Boston Firefighters Save 90-Year-Old Woman From Brighton Apartment Building FireWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

23 minutes ago

Wednesday's Child: 14-Year-Old Hailey14-year-old Hailey is this week's Wednesday's Child.

49 minutes ago

Healey Lawsuit Alleges Company Sold Fake Hand Sanitizer To Massachusetts SchoolsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

58 minutes ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For December 1Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Revolution React To Heartbreaking End To 2021 SeasonAfter setting a new MLS record for most points during the regular season, the Revolution didn't win a playoff game.

7 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Police Search For Driver Who Hit, Killed Elderly Man In YarmouthAn 85-year-old man was killed in a hit and run crash in Yarmouth. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

8 hours ago

Revolution Eliminated By New York City FCThe New England Revolution’s quest for an MLS Cup came to an abrupt and disappointing end on Tuesday night.

8 hours ago

COVID Booster Demand 'Skyrocketing' In MassachusettsSince all adult Americans became eligible for the booster shot, appointments have been harder to find. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

9 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For November 30, 2021Fatal crash involving moped in Norton; Review says judge was following "correct law" when denying woman's protective order; Workers injured while cleaning chemicals at Haverhill facility.

11 hours ago

Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom Discusses Becoming A U.S. Citizen, Why He Changed His NameEnes Kanter Freedom said that becoming a U.S. Citizen on Monday was the most unforgettable moment of his life, and said he changed his last name to "Freedom" because it's something he's been fighthing for his entire life.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For November 30, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

Loyal Customers Say Goodbye To Beloved Muffin Shop In WeymouthJudging by the hugs, cards, and tears, it’s obvious it’s not just the muffins that kept people coming back all these years. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

12 hours ago

Keller @ Large: A Deep Dive Into How Mass. Lawmakers Want To Spend Federal COVID ReliefIt has taken the Massachusetts House and Senate months to come up with their own spending plans, which still haven't been finalized. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

12 hours ago

Tuition At UMass Amherst Is Going Up In 2023UMass Amherst had frozen tuition for the last two years.

13 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting In RoxburyOne person was shot in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon.

13 hours ago

Transit Police Searching For Man Who Stole From 83-Year-Old At Park Street StationTransit Police are looking for a suspect who recently robbed an 83-year-old man at the Park Street MBTA Station.

13 hours ago

Baker: COVID Vaccine Passport Program Could Be ComingA COVID-19 vaccination passport program that would allow residents to quickly demonstrate their vaccine status could be up and running in Massachusetts and several other states soon, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

13 hours ago

Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized At Somerville Hair SalonA Somerville hair salon owner wants answers after her window mural was tagged with graffiti Friday morning. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

13 hours ago

Horse Runs In Traffic On Busy Route 140 In TauntonA horse was loose on Route 140 Tuesday morning.

13 hours ago

Move To Deny Restraining Order For Woman Before Salem Shooting Ruled A 'Reasonable Application' Of LawA judge's decision to deny a protective order to a woman who was later shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, “represented a reasonable application of current New Hampshire law."

14 hours ago

Two Workers Injured In Chemical Spill At Haverhill PlantTwo people were taken to the hospital with burns after a hazardous materials emergency at a plant in Haverhill.

14 hours ago

85-Year-Old Man Killed In Yarmouth Hit-And-Run CrashAn 85-year-old man was killed in a hit and run crash in Yarmouth. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

14 hours ago