Fantasy Football Week 15 Sits and StartsCBSSports.com's Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. break down who you should start on your fantasy football team this week.

41 minutes ago

New Revolution Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Excited To Play For Bruce Arena AgainThe Revolution acquired Sebastian Lletget from the Galaxy on Thursday, reuniting the midfielder with head coach Bruce Arena. Lletget talks about what makes Arena so great, what he will bring to the New England attack, and shares his thoughts on the new Revs logo.

2 hours ago

WBZ News Update For December 16Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

5 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For December 16Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested In Connection With 2019 Murder Of Boston Truck DriverA Florida man has been arrested in connection with a Boston truck driver's 2019 shooting death while he was behind in the wheel in Vermont.

5 hours ago

High School Math Teacher In Plaistow, NH Charged With Sexually Assaulting StudentDavid Russell, 63, turned himself in on Wednesday after warrants were issued for his arrest.

5 hours ago

Beacon Hill Panel Looks For Solutions To Curb Pandemic After 'Terrifying Increase' In COVID CasesWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

5 hours ago

Bruce Cassidy On Bruins COVID-19 OutbreakThe Bruins head coach discussed the frustrating aspects of the team's outbreak in the short term. Boston now has six players and one staff member in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after three more players were added on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Three More Bruins Players Added To NHL's COVID-19 ProtocolWith three more players, including goaltender Jeremy Swayman, being placed in COVID-19 protocol on Thursday, it brings the Bruins total up to six players and one staff member.

6 hours ago

Boston Named A Top Quick Vacation City In New RankingBoston is one of the best cities in the country for a quick getaway, a new ranking finds.

7 hours ago

DCR Hiring Lifeguards For Summer 2022 With Higher Wages And Bonus PayMassachusetts is already recruiting lifeguards after a shortage last summer.

8 hours ago

Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Helping Send Food And Supplies To Kentucky After Deadly TornadoesTwo trucks full with food and supplies left Foxboro Thursday morning and are now en route to Mayfield, Kentucky.

8 hours ago

WBZ News Update For December 16Weekend Weather; Fenway Mass Vaccination Site; Lowell Mask Mandate; Mass & Cass Plan

8 hours ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For December 16Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Patriots 1st Down: Who Will Win Turnover Battle In Pats-Colts?Dan Roche and Mike Reiss discuss one of the biggest factors in this weekend's Patriots matchup with the Colts.

9 hours ago

It Happens Here: Carlisle’s Wee Forest Folk Sends Handcrafted Tiny Collectible Mice Around The WorldWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

11 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For December 16Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Blaze On Bateman Street In RoslindaleThe cause of a fire on Bateman Street in Roslindale is under investigation.

18 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

18 hours ago

Marijuana Growing Operation Started Foxboro Fire, Police SayA Foxboro house fire that displaced about a dozen residents Wednesday morning was sparked by a "large scale" marijuana growing operation, authorities say. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

18 hours ago

Nurse Hit By Car, Killed Outside Hospital In BrightonA nurse was hit by a car and killed right outside of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton Wednesday morning.

19 hours ago

Public Health Expert: 'We Need To Update Our Playbook' For COVID-19As we enter the third calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Professor is pitching that Massachusetts update its playbook. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

19 hours ago

Web Extra: Professor Joseph Allen On Updating COVID 'Playbook'Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widespread, Harvard professor Joseph Allen said it’s time to change mitigation measures. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with Allen about why he thinks the playbook should be updated.

20 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 15, 2021Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

23 hours ago