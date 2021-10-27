WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
North Shore Loses Trees, Power During Damaging Nor'easter
WBZ News Update For October 27, 2021Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather headlines.
Exploding Transformers, House Fires, Downed Trees And Wires Stretch Brockton Firefighters Thin During Nor'easterWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
Nor'easter Tosses Boats Ashore, Topples Press Box, Knocks Out Power To All Of CohassetWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ Midday Forecast For October 27Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
'This Is A Long-Haul Event': Duxbury Could Remain Without Power For Days Due To Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Part Of Quincy Apartment Building Roof Ripped Off By Powerful WindsSeveral apartments were damaged in Quincy when part of the roof ripped off.
Portion Of Roof Ripped Off Quincy Apartment BuildingA resident said the roof was blown off in the middle of the night during a nor'easter.
Tree And Wires Fall Onto SUV Trapping Woman In BarnstableWBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.
Winds Reach 80 MPH, Bringing Down Trees Around South ShoreCBSN Boston's Christina Hager reports.
Wind From Nor'easter Topples Press Box At Cohasset High SchoolCBSN Boston's Nick Giovanni reports.
Nor'easter Winds Toss Small Plane Over Fence And Out Of New Bedford AirportWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
Small Plane At New Bedford Regional Airport Damaged In Nor'easterWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Tree Crashes Onto Milton Home Where 3-Year-Old Was SleepingFortunately no one was hurt when a tree came crashing onto a Milton home.
October Nor'easter Causes Widespread Power Outages In MarbleheadWBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For October 27Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.
Winds From Nor'easter Bring Down Trees, Knock Out Power In CohassetWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Nor'easter Sparks Transformer Fire In BrocktonIt happened near Pine Street and Washington Avenue. WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.
Cohasset Without Power As Nor'easter Brings Down Trees And WiresWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
WBZ Morning Forecast For October 27Zack Green and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.
WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.