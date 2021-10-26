House Votes To Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medal To Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 12 Other Service MembersSgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed in an August suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

9 minutes ago

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again.

13 minutes ago

MBTA Ferry Service Suspended Through Wednesday Due To StormThe Charlestown ferry and the Hingham-Hull ferry have been suspended.

19 minutes ago

October Nor'Easter Brings Poor Driving Conditions To The North ShoreWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

33 minutes ago

Coastal Concerns: Wind, Rain Pick Up Intensity In MarshfieldWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

40 minutes ago

Mass. Probation Department Under Scrutiny Again After Employees Report Structural Racism, DiscriminationWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

1 hour ago

Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan IdentifiedShe was identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Formichelli.

1 hour ago

Wind Picks Up In Marshfield As October Nor'Easter Rolls ThroughWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

2 hours ago

Mass. Probation Dept. Under Scrutiny Again After Several Employees Go On Record With Claim Of Structural RacismWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 26Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Facebook Will Only Act On Misinformation When It Is Paid ToLetting the lies flow meant high engagement - and more profit, claim the critics. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

6 hours ago

2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World ListMassachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities.

6 hours ago

NASA Discovers First Possible Planet Outside Milky Way GalaxyScientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way, in what could be the first planet ever to be discovered outside our galaxy.

6 hours ago

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

6 hours ago

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022

6 hours ago

Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan Remembered As 'All-Around Good Person'A woman was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan Tuesday morning. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

6 hours ago

Cape Cod Prepares For Possible Widespread Power Outages During Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

6 hours ago

FDA Panel Votes To Back Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-To-11Dr. Mallika Marshall said there was a spirited debate before the vote.

6 hours ago

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung was released on $10,000 bail Tuesday after the 34-year-old was charged with assaulting a woman outside a Milton home.

9 hours ago

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

11 hours ago

WBZ Midday Forecast For October 26Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Arrested On Assault And Battery ChargesFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung is due in court Tuesday after the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member.

12 hours ago