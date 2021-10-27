Mac Jones Leading All Rookie QBs In Nearly Every Measurable Way As NFL Season Nears Midway PointThrough seven weeks of his NFL career, Mac Jones has continued to get better.

Family Of Young Brain Cancer Survivor Speaks On Interaction With Tom Brady: 'It Was Crazy, I Didn’t Believe It'Tom Brady became the first player to ever throw 600 touchdowns in the NFL on Sunday. But it was his interaction with a young fan in the stands late in the game that ended up being the highlight of the day.

Roger Goodell's Excuse For Secrecy In Washington Investigation Is Preposterous And InsultingEven for Roger Goodell, this is a shocking new low.

New England Revolution Players Arrive To Practice In Some Incredible Halloween CostumesThe New England Revolution had plenty of Halloween spirit on Tuesday, showing up to practice decked out in some pretty impressive costumes.

Report: Xander Bogaerts Plans To Opt Out Of Red Sox Contract After 2022 SeasonXander Bogaerts plans to use his opt-out clause following the 2022 season, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.