14-year-old Hailey is this week's Wednesday's Child.
Wednesday's Child: 14-Year-Old Hailey
Boston Firefighters Save 90-Year-Old Woman From Brighton Apartment Building FireWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Healey Lawsuit Alleges Company Sold Fake Hand Sanitizer To Massachusetts SchoolsWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For December 1Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.
Revolution React To Heartbreaking End To 2021 SeasonAfter setting a new MLS record for most points during the regular season, the Revolution didn't win a playoff game.
WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.
Police Search For Driver Who Hit, Killed Elderly Man In YarmouthAn 85-year-old man was killed in a hit and run crash in Yarmouth. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Revolution Eliminated By New York City FCThe New England Revolution’s quest for an MLS Cup came to an abrupt and disappointing end on Tuesday night.
COVID Booster Demand 'Skyrocketing' In MassachusettsSince all adult Americans became eligible for the booster shot, appointments have been harder to find. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
WBZ Evening News Update For November 30, 2021Fatal crash involving moped in Norton; Review says judge was following "correct law" when denying woman's protective order; Workers injured while cleaning chemicals at Haverhill facility.
Celtics' Enes Kanter Freedom Discusses Becoming A U.S. Citizen, Why He Changed His NameEnes Kanter Freedom said that becoming a U.S. Citizen on Monday was the most unforgettable moment of his life, and said he changed his last name to "Freedom" because it's something he's been fighthing for his entire life.
WBZ Evening Forecast For November 30, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Loyal Customers Say Goodbye To Beloved Muffin Shop In WeymouthJudging by the hugs, cards, and tears, it’s obvious it’s not just the muffins that kept people coming back all these years. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.
Keller @ Large: A Deep Dive Into How Mass. Lawmakers Want To Spend Federal COVID ReliefIt has taken the Massachusetts House and Senate months to come up with their own spending plans, which still haven't been finalized. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
Tuition At UMass Amherst Is Going Up In 2023UMass Amherst had frozen tuition for the last two years.
Police Investigate Shooting In RoxburyOne person was shot in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon.
Transit Police Searching For Man Who Stole From 83-Year-Old At Park Street StationTransit Police are looking for a suspect who recently robbed an 83-year-old man at the Park Street MBTA Station.
Baker: COVID Vaccine Passport Program Could Be ComingA COVID-19 vaccination passport program that would allow residents to quickly demonstrate their vaccine status could be up and running in Massachusetts and several other states soon, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized At Somerville Hair SalonA Somerville hair salon owner wants answers after her window mural was tagged with graffiti Friday morning. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.
Horse Runs In Traffic On Busy Route 140 In TauntonA horse was loose on Route 140 Tuesday morning.
Move To Deny Restraining Order For Woman Before Salem Shooting Ruled A 'Reasonable Application' Of LawA judge's decision to deny a protective order to a woman who was later shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, “represented a reasonable application of current New Hampshire law."
Two Workers Injured In Chemical Spill At Haverhill PlantTwo people were taken to the hospital with burns after a hazardous materials emergency at a plant in Haverhill.
85-Year-Old Man Killed In Yarmouth Hit-And-Run CrashAn 85-year-old man was killed in a hit and run crash in Yarmouth. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.