reports Record Number Of CasesLines for free COVID-19 testing around Greater Boston were at their longest ever days before Christmas. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

18 hours ago

Chuck Hunt, Husband Of Former Gov. Jane Swift, Dies At 67Chuck Hunt died Tuesday in hospice care in his Williamstown home of end-stage kidney disease and surrounded by his family.

18 hours ago

Natick Mall Stores See In-Person Shopping Increase Ahead Of ChristmasAt the Natick Mall Wednesday night, the crowds came - eager to get their hands on their last-minute must-haves. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

18 hours ago

Boyfriend Of Woman Found Dead Off Saugus Highway ArrestedThe boyfriend of a woman found dead off a Saugus highway has been arrested.

19 hours ago