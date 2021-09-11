WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes Honors 9/11 With The Beyond The Bike FundraisedHughes is one of many who are cycling from New York City to Boston.

BC Football Honors 9/11 Hero Welles Crowther With Red-Bandanna Themed JerseysBC will wear red bandanna-themed jerseys in their game against UMass Saturday to honor a former student who died on 9/11.

Project 351 Honors Those Lost On 9/11 With Care PackagesWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For Sept. 11, 2021Marking the anniversary of 9/11, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo honored, New England Patriots play first game of the season on Sunday

Homecoming Procession For Sgt. Johanny Rosario PichardoThe body of U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo returned home in a procession through Lawrence Saturday afternoon, more than two weeks after she was killed in Afghanistan.

Gardner Woman Who Saved A Man From Drowning Honored With Sweeney Award For BraveryAnnette Szivos, who saved a man from drowning, is this year's recipient of the Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Bravery, an honor given annually on September 11 in Boston.

Names Of 206 September 11 Victims With Massachusetts Ties Read Aloud At JFK Presidential LibraryGov. Baker and others read the names of the 206 victims of the September 11th attacks who were from Massachusetts.

Boston Joins National Moment Of Silence To Honor 9/11 Victims At JFK Presidential LibraryMembers of the Boston community joined the national moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to mark the exact time the first plane crashed in Manhattan.

4 Your Community: South Shore Stars Provides Early Education & Development Programs For Places South Of BostonJennifer Curtis of South Shore Stars spoke with the Breana Pitts about the organization's mission to provide educational and developmental programs for kids south of Boston.

WBZ Morning Forecast For September 11Dave Epstein has your latest weather forecast.

'Remember Those Who Were Lost': Gov. Baker Speaks On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 AttacksOn the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about the importance of remembering the lives lost.

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

Vigil Held In Abington Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Of 9/11Dozens gathered in Abington to bring the Coombs family comfort. Jeff Coombs was on the first plane to hit the World Trade Center on 9/11. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan reports.

UMass Amherst Unveils Statues Dedicated To Minutemen Basketball LegendsStatues of UMass Amherst basketball legends John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving and Jack Leaman were unveiled on Friday.

Patriots Reminding Fans Of Changes Made To Gillette Stadium Ahead Of Sunday's OpenerWBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Lawrence Prepares For Body Of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo To Return HomeRosario's remains will return to her home city of Lawrence on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

WBZ Evening News Update For September 10, 2021Man killed in Northboro fire; Tow truck driver killed in Milford crash; UMass unveils statues dedicated to John Calipari, Julius Erving; Weekend forecast.

WBZ Evening Forecast For September 10, 2021Sarah Wroblewski has an updated weather forecast.

Families Who Lost Loved Ones On 9/11 Reflect On Last 20 YearsThe legacy of 9/11 may be different for individuals and families, but most agree it brought the country to a place they feel is different today. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

'Best Crop We’ve Ever Had': Farmers Excited For Apple Picking SeasonAfter a couple of rough seasons and the COVID pandemic, Massachusetts apple orchards are banking on this year’s great crop. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Revs Make Dreams Come True For 7-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer7-year-old Liam from Bedford, New Hampshire was invited to Gillette Stadium to practice with the New England Revolution Friday as part of The Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Blood Drive In Honor Of 9/11 Anniversary Held In BostonPeople in Boston marked the anniversary of 9/11 by donating blood at Big Night Live.

