WBZ News Update For October 16, 2021WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather.

15 minutes ago

4 Your Community: Boston Children's MuseumWBZ-TV's Liam Martin speaks with Neil Tembulkar, the director of strategic initiatives for the Boston Children’s Museum about the upcoming CreatedBy Festival.

1 hour ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For October 16Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

2 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Boston Businesses Cashing In On Red Sox Playoff RunWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with Red Sox and Astros fans about the ALCS.

10 hours ago

Boy Struck By Car, Seriously Injured In TauntonA boy was struck by a car and seriously injured in Taunton. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

11 hours ago

Case Of Rat-Borne Bacterial Disease Identified In BostonA bacterial disease primarily spread by rats has been found in Boston.

12 hours ago

12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In TauntonA 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Taunton Friday night.

12 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For October 15, 2021Deadline day at 3 Boston hospitals for employees to show they've been vaccinated against COVID; Judge will not block vaccine mandate for Massachusetts Corrections officers; Two workers hurt when a steam pipe ruptured in Boston building; Weekend forecast.

15 hours ago

Judge Will Not Block COVID Vaccine Mandate For Massachusetts Correction OfficersA judge will not block the vaccine mandate for Massachusetts correction officers.

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For October 15Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

15 hours ago

Friday Deadline For Boston Hospital Employees To Get COVID ShotsFriday was the deadline for workers at three Boston hospitals to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

16 hours ago

Ashland High School Gets State Approval To Drop Mask MandateIt doesn't mean masks will be coming off inside the building right away.

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Unveils New Emergency Studio In HullWBZ NewsRadio 1030 unveiled a new emergency studio on Friday that can stay on the air when other TV and radio stations can't.

16 hours ago

Armed Suspect In Braintree Taken Into Custody After Hours-Long StandoffAn hours-long standoff on Friday in Braintree ended with an armed suspect taken into custody.

16 hours ago

'They're All Negligent': New Lawsuit Filed After Woman Killed In South Boston CrosswalkDiane Ly was killed while crossing a South Boston intersection in 2019. She had a walk signal, but a van also had a green light. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

16 hours ago

FDA Panel Approves Booster Shots Of Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 VaccineWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez has the story.

17 hours ago

Understaffed Fenway Restaurants Prepare For ALCS, Red Sox FansWhile restaurants are grateful for the business the ALCS will bring, employees are stressed. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

17 hours ago

Patriots Plane Will Fly URI Football Team To Upcoming Road GameThe University of Rhode Island's football team is traveling in style for their upcoming road game. Geoff Petrulis reports.

19 hours ago

Charlie McAvoy Couldn't Be Happier About Long-Term Extension With BruinsThe defenseman was all smiles on Friday after signing an eight-year extension to stay in Boston, which he says is the place he wants to be for the rest of his career. McAvoy also shed some light on his first purchase after signing the contract.

20 hours ago

Maine's Beloved Puffins Suffer One Of Their Worst Years For Reproduction In DecadesMaine's beloved puffins suffered one of their worst years for reproduction in decades this summer due to a lack of the small fish they eat. Katie Johnston reports.

21 hours ago

WBZ News Update For October 15Anaridis Rodriguez and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

21 hours ago