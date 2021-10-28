NH State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill Killed After Tractor-Trailer Hits CruiserNew Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was killed early Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer slammed into his cruiser in Portsmouth.

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 28Jacob Wycoff has your latest forecast.

Norwell Residents Deal With Second Day Without Power, Clean Up After Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Scituate Residents Deal With Lack Of Power, Long Lines For Gas Following Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

SkyEye Video: Extensive Damage From The Nor'easter In NorwellSkyEye flew over Norwell, where there was extensive damage from the nor'easter.

Boat Owner In July's Fatal Boston Harbor Crash Indicted For Involuntary ManslaughterThe owner and driver of the speedboat that crashed on the Boston Harbor last July and killed 27-year-old Jeanica Julce has been indicted.

NH Police, Gov. Sununu Provide Update On State Trooper Killed In Crash On I-95NH State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Gov. Chris Sununu spoke at a press conference about the death of a state trooper who was killed in a crash on I-95 Thursday morning.

MBTA Ferry Service In Hingham Suspended Through Thursday After Boat Slams Into Commuter DockThe MBTA said the Nor'easter made a boat slam into the commuter boat dock in Hingham on Wednesday morning, causing damage to the dock.

Mac Jones Has A Message To Young Trick-Or-TreatersMac Jones is politely asking young New Englanders to follow the rules on Halloween.

Massachusetts Reports 1,274 New COVID Cases, 14 Additional Deaths On WednesdayAs of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.67%.

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 28Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

WBZ News Update For October 28, 2021Liam Martin and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

Boston Sixth In Ranking Of Best Halloween CitiesA new ranking reveals the best cities for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

Ropes Mansion In Salem To Recreate 'Hocus Pocus' Set Through HalloweenThe Ropes Mansion in Salem will be decorated this weekend like it was in "Hocus Pocus."

Boston University Suspends Fraternity Amid Sexual Assault InvestigationA Boston university fraternity is suspended for violating an order from school officials.

It Happens Here: Wayside Country Store In Marlboro Keeps The Past In The PresentNot much has changed at Wayside Country Store in Marlboro over the last 100 years.

Starbucks To Increase Base PayDiane King Hall reports.

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 28Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Food, Fuel, Emergency Supplies In High Demand Following Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Utility Crews Expect It To Take Days To Fully Restore Power To MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Revolution Set New Record For Most Points In An MLS Regular SeasonThe Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, setting a new MLS record for points in a season with 73.

WBZ Weather ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Plymouth Homeowners Scramble For Emergency Supplies After Damage From Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

'Looks Like A War Zone': Cape Cod Continues Recovery Efforts After Nor'easter Causes Power Outages, DamageWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

