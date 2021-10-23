WBZ News Update For October 23, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

5 minutes ago

Gardening Tip: Korean ChrysanthemumWBZ-TV's David Epstein says deer don't tend to eat Korean chrysanthemums.

1 hour ago

Early Voting Begins In BostonVoters in Boston are deciding between two women of color for their next mayor.

1 hour ago

4 Your Community: DAV Department Of MassachusettsThe Disabled American Veterans Department of Massachusetts wants veterans to know that help is available and they are not alone in recovery.

2 hours ago

Head Of The Charles Regatta Returns After 2 YearsOrganizers are ready for a safe and competitive weekend.

2 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 23David Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

11 hours ago

'Plan For Alternatives': Toys May Be In Short Supply This Holiday SeasonChristmas is still two months away, but parents could be in for a bumpy ride this holiday season. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

11 hours ago

Police Search Ames Nowell Park In Abington For Missing NH BoyDozens of police officers searched a wooded area in Abington for Elijah Lewis. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

11 hours ago

Web Extra: Toys That May Be In Short Supply This Holiday SeasonCharlene DeLoach of The Toy Insider explains why some toys may be hard to find this holiday season.

12 hours ago

Lauren Astley's Father Works With Students To Raise Awareness About Teen Dating ViolenceMalcolm Astley, Lauren’s father, spent Friday night working with students at the Wayland High School football game, educating teens about domestic violence and healthy relationships. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

12 hours ago

I-Team: Correction Officers Had COVID Vaccine Exemptions Taken AwayOfficers who received exemptions from the COVID-19 mandate had them taken away and many have been suspended. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

15 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 22David Wade and Eric Fisher have your latest news and weather headlines.

16 hours ago

Charles Jaynes Denied Parole For Jeffrey Curley's MurderIn 1997, Janes and another man kidnapped 10-year-old Jeffrey Curley from Cambridge. They killed him and dumped his body in a Maine river.

16 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 22Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

16 hours ago

Movie Prop Master Explains Dangers Of Using Weapons On SetThomas Pimentel believes some of the weapons used as props should be banned. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

16 hours ago

Richard Seymour, Tracy Sormanti To Be Inducted Into Patriots Hall Of FameFormer Patriots defensive tackle Richard Seymour and cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

16 hours ago

Margaret Brennan On Inflation Forecast, House Vote To Hold Steve Bannon In ContemptFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the inflation forecast and what the House hopes to learn from Steve Bannon.

17 hours ago

Racials Slurs, Bad Behavior Arise At Several Massachusetts High School Football GamesWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

17 hours ago

Record Fall Warmth Across New EnglandWBZ-TV meteorologist Eric Fisher takes a look at the records broken this fall.

17 hours ago

Medway Police Warn About Car Break-Ins Targeting WomenPolice in Medway are sending out an alert after several break-ins targeting women.

17 hours ago

Pharmacies, State-Run Sites Offering Up COVID Vaccine Booster ShotsThe state of Massachusetts and pharmacies are ramping up plans to give out boosters now that more people are eligible.

17 hours ago

With World Series Tickets On Sale, Red Sox Fans Optimistic About Team's ChancesWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

17 hours ago

Police Search For Missing Boy In AbingtonPolice are searching for a missing New Hampshire boy in the woods in Abington. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

17 hours ago