Gov. Baker Tours Damaged Areas After Nor'easter Hits MassachusettsWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

14 minutes ago

'This Is A Long-Haul Event': Duxbury Could Remain Without Power For Days Due To Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

15 minutes ago

State Of Emergency Declared In Brockton Because Of Storm DamageWBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

22 minutes ago

Clean Up Efforts Could Take Days With Trees And Power Lines On Cape CodWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

27 minutes ago

Officials Provide Update On Cleanup From Damaging Massachusetts Nor'easterNearly 500,000 businesses and homes lost power early Wednesday morning as a result of a nor'easter in Massachusetts.

2 hours ago

'This Storm Isn't Over Yet,' Gov. Baker Warns As Nearly 500,000 Businesses And Homes Lose Power During Nor'easterMassachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito provide an update on a nor'easter that knocked out power to nearly 500,000 homes and businesses.

2 hours ago

New Tourist Attraction In NYC Lets Guests Scale The Side Of A SkyscraperA new tourist attraction in New York City lets guests scale the side of a skyscraper.

3 hours ago

Clean Up Efforts Could Take Days With Trees And Power Lines Down In BarnstableCBSN Boston's Beth Germano reports.

4 hours ago

Hunter Henry Says Patriots Offense Is Coming Together; He'll Be Ready To Throw Passes If AskedPatriots tight end Hunter Henry has been extremely pleased with the progress from the New England offense over the last few weeks, and hopes to keep things rolling this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. He didn't want to give away any secrets, but said he'd be ready if the Patriots ask him to throw a pass or two.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 27, 2021Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.

5 hours ago

Exploding Transformers, House Fires, Downed Trees And Wires Stretch Brockton Firefighters Thin During Nor'easterWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

5 hours ago

Nor'easter Tosses Boats Ashore, Topples Press Box, Knocks Out Power To All Of CohassetWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

5 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 27Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

North Shore Loses Trees, Power During Damaging Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

5 hours ago

Part Of Quincy Apartment Building Roof Ripped Off By Powerful WindsSeveral apartments were damaged in Quincy when part of the roof ripped off.

6 hours ago

Portion Of Roof Ripped Off Quincy Apartment BuildingA resident said the roof was blown off in the middle of the night during a nor'easter.

7 hours ago

Tree And Wires Fall Onto SUV Trapping Woman In BarnstableWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

7 hours ago

Winds Reach 80 MPH, Bringing Down Trees Around South ShoreCBSN Boston's Christina Hager reports.

7 hours ago

Wind From Nor'easter Topples Press Box At Cohasset High SchoolCBSN Boston's Nick Giovanni reports.

8 hours ago

Nor'easter Winds Toss Small Plane Over Fence And Out Of New Bedford AirportWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

8 hours ago

Small Plane At New Bedford Regional Airport Damaged In Nor'easterWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

9 hours ago

Brad Knighton, Revolution Have Some Halloween Fun At Tuesday's PracticeRevolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton -- dressed as Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation -- chats with Dan Roche about the team's annual Halloween costume party and gives a lot of insight on the holiday.

9 hours ago

Revolution Players Get Into Halloween SpiritThe Revs showed up to the club's training center decked out in their best Halloween costumes. Except goalkeeper Matt Turner -- who had to borrow a costume from his girlfriend.

10 hours ago