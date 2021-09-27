WBZ Evening News Update For September 27, 2021DESE extends school mask mandate until at least November 1; UMass Amherst officials condemn racist emails sent to student organizations; Manchester, NH police search for mom after toddler overdoses on drugs; Latest forecast.

2-Time Cancer Survivor Running Boston Marathon For Dana-FarberThis is Hilary Hall's ninth year running for the Dana Farber team, and she knows more than most how important these fundraising efforts are. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 27, 2021Jacob Wycoff has an updated weather forecast.

Topsfield Fair Vendors Happy To Be Back After Year Off Due To PandemicThe Topsfield Fair opens on Friday and runs through October 11th, and after a year off due to the pandemic, vendors and attendees alike are eager to be back. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

MBTA Says Inspectors Checked Escalator 3 Weeks Before It MalfunctionedNine people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned in Back Bay station. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

I-Team: Consumers Report Car Dealers For Using Deceptive Advertising TacticsThe Massachusetts attorney general said she has received complaints that dealerships are advertising one price, then charging more. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

'Extremely Frustrating': Not All School Districts Implementing COVID Test & Stay ProgramStudents are back to in person learning, but the challenges surrounding COVID-19 are still lingering. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

UMass Investigating 'Blatantly Racist' Emails Sent To Black Student OrganizationsUMass President Marty Meehan on Monday said the state university system is investigating racist emails and other "vile messages" directed toward Black students at the flagship Amherst campus.

Advocate Calls Plan To Turn Vacant Suffolk County Jail Building Into Treatment Center 'Horrifying'WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Harvard Moves First-Year MBA Classes Online Temporarily Due To 'Steady Rise In Breakthrough Infections'Harvard Business School is temporarily moving some classes online as breakthrough COVID cases among students rise.

Massachusetts Reports 4,095 New COVID Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Over 3 DaysAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.87%

Dozens Of Massachusetts State Police Troopers Resigning Over COVID Vaccine Mandate, Union SaysWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Facebook Puts Instagram For Kids On HoldInstagram is pressing pause on plans to develop a version of its service for kids under 13 after facing pressure from lawmakers.

Boston Police Searching For Possible Missing Girl In MattapanBoston Police spent Monday morning searching for a possible missing girl in Mattapan, but have not found any information on exactly what happened.

4-Year-Old Overdosed On Methadone, Now Manchester, NH Police Searching For MotherPolice in New Hampshire are searching for a mother whose 4-year-old overdosed on Methadone in July.

State Lawmakers Discuss Safe Injection Site ProposalState lawmakers met virtually to talk about proposals for safe injection sites.

Mass. Extends School Mask MandateMassachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon.

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine QuestionsDr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.

Matthew Slater Respects Tom Brady More Than Anyone, But Says Patriots Need To Focus On ThemselvesMatthew Slater says the Patriots need to do their best to ignore the noise surrounding Tom Brady's return to Gillette as a member of the Buccaneers. But the New England captain has loads of respect for Brady, whom he calls the greatest player to ever play football.

Escalator Malfunction Under Investigation At Back Bay T StationWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Jayson Tatum On Being A 'Pillar' Of Celtics, His Excitement Heading Into New SeasonJayson Tatum will have a lot on his shoulders as Boston's best player, but he's ready for the added responsibility. He's also ready to see what all of the Celtics offseason additions can do on the floor.

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate To Nov. 1; Middle And High Schools 80-Percent Vaccinated Can Opt Out In OctoberWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Bob Dylan Coming To Boston For One Show In NovemberWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

WBZ News Update For September 27, 2021Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

