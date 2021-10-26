WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Coastal Concerns: Wind, Rain Pick Up Intensity In Marshfield
House Votes To Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medal To Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 12 Other Service MembersSgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo of Lawrence was killed in an August suicide bombing in Afghanistan.
MBTA Ferry Service Suspended Through Wednesday Due To StormThe Charlestown ferry and the Hingham-Hull ferry have been suspended.
October Nor'Easter Brings Poor Driving Conditions To The North ShoreWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Mass. Probation Department Under Scrutiny Again After Employees Report Structural Racism, DiscriminationWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan IdentifiedShe was identified as 47-year-old Jennifer Formichelli.
Mass. Probation Dept. Under Scrutiny Again After Several Employees Go On Record With Claim Of Structural RacismWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather.
WBZ Evening Forecast For October 26Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
Keller @ Large: Facebook Will Only Act On Misinformation When It Is Paid ToLetting the lies flow meant high engagement - and more profit, claim the critics. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
2 Massachusetts Schools At Top Of Best Universities In The World ListMassachusetts snagged the top two spots on the annual U.S. News & World Report ranking of the Best Global Universities.
NASA Discovers First Possible Planet Outside Milky Way GalaxyScientists may have detected signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way, in what could be the first planet ever to be discovered outside our galaxy.
Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Charged With Assaulting WomanWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Woman Hit, Killed By School Bus In Mattapan Remembered As 'All-Around Good Person'A woman was hit and killed by a school bus in Mattapan Tuesday morning. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
Cape Cod Prepares For Possible Widespread Power Outages During Nor'easterWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
FDA Panel Votes To Back Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-To-11Dr. Mallika Marshall said there was a spirited debate before the vote.
WBZ News Update For October 26, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.
WBZ Midday Forecast For October 26Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
Patrick Chung, Former Patriots Safety, Arrested On Assault And Battery ChargesFormer Patriots safety Patrick Chung is due in court Tuesday after the 34-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a family/household member.